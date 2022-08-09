U.S. markets open in 8 hours 47 minutes

ICCPP Signed "Compliant Business Commitment" to Build the Future of Compliant E-cigarette Industry

·6 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27, 2022, at the witness of E-cigarette Professional Committee of China Electronic Chamber of Commerce, John Dunne, Director General of the British Electronic Cigarette Industry Association (UKVIA), Dustin Dahlmann and Cipri Boboi, Co-founders of the European Electronic Cigarette Association (IEVA), Peter Davydoff, the chief press officer of the Russian Nicotine Alliance and Daniel David, chairman of the Canadian Electronic Cigarette Industry Trade Association (VITA), the global well-known electronic atomization technology ecological enterprise, ICCPP and representatives of other 57 e-cigarette enterprises jointly signed the "Compliant Business Commitment", which promised to strictly abide by the regulations and requirements of the e-cigarette industry in China and export destination countries and regions, produce safely, operate in compliance, and effectively fulfill commitment not to sell e-cigarettes to minors, etc.

ICCPP Signed &quot;Compliance Business Commitment&quot;(on the spot)
ICCPP Signed "Compliance Business Commitment"(on the spot)

The Electronic Cigarette Special Committee is one of the largest e-cigarette industry alliances in China, with more than 600 member companies, among which are world-renowned e-cigarette brands and manufacturing companies such as ICCPP, Smoore, Relx, SMOK and FirstUnion Group.

After the signing ceremony, Everest Zhao, Vice Chairman of China Electronic Cigarette Special Committee and Founder of ICCPP, spoke as a representative of the participating enterprises and firstly expressed his gratitude to the Special Committee for organizing this event. Everest said that compliance has always been the primary strategic goal of ICCPP. With the introduction of vaping policies and rules in various countries, the e-cigarette industry has developed from self-regulation to co-regulation, which has put forward specific requirements on the business direction and strategy of enterprises. Everest also pointed out that China's e-cigarette industry has a long way to go in terms of compliance. The enterprises should actively implement compliance within the common construction, work together towards the norm, and be willing to take social responsibility, so as not to break the long-term development due to small profits.

It is understood that ICCPP has been a pioneer in the compliance of the e-cigarette industry. As early as July 12, 2021, ICCPP took the lead in signing the "commitment not to sell e-cigarettes to minors", committing to further protection of minors away from electronic atomization products and legal business; ICCPP also participated in the development of the group standards of "E-cigarette Device General Technical Specifications" and "E-Liquid Safety Technical Specifications", and made clear guidelines and requirements on the production, testing, inspection, management, service and other behaviors of e-cigarettes and e-liquid, actively promoting the sound development of norms-oriented industry. At the end of last year, the new policy of e-cigarette industry was released, and then ICCPP was the first to express its firm support, advocated to drive the industry with technological innovation and embrace it with an open mind, and also the first to showcase compliant products at The IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo (IECIE Shenzhen) , taking the initiative in compliance business.

Recently, ICCPP has successfully passed the audit of Shenzhen Airport and won the qualification of "Shenzhen Airport Electronic Atomization Products White List Enterprise", which will subsequently enjoy the differentiated security inspection services provided by Shenzhen Airport. Different from the ordinary security inspection standards, the "Identification Standards for White List Enterprises of Electronic Atomization Products" and the "Operational Guidelines for Differentiated Security Inspection of Air Exports", studied and issued by Shenzhen Airport and relevant testing units, have made almost strict provisions on the design and production of batteries on overheating, the flash point, nicotin concentration and toxic substance detection of oil, and even whether there is an anti-leakage process during transportation, as well as the standardization and systematization of the e-cigarette production process and the traceability of logistics from the perspective of transportation safety. It is a remarkable recognition and credit from the authorities for vape quality and logistics management. It can be said that the enterprises entering the Shenzhen Airport White List not only need to be one step ahead in the transportation process, but also need to achieve impeccable whole process success from R&D, design, manufacturing to logistics and transportation.

Logistics compliance of ICCPP is the result of years of systematized forward-looking compliance strategy. The systematic construction and development based on the industrial chain model is the strategic focus of ICCPP's sustainable operation. Since 2019, ICCPP has built a global compliance department to continuously study global market compliance trends, including not only domestic regulations, but also the PMTA in the USA (ICCPP is one of the first batch of Chinese companies to apply for PMTA) and TPD3 in Europe. Up to now, ICCPP has established a proven and operational compliance mechanism and accumulated considerable practical experience in response to different regulatory markets around the world. For example, its testing center has been able to analyze and support access testing to major electronic atomized markets such as USA, Europe, Southeast Asia, etc.

To promote the benign development of the global e-cigarette market and practically solve the market access jam problem faced by e-cigarette enterprises, ICCPP ODM+ has recently developed a whole set of global compliance market solution services, dedicated to helping domestic and foreign enterprises to navigate regulatory complexity and accelerate speed to new markets, and share with the industry the systematic operation experience and achievements in compliance over the years.

Focusing on the brand strategy of "technological innovation, safety standard, direct access to users and global breakthrough" and taking self-develop and self-innovation as the core, ICCPP gathers more than 500 global top electronic atomization researchers and establishes a superb Everest Lab at home and abroad, continuously integrating the core technologies of four research institutes: basic materials, life science, innovative technology and atomization chip development, and pursuing the highest technical standards and the latest technological breakthroughs in the industry. ICCPP has achieved nearly 2000 technical patents so far and has 6 GMP standards and requirements meeting manufacturing bases covering an area of more than 120,000 square meters. With its first-class manufacturing level and industrial chain ecological business model accumulation, ICCPP has the confidence and ability to empower global partners with premium electronic atomized technology products and services.

With the vision of becoming a world-leading and respected health technology enterprise, ICCPP focuses on the innovation and development of electronic atomization technology and related product services, and is committed to building a win-win ecosystem covering front-end technology solutions, core components R&D and manufacturing, product design and production, supply chain management, logistics and transportation, and sales and after-market services, and redefines the people-oriented "customer-atomization-industry" integration and the new way of vaping connection, to share the beautiful vaping life experience brought by innovative technology with global users.

About:

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Shenzhen, ICCPP has developed into a global-leading comprehensive ecological atomization technology enterprise integrating electronic atomization technology research, product design, modern intellectual manufacturing and brand operation. As a benchmark enterprise in the vaping industry, ICCPP has a top electronic atomization solution provider brand ODM+ and two well-known self-owned brands VOOPOO and ZOVOO, and 8 branches worldwide including USA, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Indonesia, Malaysia and Russia. The business has covered 100,000 offline outlets in more than 70 countries and regions around the world, providing over 30 million consumers with a wonderful vaping products and services.

Media Contact: carol, odmprd@iccpp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iccpp-signed-compliant-business-commitment-to-build-the-future-of-compliant-e-cigarette-industry-301602078.html

SOURCE ICCPP

