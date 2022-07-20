Icarus Behavioral Health Offers Info on Bipolar Treatment Centers

Albuquerque, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albuquerque, New Mexico -

Icarus Behavioral Health, a treatment facility offering drug rehab in Albuquerque, NM, emphasizes its suitability, nationwide, as a destination for those who are looking for effective bipolar treatment centers. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition where the person experiences extreme mood, activity, and energy swings. They have also published new guides to rehabs that take Evernorth insurance or GEHA insurance. They also want to point out the various benefits of receiving treatment using the patient’s insurance policy.

Bipolar disorder can be treated with the use of therapy, medications, and lifestyle changes, including nutrition and sleep hygiene. However, treatment is not a one-size-fits-all strategy and each person requires an individualized program that takes into account their unique symptoms, support systems, and triggers. It is important to note that the symptoms of bipolar disorder include: depression; anxiousness; self-harmful behavior (such as cutting); and suicidal ideation or suicide attempts.

Psychotherapy is typically applied for bipolar disorder that can help people manage their emotions and responses to things or events that cause stress. And cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is one of the most studied kinds of psychotherapy that can be used for bipolar disorder. CBT can help the patient: develop the skills to manage intense emotions such as anxiety or anger; understand how ones thoughts can affect actions and mood; learn effective ways of responding to difficult situations rather than overwhelm the person; and make decisions that are based on facts instead of just depending on feeling alone. Group therapy and medications may also be used for the treatment of bipolar disorder.

Meanwhile, it is also important to know how to pay for rehab treatment using one’s insurance policy. For instance, one of the rehabs that take Evernorth Insurance is Icarus Behavioral Health. This is particularly true when the addiction is physical in nature, such as addiction to opioids and the painful physical withdrawals that often accompany detox. Most people assume that rehab can’t be covered by their insurance. However, that is not always true. In the case of Evernorth Insurance, Icarus is an in-network provider and is ready to accept their coverage for rehab.

An Evernorth Insurance policy can pay for substance abuse treatment, at least for a portion of the rehab expenses. Depending on the plan, Evernorth can cover: substance abuse rehab; alcohol rehab; medically assisted detox; and talk therapy in both individual and group settings.

Another insurance coverage that is accepted at Icarus Behavioral Health is the Government Employees Health Association (GEHA) insurance. GEHA is an insurance provider solely for both past and current federal employees, military service members, and their immediate families. However, it is important to note that the coverage they can provide will heavily depend on the specific policy, the facility that is providing the treatment, and the state where the patient resides.

Icarus Behavioral Health has established its mission to be the premier substance abuse treatment facility for the people in the State of New Mexico. Currently, they have already reached such a leadership status in behavioral healthcare by offering the best possible tailor-fitted and evidence-based treatment for a wide range of drug or alcohol abuse and mental health problems. They have also leveraged the advantages offered by the natural attractions that are located in New Mexico and the Southwestern United States as a way to improve and add to their clients’ experiences as they start on their path towards recovery. Due to their in-depth knowledge and experience about the unique requirements of their community, in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, and also in different places of the Southwest, they have been able to function as an important resource for maternal mental wellness or mental health.

