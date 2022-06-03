Icarus Behavioral Health Is Offering High Quality Drug And Mental Health Rehabilitation Facilities In New Mexico

Albuquerque, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albuquerque, New Mexico -

Icarus Behavioral Health, a detox, residential, and outpatient addiction and mental health treatment center in Albuquerque, is highlighting its high-quality rehabilitation facilities in New Mexico, its clinical expertise in providing DBT therapy, and the positive effect that a recent change to healthcare laws in New Mexico has had on its services.

Rehabilitation is a long and rocky road for those suffering from substance addiction and/or mental health challenges. Usually, both go hand in hand as it is very likely that someone who is suffering from mental health problems may find solace in the allure of addictive substances to “numb the pain.” This propensity for addiction and mental health issues to coexist is called Dual Diagnosis and in many cases, addressing these issues together is the key to lasting recovery.

The promise of rehabilitation in New Mexico is delivered by Icarus Behavioral Health

A spokesperson for Icarus Behavioral Health talks about the importance of rehabilitating those suffering from alcohol and drug addiction by saying, “Relapse is a persistent challenge in addiction treatment. Our clients use the release of substance abuse to help themselves escape from deep-rooted personal issues that may have been forged due to a rough upbringing or years of neglect and abuse. When we finish their treatment, they are thrust back into the same environment that caused them to turn to the substances in the first place. Unless we address the root cause that is keeping them from turning over a new leaf, rehab is a lost cause. This is where the newest and most cutting-edge treatment options that are available for New Mexico residents at Icarus Behavioral Health come in. We offer a range of rehabilitation services across the state. From alcohol and drug rehab programs to top mental health offerings, to dual diagnosis approaches that treat the underlying causes of addiction, Icarus stands ready to assist in this area of need for the residents of Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and beyond.”

The government of New Mexico has recognized the challenge that substance abuse and mental health disorders pose to the health of its citizens. To embolden treatment centers such as Icarus Behavioral Health, in April 2022, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 317 into law. The bill made major changes to healthcare laws in New Mexico by establishing the Health Care Affordability Fund which lowers the cost of health insurance for working-class families. It also disallows insurance companies from charging co-pays and other cost-sharing charges when covering behavioral health claims. The New Mexico addiction treatment center’s spokesperson talks about the impact that Bill 317 can have by saying, “We believe that with the passing of SB 317 New Mexico residents have a massive potential to offset treatment costs for behavioral health issues. If you or a loved one needs help, reach out to us by phone and we can help you determine whether you qualify for the affordances in the bill.”

For those suffering from behavioral problems such as suicidal tendencies or borderline personality disorder, the center also offers DBT therapy and treatment as part of a residential treatment process or on an individual basis. DBT, which stands for dialectical behavioral therapy, is not widely available or, if it has been offered to residents of Albuquerque, hasn’t been of high quality before now. DBT is a comprehensive, evidence-based treatment for borderline personality disorder. Dialectical behavioral therapy skills training includes four components namely core mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotional regulation, and interpersonal effectiveness. These four components help a patient manage their emotions, thoughts, and behaviors. Though the treatment is still evolving, it is still the only accepted non-pharmacological treatment for borderline personality disorder. DBT focuses on the acceptance of past experiences to reassure patients and help them find the balance that they need to change negative behaviors. Usually, it is applied in an outpatient setting with individuals meeting both in a group setting and in a one-on-one setting.

For the best DBT therapy Albuquerque has to offer, readers can contact Icarus Behavioral Health at (505) 305-0902. The center is located at 8601 Golf Course Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114.

