ICBII Announces Approval of Its 7th Patent on Blood-Brain Barrier Permeable Technology, Moving Closer to Clinical Trials on its drugs for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Other Neuro-Degenerative Diseases

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative California Biosciences International, Inc., ("ICBII"), has announced the approval of its 7th patent for Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Permeable Peptide Compositions. Approval of this patent further strengthens Company's IP portfolio of its SMART* Molecules technology and brings the management closer to the clinical trials. ICBII's SMART molecules technology is blazing the path to non-invasively diagnosis and potentially curing brain diseases by delivering drugs to targeted sites that has not been possible so far.

Innovative California Biosciences International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Innovative California Bioscienc)

SMART* is an acronym for Specific Molecular Architecture for Recognition and Therapy. An estimated 98% of all small molecule drugs and nearly 100% of macromolecular drugs, capable of potentially curing brain diseases, cannot cross the BBB into the central nervous system. The drugs that do cross the blood brain barrier only provide short-term symptomatic relief without altering disease progression.

"With efficient brain uptake, SMART molecules have cleared up to 66% of aggregated amyloid-beta and alpha-synuclein with once weekly, low dose injections over eight to twelve weeks in animal models of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, respectively. This provides ICBII scientists with the necessary tools to potentially cure otherwise incurable brain disorders and improve debilitation of patients afflicted by diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), and Glioblastoma," says Ram Bhatt, Founder and Chief Scientist of ICBII.

Comprised of heavy-chain only antibodies, SMART Molecules is a platform technology with applications that extends beyond the brain diseases to cancer, infectious, autoimmune, rare, age- and diabetes-related macular degeneration.

ABOUT ICBII: The Company was founded for the sole purpose of addressing unmet therapeutic needs for central nervous system and difficult to cure cancer diseases. The blood-brain barrier has effectively excluded the brain from the entire biotech revolution. With its SMART molecules technology, ICBII's mission is to impact the lives of millions of patients worldwide by relieving their suffering with affordable drugs.

Story continues

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including ICBII's development of SMART Molecules for altering the course of central nervous system diseases. These statements are based on our current results obtained in vivo studies, and may prove not to be accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Contact:

info@icbii.com

ralexander@icbii.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icbii-announces-approval-of-its-7th-patent-on-blood-brain-barrier-permeable-technology-moving-closer-to-clinical-trials-on-its-drugs-for-alzheimers-parkinsons-and-other-neuro-degenerative-diseases-301383433.html

SOURCE Innovative California Biosciences International, Inc.