Icebreaking in Southern Georgian Bay between Giants Tomb and the Southern End of Beausoleil Island in Ontario

2 min read

MONTREAL , March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard advises residents that an icebreaker will be sailing between Giants Tomb and the Southern End of Beausoleil Island in Southern Georgian Bay. The CCGS Judy LaMarsh will carry out Ice Operations Training in the area on or around March 13, 2023. The purpose of this operation is to further test the vessel's abilities in the ice. A helicopter flight prior to the ship's arrival to assess ice conditions and users of the ice will also be taking place.

It is recommended that all traffic on the ice, including pedestrians, fishers, snowmobilers, and all-terrain vehicle operators, leave the ice during icebreaking operations. The Canadian Coast Guard reminds the public that it can be very dangerous to venture onto the ice and suggest that they familiarize themselves with our ice safety tips. The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone on it. Additionally, plan activities carefully and use extreme caution after operations are complete as the ice will remain unstable even once the icebreaker has left the area.

Icebreaking on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways is delivered through close co-operation between the Canadian and United States Coast Guards. By working together, the two Coast Guards ensure scheduled vessel traffic can move through the shipping channels and in and out of community harbours. Vessels are assigned as needed to provide this service.

The date and assets are subject to change with no notice, depending on operational requirements and weather conditions.

Further information on the Canadian/U.S. Coast Guard icebreaking partnership can be viewed here.

Canadian Coast Guard Vessel CCGS Judy LaMarsh during ice conditions training, in the North Channel of Meldrum Bay, on March 4, 2023. (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)
Canadian Coast Guard Vessel CCGS Judy LaMarsh during ice conditions training, in the North Channel of Meldrum Bay, on March 4, 2023. (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

Canadian Coast Guard Vessel CCGS Judy LaMarsh during ice conditions training, in the North Channel of Meldrum Bay, on March 4, 2023.

