Ice cream, pastry shop 32 Below Neveria y Postres holding grand opening Sunday

TEMPERANCE — An ice cream and pastry shop is holding its grand opening from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Frank and Alia Angel opened 32 Below, 6648 Lewis Ave., last fall. It sold gelato, other Italian-style desserts and coffee drinks. This fall, Toledo couple Adrian and Angelica Salgado purchased the business, renaming it 32 Below Neveria y Postres. "Neveria y Postres" means “ice cream shop and pastries” in Spanish.

32 Below Neveria y Postres at 6648 Lewis Avenue in Temperance is holding its grand opening Sunday.

“The previous owners moved to California back in September. We had the opportunity to get this place, and we took a chance," Adrian Salgado said.

The Salgados wanted to run a year-round ice cream shop. Adrian said there are other ice cream businesses in Temperance, “but they close for the cold season.”

32 Below Neveria y Postres had a soft opening in September.

Adrian and Angelica Salgado of Toledo own 32 Below Neveria y Postres in Temperance.

"We have been open since Sept. 1, but it took us awhile to get to this point, where we can feel comfortable to let the people know that we are ready," Adrian said. "This is the first shop for me and my wife. We are very excited. We have been working in the food industry for the last 10 years, not counting the years of home experience, which comes very handy in a place like this."

A variety of ice cream toppings are available at 32 Below Neveria y Postres.

32 Below Neveria y Postres is open from noon to 9 p.m. seven days a week. It serves boba tea, gelato, smoothies, milk shakes, ice cream nachos, crepes, tres leches cakes, paletas and Mexican ice cream. Dine-in seating is available. Pick-up also is available; orders can be placed in advance.

32 Below Neveria y Postres' Strawberries and Cream (Fresas con Crema) is a traditional Mexican dessert made with sweetened condensed milk, whipping cream, sour cream and fresh strawberries.

The Salgados are thinking about moving to Monroe County.

“We are considering moving up here. The community is great; we love it," Adrian said.

For more information, visit 32BelowNeveriayPostres on Facebook or call 419-283-8975.

