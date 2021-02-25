U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Ice Cream Market Worth $20.2 Billion, by 2024 at Almost 5% CAGR, Says Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - Agropur Co-operative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., and Others

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ice Cream Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Ice Cream Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The ice cream market is expected to grow by USD 20.2 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The increasing launch of new products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/ice-cream-market-industry-analysis

What our reports offer:

  • How businesses can stay relevant

  • What values are driving customer loyalty

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Ice Cream Market: Product Landscape

Consumers' impulse purchases of ice creams are meant for immediate consumption. These include various ice cream products, such as ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches, ice-lollies, ice cream cones, ice cream cups, and ice cream sticks. The growing demand for small portion snacks and desserts is one of the factors increasing sales of ice creams on an impulse during the forecast period. Moreover, the vendors in the market are also investing in new and innovative marketing campaigns to attract consumers. However, market growth by the impulse segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the take-home and artisanal segment.

Ice Cream Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing investments by vendors in the market and new product launches are some of the significant factors that will fuel the ice cream market growth in the region. Almost 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are key markets for ice cream in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.

Companies Covered:

  • Agropur Co-operative

  • Blue Bell Creameries LP

  • Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

  • Froneri Ltd.

  • Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

  • Mars Inc.

  • Nestlé SA

  • New Forest Ice Cream Ltd.

  • Unilever Group

  • and Wells Enterprises Inc.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Gourmet Ice Cream Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The gourmet ice cream market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.50 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market by Usage and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The commercial ice cream freezers market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface

  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition

  • Market sizing 2019

  • Market Outlook

  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product

  • Comparison by product

  • Impulse - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Take-home - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel

  • Supermarkets and hypermarkets

  • Specialty stores

  • Independent retailers

  • Others

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising investments by market vendors

  • Increasing popularity of plant-based ice creams

  • New advertisement campaigns

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agropur Co-operative

  • Blue Bell Creameries LP

  • Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

  • Froneri Ltd.

  • Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

  • Mars Inc.

  • Nestlé SA

  • New Forest Ice Cream Ltd.

  • Unilever Group

  • Wells Enterprises, Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/ice-cream-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ice-cream-market-worth-20-2-billion-by-2024-at-almost-5-cagr-says-technavio--featuring-key-vendors---agropur-co-operative-blue-bell-creameries-lp-dunkin-brands-group-inc-and-others-301235261.html

SOURCE Technavio

