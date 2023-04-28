U.S. markets closed

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

PR Newswire
·1 min read

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq:IEP) announced today that it will discuss its first quarter 2023 results on a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 5, 2023 - 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the webcast, participants should go to this link (webcast). To  access the call by phone, participants should go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with the dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for at least twelve months at Icahn events and presentations.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

Investor Contact:
Ted Papapostolou, Chief Financial Officer
(305) 422-4100

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icahn-enterprises-lp-announces-q1-2023-earnings-conference-call-301811399.html

SOURCE Icahn Enterprises L.P.