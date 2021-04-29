U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Iceland’s Financial Services Backbone Relies On Genetec To Safeguard Its Data Centre

Genetec, Inc.
·3 min read
Reiknistofa Bankanna, Iceland
Reiknistofa Bankanna, Iceland
Reiknistofa Bankanna, Iceland

London, UK, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that Reiknistofa Bankanna (RB), an IT service provider for Icelandic financial institutions, has recently overhauled its security infrastructure with Genetec™ Security Center. With the help of its system integrator Hafnes Ehf, RB is now using Genetec to manage its cameras, access control and video analytics through one unified interface.

RB is a provider of mission-critical IT systems for Icelandic financial institutions, responsible for the country’s central clearance and settlement system, and a number of multi-tenant core banking solutions. As the backbone of Icelandic Financial Services, RB places a very high importance on security; not only to ensure its data stays safe but also to protect employees and visiting clients. While its server rooms and offices were protected via disparate video and access control systems, the technology was old, and maintenance was becoming both a financial and an operational burden.

RB operates its solutions across multiple data centers in a shared, multi-bank environment. This requires a modern, reliable system that brings video and access control into a single solution – making it easy for operators to understand what is happening, when, where, and what action to take next. As an open unified platform, Genetec Security Center was the optimal choice as it simplified daily security operations, allowed for further integration with other tools such as RB’s heating and cooling systems, and delivered business-wide value.

“From day one we wanted a unified system which could help our teams understand the situation quickly; alerting them if anything required their attention,” said Geir Sæmundsson, Datacenter Manager at Reiknistofa Bankanna. “The Genetec solution does just this and is allowing us to build in customized alerts so we gain business intelligence – providing us with better ROI.”

“Physical security teams are demanding simplicity and greater functionality,” said Anthonie van der Ploeg, Director of Sales for Benelux & Nordics at Genetec. “Unification can offer them both by bringing together all security system components seamlessly in a single software platform in a way that can vastly improve security management. We are delighted that Iceland’s Reiknistofa Bankanna has experienced the deep business insights Genetec™ Security Center is capable of delivering, and we look forward to supporting them as they evolve and grow their operations.”

“The time savings delivered by Genetec have been immense. It’s been a worthwhile investment, especially as it can evolve with us, and allows us to move at our chosen speed. Considering its ease of use, deep integration, and leading analytics, we look forward to continuing the partnership over the coming years,” concluded Sæmundsson.

For more information, please read the case study

About Genetec
Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

© Genetec Inc., 2021. Genetec, and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

Attachment

CONTACT: Veronique Froment Genetec, Inc. 603-548-1429 veronique@highrezpr.com


  • Samsung overtakes Apple in smartphone shipments as Xiaomi closes in

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd snatched back the crown from Apple as the world's biggest smartphone producer, accounting for a fifth of overall global sales in the first quarter, market research firm Canalys said https://www.canalys.com/newsroom/canalys-worldwide-smartphone-market-Q1-2021. China's Xiaomi Corp clocked its best quarterly performance ever, with shipments surging 62% to 49 million phones and market share to 14%, taking it to the third position after Samsung and Apple. Overall, global sales surged 27% to 347 million units in the first quarter as the Chinese economy opened up after the pandemic and a swift vaccine rollout in the United States raised hopes of an economic recovery.

  • Sanjeev Gupta Approaches Buyers for Potential Sale of Engineering Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance approached buyers for the potential sale of some engineering assets, people familiar with the matter said, signaling he may not be able to keep his embattled business empire intact.Since the industrialist’s main financier Greensill Capital collapsed in March, Gupta has been in a race to find new sources of cash, though has insisted he’ll find new lenders to replace about $5 billion he’d borrowed from the supply chain finance firm.But in recent days, GFG’s advisers contacted potential buyers for parts of its engineering business that’s largely based in the U.K., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The talks are at an early stage and there’s no guarantee of a deal, one of the people said.GFG declined to comment.It’s not clear exactly which assets he may be willing to sell. His Liberty Engineering Group Pte has assets in several countries including the U.K., France and United Arab Emirates, according to the Singapore entity’s financial report for the year ended March 2019, the latest available. The units include assets Gupta took over from administration, such as businesses that used to be part of Caparo Industries Plc in the U.K. and vehicle converter Durisotti in France.Gupta’s empire employs some 35,000 people worldwide, with steel and aluminum plants in the U.S., U.K., France, Romania and Australia. As he fights to stave off insolvency, he’s benefiting from soaring steel and aluminum prices.“I’m confident that we will achieve refinancing,” Gupta said in a podcast for employees earlier this month. “Because our business is so spread out across the world, and each business is different and separately funded, it takes time to get things done. But one by one we’ll get to all of them.”Still, he acknowledged that the future was bleak for some of his businesses, with the U.K. one of the “challenged spots within our alliance.” Some of GFG’s units in France were put in insolvency proceedings earlier this month, Bloomberg has reported.Last month, GFG asked the U.K. government for a 170 million-pound ($237 million) bailout, a request that was rebuffed. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told a parliamentary committee this month that it would be irresponsible to give taxpayers’ money to the group, describing it as “very, very opaque” and having “liabilities that nobody seems to have got to the bottom of.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • Huawei smartphone shipments in China plunge by half in Q1: Canalys

    China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, once the world's biggest smartphone maker, saw its phone shipments to retailers and other sellers within China plunge by half in the first quarter, as U.S. sanctions on its supply chain crimped expansion even as the overall smartphone market rebounded. The company shipped a total of 14.9 million handsets within China in the quarter ending in March, down from 30.1 million in the same period last year, according to research firm Canalys. Its market share also dropped to 16% from 41% a year ago, becoming the third largest after fellow Chinese brands Vivo and Oppo.

  • Exclusive - Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake: sources

    Major Chinese investors are in talks to buy a stake in Saudi Aramco, several sources told Reuters on Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia's state oil firm prepares to sell another slice of its business to international investors. Saudi Arabia was in discussions to sell 1% of Aramco to a leading global energy company and could sell further shares including to international investors within the next year or two, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks on Tuesday. A stake of 1% would equate to around $19 billion based on Aramco's current market capitalisation.

  • Textron raises 2021 profit view on robust demand for helicopters, jets

    Sales of small and mid-sized jets, which Textron focuses on, are expected to recover faster than that of larger and more expensive jets manufactured by some of it rivals, analysts have said. Textron expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of between $2.80 and $3, up from a previous forecast of $2.70 to $2.90. The company's business jet deliveries rose to 28 units in the first quarter ended April 3 from 23 units a year earlier amid increased coronavirus vaccinations and easing travel restrictions.

  • Soccer Team Barcelona Wins Bond Waiver to Help Fix Finances

    (Bloomberg) -- FC Barcelona noteholders agreed to relax some debt terms, granting a measure of relief to the Spanish soccer giant as it grapples with a collapse in revenues caused by the pandemic.A group of European investors in its 200 million euros ($242 million) of senior notes will permit the club to remove limits on indebtedness and financial expenses, Barcelona’s press office said in an emailed response to questions.The decision provides Barcelona with some breathing space after pandemic lockdowns shut down the flow of revenue from match ticket sales. The club, laboring under a 488 million-euro net debt pile, ran up nearly 100 million euros of losses last year.The financial woes facing the Catalan sporting icon were a big reason why it enthusiastically backed a bid unveiled earlier this month to create a Super League of elite European clubs.The project, which would have provided member teams with guaranteed revenues and a generous joining bonus, collapsed withing 48 hours of its launch amid withering criticism from politicians, players and fans.Barcelona had disclosed that it was in talks with European noteholders when it published its annual financial report in late January. It said then that it already had received waivers from U.S. holders of the debt.In 2018, the club issued two series of five-year notes for a combined 140 million euros, paying 2% interest. In 2019 it raised a further 60 million euros with two further offerings with interest at 2.5%.Star PlayersBarcelona’s finances have deteriorated in recent years as costs for hiring star players and other expenses piled up. Its debt burden also has wider implications for the wider sphere of European soccer.As of last June, the club owed 126 million euros in short-term debt to teams including FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC. It had a further 197 million euros in long-term debt to other clubs.In March, Joan Laporta was elected president of Barcelona, in part on a platform to clean up the club’s finances. Laporta was previously president of the club between 2003 and 2010.As part of its strategy to raise cash, the club earlier this year looked to sell a stake in a unit including digital assets, worldwide football academies, sports knowledge group and merchandising businesses. Teasers for the stake sale were sent to potential investors by the previous club administration, and new management hasn’t yet signaled publicly whether it will continue with the plan. (Updates with off-the-field unit sale in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The U.S. has already cancelled roughly $100 billion in student debt amid the pandemic

    Actions taken by the federal government will lead to roughly $100 billion in total student loan forgiveness between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Education Department (ED) data and analysis from experts.

  • Transat Soars as Canada Provides $570 Million in Emergency Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Transat AT Inc., the Montreal-based vacation operator that Air Canada gave up trying to buy earlier this month, obtained C$700 million ($570 million) in emergency aid from the Canadian government to stay afloat during the pandemic.The company took loan facilities of C$390 million for operations and another C$310 million to finance customer refunds for flights canceled during the pandemic. Transat will also issue 13 million warrants to the government to buy shares at C$4.50 each.Transat shares jumped on the news, rising nearly 12% to C$5.07 as of 9:35 a.m. in Toronto -- the biggest rise since Feb. 12. The deal follows a C$5.9 billion rescue package for Air Canada two weeks ago, reflecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s case-by-case approach in supporting the industry. It helps Transat, which suspended all regular flights on Jan. 29, buy some time in the hope that Covid-19 vaccinations can salvage the summer travel season.“With this support, we now look forward to resuming operations as soon as safe travel is possible and travel restrictions can be lifted,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache said in a statement. “We will then be able to implement our plan to make Transat a solid and profitable company once again, one that will continue to symbolize leisure travel for its many customers in Quebec and elsewhere.”Unlike the Air Canada bailout, the government isn’t buying shares right away. But the warrants may still mean dilution of as much as 25% for existing shareholders.The government doesn’t get all the warrants immediately. They’ll vest as the company draws down the loans. If Transat can repay the money in full in the first year, half of the warrants will be canceled.Transat shares closed at C$4.59 on Wednesday.Peladeau OfferCanada has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country since last March and has quarantine rules for non-essential workers. Transat, which sells vacation packages to Canadians visiting sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer, was hit particularly hard in January when Trudeau asked carriers to halt travel to Mexico and the Caribbean to slow the spread of new variants of the virus.The plan includes restrictions on dividends, stock repurchases and executive compensation and a pledge to keep active employment at current levels. It comes in addition to C$120 million in existing credit facilities.As of April 22, government financing for the airline industry globally, including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash, has totaled more than $189 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., a London-based aviation finance and investment consultancy.Canada’s latest aid package also removes the urgency for Transat to find a new buyer. Air Canada dropped its takeover because it couldn’t convince European regulators to approve it. Quebec media and cable executive Pierre Karl Peladeau has been urging the company to consider his offer of C$5 a share.(Updates with share move in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Next Downside Target 89.655; Trend Turns Up Over 91.105

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to 90.890.

  • Warren Buffett’s investing success depends on these two traits: Portfolio manager

    Equity Compass Chief Investment Officer Robert Hagstrom — author of "Warren Buffett: Inside the Ultimate Money Mind" — says Buffett's investing success owes to two inextricably linked attributes: Philosophy and method.

  • Lufthansa, Heathrow Airport See Delayed Rebound as Virus Flares

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG reined in capacity plans and London’s Heathrow airport lowered passenger forecasts as new waves of coronavirus infections dent prospects for a travel rebound by the start of summer.Lufthansa now expects to offer only 40% of its pre-pandemic capacity for 2021 as a whole, according to a statement Thursday, a figure that’s below the level it has said is needed to generate positive cash flow. Heathrow cut its outlook to as few as 13 million passengers, less than the number it attracted last year.Airlines and the hubs they serve are wrestling with an uncertain outlook as governments work toward reopening travel while the virus surges in countries such as India. Europe remains in the grip of the pandemic amid a sluggish vaccine rollout, with the International Air Transport Association forecasting that the region will be the slowest worldwide to reduce losses this year.Lufthansa shares were trading down 1% as of 9:03 a.m. in Frankfurt. The German airline, Europe’s biggest when flying a full schedule, posted a first-quarter operating loss of 1.1 billion euros loss ($1.3 billion). Closely held Heathrow had an adjusted pretax loss of 329 million pounds ($459 million).Lufthansa Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said that with travel restrictions still in place in most parts of the world, a “significant market recovery” won’t come until the second half as inoculation programs progress, with only a gradual pickup in demand expected before then.The group’s individual carriers, which include Austrian Airlines and Swiss, will therefore ramp up flights later than previously planned to reflect the delayed lifting of curbs, he said. The full-year capacity estimate is at the bottom end of a previous 40% to 50% range.Long-Haul HitHeathrow, which is heavily reliant on the long-haul flights worst hit by the crisis, said it’s expecting a passenger tally somewhere between 13 million and 36 million, compared with a previous estimate of 37.1 million issued Feb. 24.The hub handled 22 million passenger in 2020, buoyed by three months of near-normal operations before the virus led flights to be grounded, and 81 million in 2019.European operators are closely monitoring plans to resume flights in the U.K., usually the region’s biggest aviation market.Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said it’s vital Britain restarts international travel from May 17 as announced. Though the government plans to say how far flights will be reopened early next month, there’s concern that only a handful of destinations will be on a “green list” where no quarantine is required.Airbus GloomHeathrow’s investors including Spanish builder Ferrovial SA, the Qatar Investment Authority, private-equity firm Alinda Capital Partners and China Investment Corp.Planemaker Airbus SE CEO Guillaume Faury said Thursday that the first quarter showed “the crisis is not yet over for our industry,” adding that the market “remains uncertain.”Lufthansa reduced its monthly cash drain to 235 million euros in the first three months, though that was aided mainly by strong cargo demand, and sees a drop to 200 million euros this quarter. Spohr reiterated that he expects a lower operating loss for the full year.The group was able to offer only 21% of its 2019 seating level in the first quarter, when its airline brands flew 3 million people, down 90% on the pre-crisis number. Heathrow’s tally of 1.7 million passengers was 91% lower.(Updates with Heathrow outlook throughout, adds shares in fifth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's 2021 gold demand seen reverting to pre-pandemic levels - WGC official

    China's 2021 gold demand will see annual growth and will revert to pre-pandemic levels if there are no dramatic changes to the global economic and geo-political situation, a World Gold Council (WGC) official said on Thursday. "For China we had better first quarter growth even compared to 2019 ... If things are stable, we are sure China can stay in such a positive growth," said Wang Lixin, WGC managing director in China, adding that the jewellery and investment segments would drive China's gold demand.

  • Here’s how Warren Buffett’s top investments fared during the pandemic

    Plenty of Berkshire Hathaway's top 10 stock picks have been home runs during and prior to the pandemic.

  • China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian exports of wine to mainland China have almost completely dried up after the Chinese government imposed tariffs of more than 200% last year in an escalating trade spat.Shipments in the three months ended March 31 plummeted to just A$12 million ($9.4 million) from A$325 million in the same period a year earlier, Wine Australia said Thursday. China used to be Australia’s biggest wine export market.China last month formalized tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, though the higher duties had been in place since November. The tariffs followed a raft of measures barring Australian imports from coal and copper to barley last year.The slump in China was too steep to compensate for increased shipments from Australia to the U.K., Germany and New Zealand: The value of Australia’s total wine exports fell 4% to A$2.77 billion in the year ended March.Duties on Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the Australian winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, were set at 175.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell

    Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, along with major banks that financed the fund’s trades, lost billions of dollars last month as its leveraged bets on media stocks quickly soured. "It seems as though there were risk management breakdowns at some of the firms, not all of them, and that's what we're looking into," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in response to questions at a press conference following the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

  • 13M homeowners can still save big by refinancing their mortgages, data says

    It's not too late to cut your monthly costs by hundreds of dollars with a new loan.

  • Amazon Adds Urgency to U.K. Podcast Startup’s Search for Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Audioboom Group Plc, one of a pack of podcasting startups that enjoyed soaring audiences during lockdown, is in a race to scale up or find a buyer so it can fend off powerful new competitors.After an aborted reverse takeover of U.S. rival Triton Digital Inc., Audioboom ran a strategic review and sale process last year. While Singapore-based tech investor One Nine Two bought a 9% stake, a well-funded suitor failed to emerge and the company is no longer in active sale talks.“If a big business is looking to be in the space, and they are looking to acquire a company that is already scaled and has the potential to scale further, then Audioboom is in a prime position to take advantage of that,” Chief Executive Officer Stuart Last said in an interview.There are plenty of podcast deals being signed. Amazon.com Inc. acquired five-year-old platform Wondery in December, after Sirius XM Holdings Inc. bought Stitcher five months earlier. Last week, Apple Inc. launched a paid podcast subscription product to vie with Spotify Technology SA.London-based Audioboom spent last year striving to turn its first profit, something it achieved in the first quarter of 2021, and its market value has almost quadrupled to 107 million pounds ($149 million) in the past 12 months.CEO Last suggested that the relative lack of investor appetite until now is partly the result of contrasting business cultures in Britain and the U.S.“I think if we were traded in the U.S., the market would be less interested in that break-even point and would be more focused on the revenue growth side of things, and the longer-term move to break-even,” he said.Audioboom hosts, distributes and promotes audio shows and sells advertising across 9,000 podcast channels. Audioboom originals include “Truth vs Hollywood,” “Huddled Masses,” “Sue Perkins: An Hour Or So With...” and “What Makes A Killer.”The World Advertising Research Centre forecast in 2019 that podcast advertising could double to $1.6 billion by 2022. With the tech giants now piling into podcasting in search of subscription and digital ad income and data, it’s all about the fight for market share.Audioboom’s Swedish rival Acast AB announced last month it’s looking at an initial public offering. Legacy media companies are also pivoting toward the nascent industry: Radio network Entercom has bought podcast companies and last month renamed itself Audacy Inc.British entrepreneur Nick Candy, Audioboom’s biggest investor with a 14.5% stake, said Amazon should take a careful look at the company as “it’s the last big independent left.”Audioboom cross-promotes shows with similar audiences, while its in-house sales team sells in-episode promotional spots and retroactively inserts automated digital advertising.“Audioboom is a bit of a hybrid,” said Tom Webster of Edison Research. It’s a platform for hosting content, like Liberated Syndication Inc., yet it also produces original content. “They have a good collection of shows, which takes time and skill to develop, and an international footprint,” said Webster.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alphabet sets profit record, plans $50 billion buyback

    Google parent Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported record profit for the second consecutive quarter and a $50 billion share buyback but warned a surge in usage and ad sales during the pandemic may slow as people resume in-person activities. With online consumer activity remaining elevated in the first quarter, Alphabet beat analysts' revenue estimates and nearly surpassed the sales record it set in the fourth quarter. Google ad sales jumped 32% in the first quarter compared with a year ago, above expectations of analysts tracked by Refinitiv.