U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.25
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,615.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,543.25
    -22.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.40
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.85
    -0.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0480
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.28
    +1.53 (+7.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4050
    +0.4450 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,791.20
    -232.76 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.08
    -7.73 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.31
    +20.92 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

IceLake Capital backs HeadFirst Group as investment partner to accelerate future growth

·2 min read

HeadFirst Group, the leading HR-tech service provider for professionals in the Benelux, has reached an agreement with IceLake Capital to join as the new investor to enable expansion of HeadFirst Group in Europe.

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadFirst Group delivers a suite of HR services tailoring to the needs of large and mid-size enterprise clients in the private and public sector, with over 20,000 highly skilled professionals active daily. It has a proven track record of strong organic and M&A growth, doubling its size over the past two years to over two billion revenue today.

HeadFirst Group's core market segments Managed Service Providers (MSP) and sourcing of STEM-profiles continue to show positive momentum. With an established presence in the Benelux, the company sees ample opportunities to expand in Europe. With IceLake's commitment, there is solid financing in place to realize these ambitions.

Financing for growth In IceLake, HeadFirst Group has found a pragmatic and ambitious shareholder that suits the company and its entrepreneurial culture. IceLake was founded by experienced private equity professionals and entrepreneurs with extensive experience in building and growing companies. IceLake's initial investment is part of a broader funding commitment towards the HeadFirst Group international M&A roadmap.

Han Kolff, Chairman of the Board of HeadFirst Group, said: "We are very pleased to welcome IceLake as a strong investor, besides our financing partner Kartesia and our founders. It confirms our employees' achievements in professionalizing our organization's solid growth in the past years. With IceLake onboard, we will be able to realize our strategic goals across Europe."

Bastiaan Hagenouw of IceLake added: "We are excited to back HeadFirst Group, as we appreciate their development into a company with a unique and market leading position in HR services. We look forward to work with their experienced board and management team to realise their ambitions and providing its innovative, value-added solutions to an even wider range of clients, suppliers, and professionals."

Jean Diercxsens, Director at Kartesia, agrees: "HeadFirst Group more than doubled its size and profitability during the two years of our financial sponsorship and remain committed to be part of this journey. Kartesia is delighted with IceLake as new investor, allowing HeadFirst Group to pursue its profitable growth and international expansion."

The transaction is subject to customary competition approvals.

About

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icelake-capital-backs-headfirst-group-as-investment-partner-to-accelerate-future-growth-301696805.html

SOURCE HeadFirst Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Market Rally Wipes Out Powell Gains As Apple, Exxon Skid; What To Do Now

    The market rally has erased all the gains from Fed chief Jerome Powell's Nov. 30 speech. Apple and Exxon undercut key levels. Here's what to do now.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • General Electric stock ‘at a critical juncture’ ahead of spinoff, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Christopher Glynn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upgrading GE to Outperform, the company’s stock performance, industrial stocks, and the outlook for GE’s health care spinoff.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

    Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year. It also comes after Blackstone announced last Thursday that it would curb withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted real estate income trust (REIT) following a surge in redemption requests.

  • 8 Stocks You'll Wish You Own When The Recession Hits

    Recessions aren't fun to live through. But if you're prepared, they don't have to be painful for your portfolio, either.

  • Biden Joins Tim Cook to Hail TSMC’s $40 Billion US Chip Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden celebrated Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s plans to increase its investments in Arizona to $40 billion and construct a second factory, with companies like Apple Inc. eager to source more chips from the US.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

    DEEP DIVE Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats.

  • Why Tesla Stock’s Ceiling Is Now $200. Where the Floor Might Be.

    The EV stock has been stuck in a range in recent weeks. That isn't going to change for a while, but if it does, the risk is skewed to the downside.