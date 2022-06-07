U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,087.00
    -33.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,688.00
    -224.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,466.75
    -138.25 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.80
    -14.90 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.05
    -0.45 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.20
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.11
    +1.32 (+5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7700
    +0.8690 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,452.04
    -1,947.47 (-6.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.89
    -40.66 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.62
    -18.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

iCAD’s “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” Webinar Series to Highlight ProFound AI Risk

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
iCAD Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ICAD
iCAD Inc.
iCAD Inc.

Leading experts, including distinguished researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and clinicians using it in daily practice, to discuss significant impact and value of technology

NASHUA, N.H., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced its next webinar, titled “Risk Assessment Reimagined,” will feature leading experts who will discuss the significant impact of ProFound AI® Risk for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT), including distinguished researchers from the Karolinska Institutet who assisted in the development of the technology and clinicians who are using it in daily practice. Part of iCAD’s “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar series, the live event will feature iCAD’s Product Director of AI Solutions, Andjela Azabagic as moderator and will take place on Tuesday, June 21 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/7 pm CEST. Visit this link to register.

ProFound AI Risk is the world’s first clinical decision support tool that provides an accurate1,2 short-term breast cancer risk estimation that is truly personalized for each woman, based only on her mammogram. New research supporting ProFound AI Risk was recently published in the peer-reviewed journal, Science Translational Medicine.1 According to study findings, ProFound AI Risk for DBT offers up to 2.4 times more accuracy than traditional lifetime risk models.1

The event’s panel will include two authors of this study, who will discuss this research in more detail:

  • Mikael Eriksson, PhD, Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden

  • Per Hall, MD, PhD, Professor/Senior Physician, Karolinska Institutet and Södersjukhuset, Stockholm, Sweden

Additional panelists include distinguished radiologists, who are using iCAD’s Breast AI suite, including ProFound AI Risk, in daily practice:

  • Axel Gräwingholt, MD, Radiologie am Theater, Paderborn, Germany

  • Mark Traill, MD, University of Michigan Health-West, Wyoming, Michigan

Hear from the event’s featured panelists:

“ProFound AI Risk offers the potential to aid radiologists in refining personalizing screening recommendations and discussing risk with women, which could in turn influence their screening regimen compliance and potentially lead to earlier detection, reduced treatment costs and improved outcomes. ProFound AI Risk is the first model that identifies women not only being at high risk but more likely to present with later stage tumors than early-stage cancers.”
-Mikael Eriksson, PhD, Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden

“Our algorithm is designed to provide physicians with information about a woman’s short-term risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer, so that they may further personalize her screening and surveillance plan. This may include screening frequency adjustment, supplemental imaging, genetic testing and/or risk reduction strategies. Ultimately, the goal of this technology is to enhance efficiency for clinicians and improve outcomes for patients through earlier detection.”
-Per Hall, MD, PhD, Professor/Senior Physician, Karolinska Institutet and Södersjukhuset, Stockholm, Sweden

“ProFound AI Risk is a powerful tool that may aid in the detection of interval cancers, or lesions that are detected between routine mammography screenings. In my experience using the technology, I have found it offers valuable insights for clinicians who may be looking to provide a stratified risk assessment for patients, and is easy to use compared to other breast cancer risk models.”
-Axel Gräwingholt, MD, Radiologie am Theater, Paderborn, Germany

“AI is revolutionizing many facets of healthcare, including breast cancer screening, particularly as DBT grows in adoption and the medical community continues to discover the importance of breast density assessments and risk stratification in breast cancer screening. Only iCAD’s portfolio of breast health solutions offers the ability to provide clinicians with a broader view of each individual patient’s case, along with her breast density and short-term risk, empowering clinicians with crucial information that can help them tailor screening regimens for women based on their individual risk. After using ProFound AI for over three years now, I would never consider practicing mammography without it.”
-Mark Traill, MD, University of Michigan Health-West

iCAD’s “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar series launched earlier this year, featuring distinguished clinical, IT and administrative experts, customer success stories and impactful case studies. Previous event recordings are available on the Company’s website, www.icadmed.com.

About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD® is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expected benefits of ProFound AI®, the benefits of the Company’s products, and future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the willingness of patients to undergo mammography screening in light of risks of potential exposure to Covid-19, whether mammography screening will be treated as an essential procedure, whether ProFound AI will improve reading efficiency, improve specificity and sensitivity, reduce false positives and otherwise prove to be more beneficial for patients and clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties on our ability to fulfill our orders, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Inquiries:
iCAD Investor Relations
ir@icadmed.com

References
Eriksson, M et al. A risk model for digital breast tomosynthesis to predict breast cancer and guide clinical care. Science Translational Medicine. 14 (644). 2022 May 11. Accessed via DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.abn3971.
2 Eriksson M, Czene K, Strand F et al. Identification of Women at High Risk of Breast Cancer Who Need Supplemental Screening. Radiology. 2020 Sept 8.



Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped, Then Soared, on Monday

    Just after the market opened on Monday, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were hit by an investor sell-off. This was an immediate, sharply negative reaction to a set of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) briefing documents concerning the company's NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine. The source of investor concern was the FDA's citing of four cases of myocarditis, a heart inflammation, recorded among the patients of a phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine.

  • Eli Lilly Flirts With Buy Point On A 'Flawless' Update For Its Diabetes-Turned-Obesity Drug

    Eli Lilly delivered a promising update for its experimental obesity treatment over the weekend, leading LLY stock to pop Monday.

  • FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's measles, mumps and rubella vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted marketing approval to GlaxoSmithKline for Priorix, a vaccine to prevent measles, mumps and rubella in individuals a year or older. Priorix is currently licensed in more than 100 countries worldwide, including all European countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. More than 800 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed to date.

  • The FDA Just Released a New Warning About This COVID Vaccine Side Effect

    It's been more than a year since the first COVID vaccines were made available to all adults in the U.S. Since then, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been working to get shots into the arms of all Americans. According to the latest data from the CDC, 77.9 percent of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, but just 66.7 percent has been fully vaccinated so far. And the rate of vaccine

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • 10 Biggest Hospital Companies in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 biggest hospital companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the healthcare industry and go directly to 5 Biggest Hospital Companies in the World. The healthcare sector is growing faster than the overall global economy, with healthcare making 10% of the global […]

  • If You Drank This Popular Beverage, Call Your Doctor Immediately, FDA Warns

    When you go grocery shopping, you probably don't give much thought into whether or not products are safe to eat. We mostly assume that if they've made it to the shelf, these items have been properly vetted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies. We also take extra precautions by washing our produce and checking "best by" dates—but sometimes, food can make us sick, even if it looks and tastes totally fine. In fact, the FDA recently issued a recall notice for one p

  • Novavax COVID vaccine heads to U.S. FDA advisory committee

    Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday will consider whether to recommend Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for adults, which the drugmaker hopes can become the shot of choice among some American vaccine skeptics. Novavax's shot is a more traditional type of vaccine employing technology that has been used for decades to combat diseases including Hepatitis B and influenza. The company is hoping to gain a foothold within the less than one-quarter of U.S. adults who have yet to be vaccinated, particularly those who do not want to receive a vaccine like the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna Inc shots based on groundbreaking messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

  • Johnson County man says he got lung cancer from CPAP sleep apnea machine. He’s suing

    He began using one of the now-recalled machines in 2016. In late 2019 he was diagnosed with lung cancer, suffering “serious and substantial life-altering injuries.”

  • Ancient Chinese woman discovered to be oldest known case of 'yue' — punishment by foot amputation

    Archeologists in China have found potential evidence of “yue,” an ancient Chinese punishment that involved cutting off a person’s foot. Published in Acta Anthropologica Sinica, the work is the first well-studied punitive amputation case from an archaeological site, offering important insight and valuable data for further study of ancient China’s penal system and social customs.

  • AstraZeneca-Daiichi Breast Cancer Drug Cuts Disease Progression Or Death Risk By Almost 50%

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's (OTC: DSKYF) Enhertu extended survival by more than six months in patients with a form of advanced breast cancer compared to standard chemotherapy. Financial Times wrote 'oncologists are hopeful a drug developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo will change how doctors treat the most common type of late-stage breast cancer." Detailed results from the DESTINY-Breast04 Phase 3 trial showed that Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or de

  • If You Have This Seafood in Your Freezer, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns

    When listeria contaminates food, the consequences can be severe. Earlier this year, a listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads led to the deaths of at least two people and sickened 17 others across 13 states. That's why it's important to take food recall news seriously, especially when it's tied to a potentially lethal contaminant such as listeria. Read on to learn more about the latest product to be recalled, and what to do if you have it at home right now.READ THIS NEXT: If You Have An

  • A Cancer Trial's Unexpected Result: Remission in Every Patient

    It was a small trial, just 18 rectal cancer patients, every one of whom took the same drug. But the results were astonishing. The cancer vanished in every single patient, undetectable by physical exam; endoscopy; positron emission tomography, or PET scans; or MRI scans. Dr. Luis A. Diaz Jr. of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, an author of a paper published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine describing the results, which were sponsored by drug company GlaxoSmithKline, said he kn

  • How Newcomer Arcellx Is Looking To Rival Johnson & Johnson In Cancer

    Newcomer Arcellx could rival Johnson & Johnson in multiple myeloma, an analyst said as the biotech popped to a two-month high.

  • CEO: We need to enter the next phase of COVID-19 'surveillance'

    Diagnostic company Qiagen is helping the CDC develop a PCR test for monkeypox as well as track COVID-19 infections via wastewater.

  • Eli Lilly Stock Gains On Impressive Data From Jardiance Diabetes Drug Trial

    "These five-year results ... showing empagliflozin was associated with a decreased risk of hospitalization for heart failure and for death, are encouraging data for adults with type 2 diabetes," said co-lead investigator Dr. Elisabetta Patorno.

  • "The Doctor Said, 'What? I Barely Even Touched You'": People Are Sharing Their Rude And Unprofessional Encounters With Doctors

    "I bawled my eyes out when I left there."View Entire Post ›

  • My Family Got COVID. So Why Did We Test Negative?

    As a science journalist, I’ve read dozens of research papers about COVID-19, and I’ve interviewed so many virologists, infectious disease physicians and immunologists over the past two years that I’ve lost count. But nothing prepared me for what happened after my 7-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago. It started the way you might expect: On a Sunday evening, my daughter spiked a fever. The next morning, we got an email informing us that she’d been exposed to the c

  • ‘Archaic tools that just don’t help us get the job done’: Doctors warn a lack of reporting infrastructure makes the U.S. vulnerable to the next outbreak

    Some reports of dangerous pathogens are still sent via fax—when they're sent at all.

  • CDC raises monkeypox alert level, recommends masks during travel

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its monkeypox alert level on Monday and recommended travelers wear masks while cautioning that it was not on the same level of concern as COVID-19. Monkeypox presents as flu-like symptoms before patients develop a painful rash and lesions and swolen lymph nodes. The incubation period between exposure and when symptoms first appear can ...