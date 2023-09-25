IBU-tec advanced materials (ETR:IBU) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at IBU-tec advanced materials (ETR:IBU) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for IBU-tec advanced materials:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = €974k ÷ (€82m - €2.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, IBU-tec advanced materials has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 9.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IBU-tec advanced materials compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for IBU-tec advanced materials.

So How Is IBU-tec advanced materials' ROCE Trending?

In terms of IBU-tec advanced materials' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 2.2%, but since then they've fallen to 1.2%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that IBU-tec advanced materials is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 39% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

