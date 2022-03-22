Ice dams, overland flooding and other ways your home is at risk from water this spring: CAA Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - A winter with heavy snowfall means Manitobans are on the lookout for spring water damage. There are countless ways water can damage your property, which can lead to hazardous mold and structural damage. Luckily, there are just as many ways to prevent it.

"The highest risk homeowners face is water damage, yet many homeowners remain unprepared," said Tim Scott, president of CAA Manitoba. "While incidents can occur unexpectedly, common causes of water damage can often be spotted and prevented in advance."

"There are a few main causes of water damage that homeowners should watch for," continued Scott. "Thawing, heavy rain and overland flooding are common in the spring, but homeowners should also be checking their roofs, downspouts and foundations every year to avoid unexpected seeping and leaks."

While this year's slow melt has been helpful to lower the risk of overland flooding, unfortunately, it encourages ice dams on homes.

An ice dam forms when melting snow turns to ice near the edge of your roof, trapping water behind and underneath it.

That water can lead to all sorts of problems, said Don Fata, owner of Pristine Roofing in Winnipeg.

"We are taking hundreds of calls this season," said Fata. "It's very important to remove ice dams if they form on your roof. Otherwise, they can lead to damage to your shingles, your roof and inside your home."

The trapped water behind an ice dam can seep through the roof and cause serious damage to insulation, drywall and electrical systems, said Fata. Left long term, it could also damage flooring, carpets and cause cracks in walls.

"Removing ice dams is best done by the experts, who can do so safely and without damaging your roof or eavestroughs," said Fata.

Some other ways to help prevent flooding or water in your home include:

Installing a sump pump and backwater valve

Installing water sensors

Flood shields around basement windows

This spring, make sure to:

Inspect your roof for signs of missing shingles, cracks or other damage

Inspect eavestroughs to see they are not clogged or broken

Make sure downspouts are directed away from your home

Check windows and doors for signs of leakage

Inspect your appliances regularly

Watch your water bill for sudden jumps

Check your basement walls for moisture

Ensure your sump pump, backup valves and shut off valves are working properly

Check your foundation for cracks – when the snow melts

In addition to the tools and tips above, it is important to understand what is and is not covered in your home insurance policy, follow up with your insurance provider or broker to clarify any exclusions or additions.

CAA licensed Insurance Brokers provide complimentary property insurance policy reviews -- even if you're not insured with the company.

For more information, visit CAA Manitoba's home insurance website and to get a free property insurance quote.

