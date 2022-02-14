ICD Wins Best Technology Solution in Treasury4Good Awards 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A panel of treasury industry professionals recognized ICD as Best Technology Solution in TMI magazine's Treasury4Good awards for supporting organizations investing in ESG-related products in the short-term money markets. ICD is an independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments.

"Over the past couple of years, treasury professionals progressed from simply looking at ESG conceptually to tangibly making cash investments," explains ICD Chief Executive Officer Tory Hazard. "We're continuing to support treasury teams as the market evolves, providing both educational programs and tools needed to access the market with confidence, along with the broadest selection of socially responsible investment products available on a single trading platform."

In 2021, half the new products added to ICD's trading platform, ICD Portal, were ESG-related, and assets attributed to diversity and inclusion products grew threefold. To help treasury teams align SRI/ESG products with their investment strategies, ICD developed an advanced transparency feature, enabling clients to view, sort and screen how various fund providers designate their products.

In addition to its product and technology solutions, ICD continually brings the market to investors with expert educational events on ESG regulations, ratings and standardization.

TMI's Treasury4Good awards are dedicated to those corporate treasury teams, banks, and vendors making a difference to their organization's sustainable growth – and the world around them. It is the first awards program of its kind launched in the treasury industry.

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 350 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. Through our Global Trade Desk, located in London, Boston and San Francisco, we offer follow-the-sun support and expert service.

