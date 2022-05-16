U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.16
    -13.73 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,144.68
    -51.98 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,729.24
    -75.76 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.29 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.68
    +0.19 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.29
    +0.29 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0421
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9190
    -0.0160 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1700
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,848.84
    -330.32 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.50
    +425.82 (+175.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.36
    +19.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Ice Cream Market Size to Grow by USD 12.28 billion | Agropur Cooperative and Blue Bell Creameries LP Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Cream Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ice Cream Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ice Cream Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Agropur cooperative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Froneri International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Unilever Group, and Wells Enterprises Inc. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: Product (Impulse, Take home, and Artisanal)

  • Geographies: Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Ice Cream Market size is expected to increase by USD 12.28 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.18%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering different price points, new product launches, and intact product quality to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • Agropur cooperative - The company offers ice cream under the brands, Natrel, Iceberg, and Scotsburn.

  • Blue Bell Creameries LP - The company offers ice creams under the brand, BLUE BELL ICE CREAM.

  • Froneri International Ltd. - The company offers ice cream under the brands, Nuii, Rowntrees, Drumstick, and others.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The ice cream market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the market in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing investments by the vendors in the market and increasing new product launches will drive the ice cream market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Market Segmentation Outlook

The impulse segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Consumers' impulse purchases of ice creams are meant for immediate consumption. These include various ice cream products, such as ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches, ice lollies, ice cream cones, ice cream cups, and ice cream sticks. The growing demand for small portion snacks is one of the reasons consumers will opt for buying ice creams on impulse during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

  • Ice Cream Market Driver:

Successful launches of new products help in increasing the revenue flow and market shares of vendors. Thus, the increasing number of new product launches by the vendors in the market will help in the growth of the global ice cream market during the forecast period.

  • Ice Cream Market Trend:

Vendors are investing in expanding their production capabilities, distribution capabilities, and other aspects. For instance, in June 2019, Morinaga & Co. Ltd. (Morinaga) announced its plans to expand its new factory in Takasaki to ramp up the production of its ice cream. The company is investing about USD 78.5 million in expanding its production facility.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Confectionery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ice Cream Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 12.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.34

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Russian Federation, Italy, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Agropur cooperative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Froneri International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Unilever Group, and Wells Enterprises Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Impulse - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Take home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Distribution channel 58

  • Customer landscape 61

  • Geographic Landscape 63

  • Geographic segmentation 64

  • Geographic comparison 66

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 67

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 70

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 73

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 75

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 77

  • Key leading countries 79

  • Market opportunity by geography 80

  • Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 82

  • Market drivers 83

  • Market challenges 85

  • Market trends 88

  • Vendor Landscape 90

  • Overview 91

  • Vendor landscape 92

  • Landscape disruption 93

  • Vendor Analysis 95

  • Vendors covered 96

  • Market positioning of vendors 99

  • Agropur cooperative 102

  • Blue Bell Creameries LP 104

  • Froneri International Ltd 105

  • Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd 107

  • Inspire Brands Inc 109

  • Mars Inc 111

  • Nestle SA 113

  • New Forest Ice Cream Ltd 115

  • Unilever Group 116

  • Wells Enterprises Inc 118

  • Appendix 119

  • Scope of the report 120

  • Currency conversion rates for US$ 121

  • Research methodology 122

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ice-cream-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-28-billion--agropur-cooperative-and-blue-bell-creameries-lp-among-key-vendors--technavio-301547078.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • SoFi Technologies Is Primed for a Rebound

    A fundamental analyst at Piper Sandler raised their rating on SoFi Technologies to "overweight" Monday with an upside price target of $10. In the daily bar chart of SOFI, below, we can see a big decline since November. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has worked lower into May but now we might start to see a reversal.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Revenues

    BP p.l.c. ( LON:BP. ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to...

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • When your neighbor asks: 'Has the stock market bottomed yet?'

    The bulls are beginning to stalk the stock market carnage. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 16, 2022.

  • CIBC Asset Management announces changes to ETF line-up

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) 2– CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAMI), as manager of the CIBC Exchange Traded Funds, announced today that it will terminate the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: CMCE), the CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (TSX: CMUE) (common units) and (TSX: CMUE.F) (hedged units) (collectively, the "CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs") on or about July 29, 2022 (the termination date).

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees S&P 500 Losses After Bear Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bounce in US stocks is a bear market rally and more declines lie ahead, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape“With valuations now m

  • Surging natural gas prices squeeze U.S. industrial sector

    Skyrocketing natural gas prices have raised manufacturing and transportation costs across many U.S. industries, and the situation should persist as the United States exports more gas to Europe to make up for Russian supplies lost to sanctions. U.S. natural gas futures have doubled this year, far more than the increases in retail gasoline and diesel that have made Americans angry at the U.S. energy industry and the government. Many industrial company executives believe the United States, once a large importer of natural gas, should stop exporting gas and prioritize its own needs.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) 48% Undervaluation?

    Does the May share price for Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Crypto investor Barry Silbert offers sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes this week

    Billionaire crypto investor, Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, on Saturday offered sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes recently. It’s been a tough six months to be a crypto investor.