One of Wichita’s largest employers will be paying out bonuses to its workforce. Spirit AeroSystems Inc., which employs more than 10,000 people in Wichita, will add bonuses for 2021 for both its hourly and salaried workforce with the expected payout coming on their paychecks this Thursday. According to information from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the hourly bonuses include 1% gain share and 3% under the company’s Short-Term Incentive Plan.