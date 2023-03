Benzinga

Warren Buffett, the sage of Wall Street, has been dispensing pearls of wisdom on the secret to success. According to him, the key to achieving greatness is to say no to almost everything. But does he actually put his money where his mouth is? In a recent memo addressed to the CEOs of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.-owned companies, Warren instructed them to decline all requests for him to speak, make contributions or intercede on behalf of others, no matter how appealing they may seem. The memo cautione