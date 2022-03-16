U.S. markets closed

Icarus Behavioral Health Brings Top Addiction & Mental Health Services To New Mexico

Icarus Behavioral Health
·4 min read

Albuquerque, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albuquerque, New Mexico -

Albuquerque, NM based Icarus Behavioral Health is pleased to announce the launch of their inpatient and outpatient services. The center provides specialized care for those who require addiction treatment, access to mental health resources and dual diagnosis care in the state of New Mexico.

The center’s residential treatment services represent their most comprehensive level of care. Clients receive the best in medically-supervised detoxification and personalized guidance into their core programs, which are designed to help them take control of their addiction and set their lives back on track to meaningful, lasting sobriety. Icarus Behavioral Health utilizes evidence-based therapies in every aspect of the care they provide, giving clients every opportunity to recover at their best pace. Furthermore, given that each treatment plan is personalized, clients and their l can expect the team attending to their care to approach their progress with compassion and understanding — each plan is also based on the individual’s personal requirements, substance history and other considerations. This treatment effectively begins the moment the patient gets in touch with Icarus Behavioral Health. Their staff are highly experienced with helping each client acclimate to their new journey, and all their needs will be factored into their recovery plan.

The iconic Shiprock formation in New Mexico shows the power of addiction treatment and potential for transformation with Icarus Behavioral Health
The iconic Shiprock formation in New Mexico shows the power of addiction treatment and potential for transformation with Icarus Behavioral Health

Each of the center’s Outpatient Services are geared in a similar manner. Their full continuum of care covers both substance use disorders and mental health, and clients will receive all the support they need. This may take the form of Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), group therapy or individual counseling. Icarus Behavioral Health believes that all the patient’s needs have to be taken into account during their journey out of drug abuse and addiction, including their mental health, personality and so on. This holistic, evidence-based approach is why the center is so successful at helping these members of their community build healthier, more fulfilling lives. Problems are treated at their core, and the team understands that they have to go further than simply covering up the symptoms.

For instance, drug abuse can lead to significant mental health problems and vice versa, and clients can present with both a substance abuse issue as well as a mental health disorder at the same time. This is known as a dual diagnosis (or a co-occurring disorder), and those with such conditions can find it much more challenging to attain a state of enduring recovery. Fortunately, Icarus Behavioral Health’s staff is well versed in addressing both problems simultaneously, and clients will find themselves in the best of hands when they approach this center for help.

Icarus Behavioral Health points out that drug abuse and mental health issues each have sub-categories that mean clients can have very different experiences. Furthermore, there is a distinction between drug use, abuse, and addiction, and it is important to be aware of each. The center explains that drug use is defined as recreational use or intermittent experimentation with a users’ substance of choice. At this stage, the individual has no intention of becoming dependent on said substance. In time, however, they may build a tolerance to the substance that leads them to imbibe increasingly larger quantities in pursuit of the same effect. If this runs unchecked, drug use will turn into drug abuse.

Here, users may often be visibly intoxicated and begin acting out of character as the addiction takes hold. They will eventually begin to feel that they cannot enjoy themselves without drugs, and will take every opportunity to consume more to satisfy themselves. Again, in time, this will lead to addiction, defined by the point where the individual is no longer able to function normally without the presence of drugs in their system. From now on, virtually every decision they make will center around their addiction

Icarus Behavioral Health urges people suffering from an addiction to contact their dedicated Admissions staff for help figuring out their next step. Having worked with countless others in such situations, their staff understand what it takes to seek professional treatment, and they can help people find the strength to begin the recovery process. Friends and family members are likewise invited to coordinate with the center if they are concerned about a loved one who requires addiction or mental health treatment (or both).

Recognizing a need for top-level treatment in New Mexico, the clinical and management staff at Icarus Behavioral Health look forward to defining themselves as the standard for treatment in the Land of Enchantment and throughout the entire Southwest region. Their team cordially invites their community’s calls and inquiries, and they look forward to being a defining part of behavioral health in the State for decades to come.

###

For more information about Icarus Behavioral Health, contact the company here:

Icarus Behavioral Health
Admissions
505.305.0902
contact@icarusbh.com
8601 Golf Course Road NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114

CONTACT: Admissions


