U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,298.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,405.50
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.30
    -5.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.85 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    +14.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1636
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.62
    -0.69 (-4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2430
    -0.1170 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,139.59
    +1,900.43 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.22
    +25.87 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.22
    +5.69 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

IceCure Medical Enters into an Exclusive Agreement in Poland for Distribution of the ProSense™ Cryoablation System

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the next generation minimally invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing, today announced that it has entered into an initial distribution agreement with Mobile SCANMED Systems SP. z o.o. ("Mobile SCANMED Systems") to exclusively sell the Company's ProSense™ Cryoablation System and disposables in Poland. Within twelve months of signing the initial distribution agreement, the parties expect to enter into a long-term exclusive distribution agreement.

"We are excited to announce the initial agreement with Mobile SCANMED Systems to distribute our ProSense Cryoablation System in Poland, expanding our reach in the European Union (the "EU"), where our system is currently approved under CE mark. This agreement builds on the distribution network we've established over the past year and is a part of our mission to bring this technology to all geographies," commented Eyal Shamir, Chief Executive Officer of IceCure. "The Polish healthcare system is known for providing advanced cancer treatment and adopting new therapies and technologies. As breast cancer continues to be one of the most common types of cancer among Polish women, with a reported 24,644 women diagnosed in 20201, Poland has joined the global effort to increase breast cancer screening in order to diagnose and treat patients at earlier stages. We believe this campaign fits well with our system's ability to treat patients earlier and without surgery by destroying malignant tumors. In addition, our technology also offers a minimaly invasive alternative to surgery for treating cancer in other organs, including the kidney, lung, and bone."

"The Mobile SCANMED Systems team continues to deliver on our mission to provide Polish healthcare providers access to the best and the latest medical technologies from around the world. Today's agreement will bring the ProSense Cryoablation System's innovative cryoablation technology to breast cancer patients across Poland. The ProSense Cryoablation System is capable of destroying tumors safely, quickly, and painlessly, without the need for surgery," stated Marcin Weksler, Chief Executive Officer of Mobile SCANMED Systems.

Under the terms of the initial distribution agreement, Mobile SCANMED Systems shall be responsible to address all requirements to sell the ProSense Cryoablation System in Poland. Mobile SCANMED Systems may solely sell in Poland the ProSense Cryoblation System products and consumables purchased from IceCure. Following signing of the initial distribution agreement, Mobile SCANMED Systems shall also place an initial purchase order which amounts to approximately $100,000.

About IceCure Medical

Founded in 2006, Israel-based IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally-invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide, after receiving FDA and CE approvals.

Mobile SCANMED Systems SP. z o.o.

Mobile SCANMED Systems is a modern Polish company that introduces technologically advanced devices, solutions and services related to the medical sector to our market. They continue to expanded the scope of their activities to include new products and services by working with the best companies and research centers from the most technologically advanced countries, such as Israel, China and the United States.

Mobile SCANMED's goal is to educate the public about the protection of their health. They want to raise people's awareness of the need for preventive examinations. They emphasize the importance of taking care of the surroundings and the environment, which have a significant impact on human health.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses the entry into a long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Mobile SCANMED Systems, the placement of an initial purchase order by Mobile SCANMED Systems, the benefits of the Company's technology and the market opportunity for the Company's ProSense Cryoablation System in the EU. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC on August 10, 2021. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Communication Contact:

IR Contact:
Chuck Padala
T: 646-627-8390 | M: 917-741-7792
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icecure-medical-enters-into-an-exclusive-agreement-in-poland-for-distribution-of-the-prosense-cryoablation-system-301404539.html

SOURCE IceCure Medical

Recommended Stories

  • This Is the Asset Class You Want in Your Portfolio Over the Next 10 Years

    Value stocks may be the one asset class you must have in your portfolio for the next decade. After a decade-plus of underperformance and decline, value investing began to rebound in September 2020. While the emergence of the Delta variant … Continue reading → The post This Is the Asset Class You Want in Your Portfolio Over the Next 10 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Verizon Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    Verizon stock is rising after the communications giant reported earnings that topped analyst forecasts. Verizon reported an adjusted profit of 1.41 a share, beating forecasts for $1.36 a share, on sales of $$32.9 billion, below expectations for $33.2 billion. Verizon also raised its guidance to a range of $5.35 to $5.40 from a range of $5.25 to $5.35.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Beats On Earnings But Misses Sales Target

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the third quarter but its sales came up short.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Better Buy: Micron Technology vs. Western Digital

    Back in February, I compared Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), two of the world's leading manufacturers of memory chips and data storage devices. At the time, I declared that Micron's clearer path toward a long-term recovery made it a better investment. Western Digital fared slightly better with a price decline of nearly 20%.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Abbott Laboratories stock surges after big profit and sales beats, and upbeat full-year outlook

    Shares of Abbott Laboratories rallied 2.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care company reported third-quarter profit and sales that rose well above expectations, with the strongest growth seen in its diagnostics business, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.52 billion, or $1.17 a share, from $1.76 billion, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.40 from 98 cents to beat the Fac

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks under $5. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks Under $5. Amidst the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the technology industry seems to have flourished, with investors and […]

  • Gen Xers Get Final Shot At $1.01 Million Backdoor IRA Loophole

    Here's your last shot at a great legal loophole: the Roth conversion of after-tax money in retirement accounts. It's also called a backdoor Roth IRA.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Pinterest Stock and 1 Reason to Hesitate

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock has not been a market favorite for most of 2021. With 2021's introduction of vaccines against COVID-19 and the populace feeling more confident leaving their homes, the increase in consumer mobility has had mixed effects on Pinterest's business. Pinterest is free for consumers to join and use.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."