U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.43
    +7.26 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,472.20
    -89.61 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,260.50
    +80.94 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.46
    +22.78 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.72
    -0.99 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.70
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    -0.0520 (-1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2630
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3950
    -0.7860 (-0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,192.73
    +514.84 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.03
    +10.41 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,758.11
    -5.98 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,122.18
    -120.64 (-0.41%)
     
BREAKING:

Inflation continues to cool: Prices rose 4.9% in April in slight slowdown

Icahn Enterprises shares slide on surprise quarterly loss

6
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Icahn Enterprises LP on Wednesday reported a surprise quarterly loss as volatility in markets hit returns on its investments, sending the shares of the company owned by billionaire Carl Icahn down nearly 8% before the bell.

The shareholder activist had recently found himself in unchartered waters when short seller Hindenburg Research launched a scathing attack, accusing his firm of overvaluing its holdings and relying on a "Ponzi-like" structure to pay dividends.

"Icahn has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors," Hindenburg had alleged about the Florida-based company with investments in the energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate and other industries. Excluding one-time items, Icahn Enterprises reported a loss of 11 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of a 19 cents profit, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 came in at $2.6 billion compared to $4.1 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)