iCAN Interactive Founder Creates Apple Watch App to Help His Daughter Live Independently With Autism

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2022 / Some products are born out of necessity, others are born out of love.

When Stephen Eades' daughter was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, he sought to create a technology that would help her live her life independently. This led him to create iCan .

"I knew I couldn't always be right there with her, so I wanted to create the next best thing. I set out to create something that could help guide her through her day-to-day activities and help her build confidence and independence. At the same time, I also wanted to make sure that I was never more than a click away," said Eades.

"After a few different versions of the product, I came up with iCan. We leverage the Apple Watch's incredible technology to give parents and caregivers a customizable app to help their kids. As a part of Autism Awareness Day , I'd like parents to know that there are ways to help them help their children."

The iCan interface can be programmed to help kids remember to do such daily activities as brushing their teeth, taking medications, or getting ready for school. At the same time, the watch's cutting-edge biometric monitors can also help parents, caregivers, and medical providers get real-time access to their child's heart rate or pulse.

"A lot of parents are also really responding to the location tracking. We don't have to tell you that kids can be little escape artists sometimes. It also gives parents peace of mind when they're at work. They can see that their kids made it to and from school safely," said Eades.

The iCan technology and app have also proven to be invaluable in helping caregivers aid people living with conditions such as dementia or Alzheimer's. In fact, it is currently being used by Bayshore HealthCare (in collaboration with Georgian College) to leverage wearable tech to monitor Bayshore's patients and help family caregivers remotely monitor their loved ones living with dementia.

"iCan helps people living with dementia remain in the comfort of their home and the community while providing peace of mind to those within their circle of care," said Maureen Charlebois, Chief Nursing & Clinical Officer, Bayshore HealthCare.

"It's another example of how Bayshore continues to find new ways to leverage digital health technology to improve health outcomes."

Eades added, "At Bayshore, our mobile app and watch app can help patients on specialty drug programs by giving them reminders customized to their drug plan. At the same time, our watch app collects data in the background for caregivers and physicians. We currently have about 70 collectable data points."

"Of course, it also gives patients that same level of guidance through their daily activities, while giving providers and caregivers that location tracking, as well as fall detection."

Any parents interested in learning more are encouraged to click here .

About World Autism Awareness Day

Every April Autism Speaks celebrates World Autism Month, beginning with the United Nations-sanctioned World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. This year marks the 15th annual World Autism Awareness Day.

Everyone is encouraged to participate. Whether you have autism, love someone who does, or are looking to support a diverse, accepting and kind community - you're invited to take the pledge to help create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.

About iCan Interactive

Eades soon saw that caregivers had similar needs when it came to helping people living with autism and helping people living with dementia, Alzheimer's, and a host of other chronic conditions. iCan Interactive soon signed a partnership with Bayshore HealthCare and Georgian College to leverage wearable technology to help healthcare practitioners and family members monitor dementia patients.

With this proof of concept now in place, iCan Interactive's innovative watch and mobile app are poised to help healthcare practitioners remotely manage patients with chronic conditions while collecting valuable real world health data (RWD) to improve decision making, help patients remain on therapies and to improve patient outcomes.

