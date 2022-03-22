U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.50
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,592.00
    +156.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,389.75
    +19.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.60
    +6.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.82
    +0.70 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.20
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1027
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3330
    +0.0180 (+0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    -0.78 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3245
    +0.0077 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.5500
    +1.0820 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,915.95
    +1,663.62 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.32
    +51.28 (+5.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.22
    +32.83 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Ice dams, overland flooding and other ways your home is at risk from water this spring: CAA Manitoba

·3 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - A winter with heavy snowfall means Manitobans are on the lookout for spring water damage. There are countless ways water can damage your property, which can lead to hazardous mold and structural damage. Luckily, there are just as many ways to prevent it.

"The highest risk homeowners face is water damage, yet many homeowners remain unprepared," said Tim Scott, president of CAA Manitoba. "While incidents can occur unexpectedly, common causes of water damage can often be spotted and prevented in advance."

"There are a few main causes of water damage that homeowners should watch for," continued Scott. "Thawing, heavy rain and overland flooding are common in the spring, but homeowners should also be checking their roofs, downspouts and foundations every year to avoid unexpected seeping and leaks."

While this year's slow melt has been helpful to lower the risk of overland flooding, unfortunately, it encourages ice dams on homes.

An ice dam forms when melting snow turns to ice near the edge of your roof, trapping water behind and underneath it.

That water can lead to all sorts of problems, said Don Fata, owner of Pristine Roofing in Winnipeg.

"We are taking hundreds of calls this season," said Fata. "It's very important to remove ice dams if they form on your roof. Otherwise, they can lead to damage to your shingles, your roof and inside your home."

The trapped water behind an ice dam can seep through the roof and cause serious damage to insulation, drywall and electrical systems, said Fata. Left long term, it could also damage flooring, carpets and cause cracks in walls.

"Removing ice dams is best done by the experts, who can do so safely and without damaging your roof or eavestroughs," said Fata.

Some other ways to help prevent flooding or water in your home include:

  • Installing a sump pump and backwater valve

  • Installing water sensors

  • Flood shields around basement windows

This spring, make sure to:

  • Inspect your roof for signs of missing shingles, cracks or other damage

  • Inspect eavestroughs to see they are not clogged or broken

  • Make sure downspouts are directed away from your home

  • Check windows and doors for signs of leakage

  • Inspect your appliances regularly

  • Watch your water bill for sudden jumps

  • Check your basement walls for moisture

  • Ensure your sump pump, backup valves and shut off valves are working properly

  • Check your foundation for cracks – when the snow melts

In addition to the tools and tips above, it is important to understand what is and is not covered in your home insurance policy, follow up with your insurance provider or broker to clarify any exclusions or additions.

CAA licensed Insurance Brokers provide complimentary property insurance policy reviews -- even if you're not insured with the company.

For more information, visit CAA Manitoba's home insurance website and to get a free property insurance quote.

About CAA Manitoba

CAA Manitoba is a trusted Member-based organization that provides products and services that are essential to Members' safety and peace of mind. With more than 210,000 Members in the province, CAA Manitoba advocates on issues such as road safety and infrastructure, the environment, seniors' mobility, and consumer protection. From legendary 24-hour emergency roadside assistance to expert automotive, travel and insurance services, a CAA Manitoba membership offers a great range of savings, rewards, and benefits. For more information, visit caamanitoba.com.

SOURCE CAA Manitoba

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/22/c2526.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla rolls out first cars from new German gigafactory

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla will deliver the first cars from its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the biggest investment in an automobile factory in recent German history and the start of the U.S. company's inaugural European hub. The 30 clients chosen to receive the first cars on-site gathered with their families to await the vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded exit from the factory, where Chief Executive Elon Musk and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were expected to arrive and begin the handover. Not everyone supports the Tesla plant, however, with environmental groups expressing concern throughout the two years it took to receive licenses for everything from the factory's high water usage to the trees felled to build it.

  • U.S. company devises method to use coal waste to power crypto

    Stronghold Digital Mining uses waste left behind by decades-old coal power plants to generate electricity that powers hundreds of supercomputers working to mine bitcoin. "The bitcoin mining network itself is the largest decentralized computer network in the world, and it's power hungry, so co-locating bitcoin mining and a power plant makes a lot of sense," said Greg Beard, chief executive officer of Stronghold. Coal ash, the byproduct left over from burning coal to produce electricity, can leach into groundwater and pollute waterways, and contains heavy metals considered to be carcinogens.

  • Cost of charging electric cars on the street hits new high

    The cost of charging an electric car on the street has climbed to a record high, intensifying calls for the Chancellor to end a VAT loophole that leaves drivers unable to charge at home paying more in tax.

  • Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback

    A wild video from near Quilpie, Australia, a town in Eastern Australia about 600 miles west of Brisbane, caught thousands of slater bugs moving across red dirt in the middle of the Australian Outback. The sheer number of creepy crawlies moving across the dirt almost made it look like the surface of the Earth itself was moving. Slater bugs--also known as roly-polyies, woodlice or pill bugs--are multi-legged, land-living crustaceans that can be found in moist areas across much of the world, includ

  • Severe weather rips through Central Texas, headed toward Houston

    FOX 26 is your Gulf Coast Weather Authority and we've been monitoring the severe weather moving across Central Texas and toward the Houston area.

  • Wind, snow causing dangerous travel conditions in Colorado

    Blizzardlike conditions made for a tough drive along I-25 in Colorado on March 21. Very heavy snow, sometimes approaching 2 inches per hour, was accompanied by winds gusting near 30 mph.

  • Smoke Rises as Eastland Fire Complex Burns in Central Texas

    A group of fires burning across more than 54,000 acres in central Texas threatened homes, livestock, and land on Saturday, March 19.The four fires, known collectively as the Eastland Complex wildfires, had grown to 54,015 acres and was 30 percent contained as of just after midnight on Sunday, officials said.At least one person, a sheriff’s deputy, was killed while responding to the fires earlier in the week, according to Texas Gov Greg Abbott.Video filmed by Johnny Hays on Friday shows smoke rising from the Oak Mott fire, the source said, which is part of the Eastland Complex. Credit: Johnny Hays via Storyful

  • Fishing boat sinks in New Zealand storm, 4 dead, 1 missing

    Rescuers on Monday were continuing to search for one person still missing a day after a chartered fishing boat carrying 10 people sank in a storm off the New Zealand coast. A helicopter rescued five people from the sea, and four bodies have been recovered. The 17-meter (56-foot) boat got into trouble and its emergency beacon was activated at 8 p.m. Sunday off North Cape on the northern coast.

  • Clueless Bear Picks The Wrong Fight With The Wrong Pigs On The Wrong Day

    This is not the ending the bear had in mind.

  • The Path Toward Sustainable 6G

    Fri, Mar 25, 2022 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM EDT

  • Crops Extend Gains With Looming Ukraine Shortfalls in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat and soybeans traded at the highest in more than a week on added signs of the disruption looming for Ukraine crop supplies.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineThe country may

  • ‘Can’t believe they drove away.’ Video shows Texas tornado flip, spin around Chevy truck

    Viral video of a tornado in Texas shows a Chevy truck flipped on its side and spun around before driving off.

  • Analysis-Climate goals take second place as EU states cut petrol prices

    A growing number of European countries are cutting fuel taxes to lower surging pump petrol prices. The move brings respite to motorists but environmentalists say it flies in the face of commitments to curb global warming. Rising international oil costs, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, have driven petrol above 2 euros ($2.21) per litre in much of Europe for the first time, placing a huge burden on car owners and industry.

  • Weather Forecast: March 21, 2022

    If you're headed to the beach, be aware there is an elevated rip current risk this week. Here is a look at what that means and the upcoming forecast.

  • 4:30 PM severe weather update for March 21, 2022

    Central Texas is experiencing severe weather, Scott Fisher has the latest updates

  • Tornadoes, hail possible in severe weather coming to South MS. Here’s the forecast.

    It’s beautiful out today, but tomorrow afternoon and evening may take a stormy turn. Here’s more.

  • Chemours' LaPorte, Texas Employees Clean up Armand Bayou Nature Center

    One of the few bright spots of the COVID-19 pandemic has been how it has increased our collective appreciation for nature and the outdoors. For employees at our LaPorte, Texas site, one of the loca...

  • Climate change is far outpacing SEC financial disclosure rules

    The SEC’s issuance of proposed climate disclosure rules comes amid a torrent of climate disasters, from floods to heat waves and wildfires. Why it matters: Each of these events has affected companies' bottom lines. Exhibit A is PG&E, a large public utility that declared bankruptcy in 2019 due to crushing wildfire liabilities. Your investments could be Exhibit B, such as coastal real estate wiped out from sea level rise and more powerful storms. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Tourist killed by shark in popular snorkeling spot

    The 56-year-old man was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark.

  • Boonsboro gets federal funding to help replace leaking reservoir

    The town of Boonsboro is getting $1 million from the federal government to help replace a leaking reservoir that also serves Keedysville.