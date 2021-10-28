U.S. markets closed

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces New Time for Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call

·3 min read
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq:IEP) has changed the time of its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The webcast can be viewed live on Icahn Enterprises L.P.'s website at www.ielp.com. It will be archived and made available at www.ielp.com under the Investor Relations section. The toll-free dial-in number for the conference call in the United States is (866) 393-0676. The international number is (253) 237-1149. The passcode to access the conference call is 8673748.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in eight primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will" or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected future business and financial performance of Icahn Enterprises and its subsidiaries. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks related to economic downturns, substantial competition and rising operating costs; risks related to the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, financial markets and industries in which our subsidiaries operate; risks related to our investment activities, including the nature of the investments made by the private funds in which we invest, declines in the fair value of our investments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, losses in the private funds and loss of key employees; risks related to our ability to continue to conduct our activities in a manner so as to not be deemed an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; risks related to our energy business, including the volatility and availability of crude oil, other feed stocks and refined products, declines in global demand for crude oil, refined products and liquid transportation fuels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, unfavorable refining margin (crack spread), interrupted access to pipelines, significant fluctuations in nitrogen fertilizer demand in the agricultural industry and seasonality of results; risks related to our automotive activities and exposure to adverse conditions in the automotive industry, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to our food packaging activities, including competition from better capitalized competitors, inability of our suppliers to timely deliver raw materials, and the failure to effectively respond to industry changes in casings technology; risks related to our scrap metals activities, including potential environmental exposure; risks related to our real estate activities, including the extent of any tenant bankruptcies and insolvencies; risks related to our home fashion operations, including changes in the availability and price of raw materials, and changes in transportation costs and delivery times; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors not presently known to us or which we currently consider to be immaterial that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Past performance in our Investment segment is not indicative of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
David Willetts, Chief Financial Officer
(305) 422-4100

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icahn-enterprises-lp-announces-new-time-for-q3-2021-earnings-conference-call-301411567.html

SOURCE Icahn Enterprises L.P.

