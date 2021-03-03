U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,885.50
    +18.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,498.00
    +140.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,146.00
    +90.75 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.80
    +27.70 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.06
    +0.31 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.80
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.74
    -0.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.10
    +0.75 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3952
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8700
    +0.1600 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,604.13
    +1,002.82 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.08
    +8.99 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,559.10
    +150.93 (+0.51%)
     

iCAD Announces Pricing of $22.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
icad inc.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NASHUA, N.H., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (the “Company”, NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,222,222 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be approximately $22.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 171,516 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Guggenheim Securities is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. JMP Securities, Craig-Hallum Capital Group, and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC are acting as lead managers for the offering and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. and Colliers Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-235887) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 10, 2020, which registration statement was declared effective on January 31, 2020, and an additional registration statement on Form S-3MEF (File No. 333-253808) filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on March 2, 2021, which registration statement became automatically effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on March 2, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and also will be available on the SEC’s website. Before investing in the offering, you should read each of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering in their entirety as well as the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, which provide more information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For example, when the Company discusses satisfaction of customary closing conditions to the offering, the expected gross proceeds from the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, it is using forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, increase sales and acceptance of products, adoption by CMS of a new payment model, and that such model will prove beneficial to the Company, which is not assured, implement expansion plans, the risks of uncertainty of patent protection, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, uncertainty of future sales levels, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, to successfully defend itself in litigation matters, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to the Company’s existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company, the effects of a global pandemic, and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by the Company, please see the disclosure contained in the Company’s public filings with the SEC, available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • GoldMining's Subsidiary, Gold Royalty, Further Increases Size of Proposed Initial Public Offering

    VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - GoldMining Inc. (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE AMERICAN: GLDG) ("GoldMining") announced that its subsidiary, Gold Royalty Corp.

  • Exclusive: Goldman Sachs restarts cryptocurrency desk amid bitcoin boom

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and will begin dealing bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients from next week, a person familiar with the matter said. The team will sit within the U.S. bank's Global Markets division, the person said. The desk is part of Goldman's activities within the fast-growing digital assets sector, which also includes projects involving blockchain technology and central bank digital currencies, the person said.

  • Elon Musk-led SpaceX's job ad shows plan for Starlink factory in Texas

    Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker's new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture. Earlier on Tuesday, Musk tweeted, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," without elaborating further.

  • Suze Orman's 5 rules to avoid going broke in retirement

    The personal-finance superstar doesn’t want you running out of coin in your golden years.

  • TREASURIES-Benchmark U.S. yields dip for third straight day

    Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before virtual Council of Foreign Relations at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) while Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks to a virtual event of the Economic Club of New York at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT). Fed officials in recent days have largely been in sync in their comments that they do not see inflation becoming problematic, after Chair Jerome Powell indicated last week the central bank will remain accommodative until inflation has exceeded 2%. "Back in August they made a major transitional shift in the nature of monetary policy and it wasn’t fully appreciated at the time, and people are slowly coming around to understanding this Fed is really, really focused on this concept of maximum employment because they sense the global deflationary pressures," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks retreat after S&P 500's best session since June

    Stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning as the major indexes steadied after rallying a day earlier.

  • Zoom has more than $4 billion in cash — here's how they may spend it

    Zoom is sitting on a monster cash pile. The company's CFO Kelly Steckleberg explains how they may spend some of the money.

  • The truth about Warren Buffett’s investment track record

    Warren Buffett, the billionaire head of Berkshire Hathaway, will probably go down as the greatest investor in history.

  • Analysis: U.S. bond derivatives signal calm, but economic fundamentals could spur more sell-offs

    After a sharp sell-off last week, U.S. Treasuries have stabilized with bond market indicators and derivatives positioning pointing to near-term calm, but an improving economy could trigger another slide in their prices. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield hit a one-year high of 1.614% on Thursday in what investors called a "tantrum without the taper," as the market sold off on expectations that an economic rebound would force the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary conditions sooner than anticipated. While yields could spike again, analysts and investors pointed to moves in inflation breakevens, swap spreads and put options on Treasury debt exchange-traded funds as evidence of temporary calm.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Stocks edge down as investors hit pause, watch bond yields

    Global equity markets were little changed on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated and investors took stock of gains from Monday's surge, pausing to gauge whether a bond yield jump had run its course. "It was such a strong opening to the month yesterday that investors could be short-term focused and saying, 'Let's take some of the profits that we saw yesterday,'" said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. March began with a bang on Monday as global equities markets rose, the S&P 500 had its best day since June 5 and bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff.

  • Novavax CEO: If FDA waits for US data, 'the lag will be a couple of months' for its vaccine

    Novavax (NVAX) is hoping its trial data from the United Kingdom and South Africa can be aggregated and used to apply for an emergency use authorization (EAU) in the U.S. to help expedite the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Wall Street Bullishness Is Becoming a Contrarian Sell Signal

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock market optimism among Wall Street strategists has risen close to levels that signaled trouble for equities in the past.A Bank of America measure of their bullishness is near a level that historically has been bearish for stocks. The gauge assesses the average recommended allocation to equities by sell-side strategists and is very close to triggering a sell signal, a team including Savita Subramanian wrote Monday.“The last time the indicator was this close to ‘Sell’ was June 2007 after which we generally saw 12-month returns of minus 13%,” the strategists said, adding even current levels signal below-average equity returns over the next year. “We‘ve found Wall Street bullishness to be a reliable contrarian indicator.”Last week’s worries about the impact of higher bond yields on stocks evaporated Monday, with U.S. equities notching their biggest advance since June. Optimism is evident from the record amount of cash poured into stock ETFs in February as investors bet additional fiscal stimulus and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout will supercharge growth.The S&P 500 is up about 4% so far this year and some 32% over the last 12 months. The Bank of America gauge rose nearly 1 point to 59.2% in February.“The current level is forecasting 12-month returns of just 7%, a much weaker outlook compared to an average 12-month forecast of 16% since the end of the Global Financial Crisis,” the BofA team wrote.While investors seem to have come to terms with the recent upheaval in bond markets for now, an ongoing shakeout could spark fresh angst, particularly if real yields keep rising.The correlation between U.S. equities and inflation-adjusted Treasury yields dropped to the most negative in five years last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That suggests further increases in real yields could hurt the S&P 500 index.(Updates with more on bond yields from the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. in Intensive Talks With Stellantis on Car Factory’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will continue discussions with Stellantis NV over support for a car factory in England that the manufacturer has threatened to close.“The government is absolutely committed to ensuring the future of manufacturing” at the Ellesmere Port site near Liverpool, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday in parliament. Authorities in the coming days and weeks will “continue this intensive dialog with the company,” he said.The government is under pressure to reach a deal with Stellantis to safeguard the plant and avoid it becoming a post-Brexit manufacturing casualty. Options for the factory, which employs about 1,000 people and makes Opel and Vauxhall models, include shutting it down if the state fails to provide adequate support, the company has said.Stellantis is considering revamping the factory for production of fully electric cars, Bloomberg News reported last week, a move that would reflect the U.K.’s planned combustion-engine ban from 2030. For the overhaul to go through, the company is seeking financial incentives and commitments on the post-Brexit trade of auto parts, including batteries.Ellesmere Port has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the trade agreement reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze spending in the country due to Brexit-related uncertainty. The factory is key for the region’s economy, with as many as 7,000 supply-chain workers depending on it for their livelihoods, the Unite union has said.The U.K. government is also trying to develop a local battery-making industry, Kwarteng said, predicting the country would need more than one so-called gigafactory before the 2024 election.“We remain dedicated, absolutely committed to securing U.K. battery manufacturing,” he said. “There are number of sites that we’re looking at.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Heads Back Toward $50K, Rebounding From Disastrous Week

    The largest cryptocurrency was up more than 8% Monday, rebounding after its worst seven-day stretch since the coronavirus sell-off in March 2020.

  • Texas Power Firm Hit With $2.1 Billion Bill Files for Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest power generation and transmission cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy in the wake of power outages that caused an energy crisis during the winter freeze last month.Brazos Electric Power Cooperative filed for Chapter 11 in Texas after racking up an estimated $2.1 billion in charges over seven days of the freeze. Last year, it cost cooperative members $774 million for power for all of 2020.The magnitude of the charges “could not have been reasonably anticipated or modeled” and far exceeds Brazos highest liquidity levels in recent years, Executive Vice President Clifton Karnei said in a bankruptcy court declaration. The cooperative on Feb. 25 told state grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas that it wouldn’t pay the $2.1 billion sum, and Karnei resigned from Ercot’s board of directors, court papers show.Read More: Texas’s Power Market Is $1.3 Billion Short After Energy CrisisBrazos had “no choice” but to file for bankruptcy, Karnei said. Chapter 11 protection lets Brazos keep operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors. The cooperative listed assets and liabilities of as much as $10 billion each.“Brazos Electric suddenly finds itself caught in a liquidity trap that it cannot solve with its current balance sheet,” Karnei wrote in the declaration.Aside from its power bills, the cooperative has more than $2 billion of debt outstanding, spread across $1.56 billion of secured notes and about $480 million under a credit line administered by Bank of America Corp., court papers show. Brazos had A+ credit grade from Fitch Ratings and an A from S&P Global Ratings prior to the bankruptcy.Brazos, a member-owned power provider serves customers across 68 Texas counties, stretching from just north of Houston to near the Texas panhandle, court papers show.The bankruptcy is likely to be one of many after four million homes and businesses went without heat, light and water during the deep winter freeze last month, causing as much as $129 billion in economic losses. The state’s broader market set a record for the most expensive week of power in U.S. history. The impact on individual companies is only starting to emerge, with some racking up huge losses while oil and gas producers saw their output halted.Companies that failed to produce electricity were forced to buy power as prices soared. Ercot says it’s $1.3 billion short of what it needs to pay generators for what was produced. This puts huge financial pressure on utilities that managed to keep producing power, as well as those that failed.Ercot has stopped payments to some utilities as it tries to manage defaults. If the grid operator fails to completely cover defaults, the resulting costs would be passed onto all market participants.Griddy Energy LLC , a Texas retail electricity provider that came under fire after its customers received exorbitant power bills during the energy crisis last week, was barred from participating in the state’s power market on Feb. 26.The supplier charges electricity based on real-time prices in wholesale markets, therefore passing the costs straight on to consumers. Ercot revoked Griddy’s rights to conduct activity in the state’s electricity market due to nonpayment, according to a market notice seen by Bloomberg.Fitch Ratings put all retail and wholesale electric utilities operating within Ercot on rating watch negative last month, citing concerns regarding funding requirements and liquidity in the near term.The case is Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., 21-30725, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston).(Updates with financial details beginning in paragraph three.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Walmart's Flipkart expands grocery sales to more Indian cities

    Walmart-owned Flipkart will sell groceries online in more Indian cities, as it seeks to compete better with Amazon and Reliance in an e-commerce market that has grown rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Flipkart has already expanded online grocery sales to more than 50 Indian cities and intends to reach over 70 locations in the next six months, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. "Grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories," said Manish Kumar, senior vice president at Flipkart, adding that the company had seen increased demand for the service from smaller cities in 2020.

  • Gold Set for Fifth Straight Drop as Treasury Yields Resume Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased gains, heading for a fifth straight decline as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields advanced.The rate on 10-year Treasuries jumped three basis points, dimming the appeal of the metal, which doesn’t offer interest. The 30-year bond’s yield rose as much as 8 basis points. The moves follow a whipsawing of U.S. rates late last week.Bullion fell more than 6% in February, the biggest monthly drop in four years, as expectations for recovering economies boosted bond yields. Hedge funds and other large speculators have cut their bullish wagers on gold futures and options to the lowest since May 2019, while holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal have slid.“Gold is continuing to follow the U.S. bond yield trends very closely,” Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, said in a note.Some analysts say bullion’s allure as a hedge against inflation could eventually help shore up demand.Gold “has responded more to the combination of rising confidence and rising yields than to any fear of untoward inflationary pressures,” StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said in a note. Bullion still has medium-term tailwinds from “the massive amount of liquidity in the financial system, with trillions of dollars of capital looking for a home.”Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,723.74 an ounce by 2:46 p.m. in New York. Futures for April delivery on the Comex fell 0.3% to settle at $1,723 an ounce. Silver and platinum also declined, while palladium climbed.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Faces Long Odds in Bid for Sixth Straight Monthly Gain

    Bitcoin started March nicely but whether it can match its previous winning streak is yet to be seen.

  • Danone Plans to Sell China Dairy Stake to Appease Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- Danone is preparing to sell its stake in a Chinese dairy company to fund stock buybacks as the French company tries to boost shareholder returns amid pressure from disgruntled investors.Danone said Sunday it plans to sell its stake in China Mengniu Dairy Co., which has a market value of more than $2 billion, later this year. Most of the proceeds would be used to fund share repurchases. Danone shares rose as much as 2.6%.The announcement comes hours before Danone’s board reportedly meets to discuss its response to calls from investors such as Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. for management changes. Danone Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Faber is facing demands for him to give up one or both of his positions at the company, which he has led since 2014.China Mengniu climbed 1.5% early Monday amid a broader market rally in Hong Kong. Shares of the company, which makes milk, ice cream and cheese, have gained 54% over the past 12 months.Faber said last month that Danone will divest assets that don’t contribute to profitable growth. The CEO is under scrutiny after Danone shares lost a quarter of their value last year. Bluebell Capital Partners has also called on the company to replace him.Danone CEO to Open Talks With Shareholders as Sales DeclineDanone first took a stake in Mengniu in 2013. Its 9.8% holding is currently held indirectly in a venture with COFCO Corp., Mengniu’s biggest shareholder, and first Danone will convert the investment into a direct holding.The conversion process is subject to regulatory approval and the divestiture could take place in one or several transactions, depending on market conditions, the French company said. The book value of the holding is 850 million euros ($1.03 billion).Mengniu said in a statement it respects Danone’s decision and the move won’t affect its business strategies and plans. The move will cut COFCO’s holding to 21.4% from the current 31.3%.The Chinese dairy maker is expected to post a 17% profit decline for 2020 amid the pandemic’s disruption of the supply chain and logistics, after reporting profit growth of more than 30% in both 2018 and 2019.Danone said that China will remain highly strategic for the company following the sale. The company started a strategic review in October, when it also announced plans to sell smaller businesses such as the Vega protein-powder brand and operations in Argentina.(Updates with market value of stake in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.