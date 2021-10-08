Icelandair Group hf.: Birna Osk Einarsdottir to step down as Chief Commercial Officer

Birna Osk Einarsdottir has decided to step down as Chief Commercial Officer of Icelandair Group. Birna Osk was appointed CCO in February 2019 after having served as the Chief Customer Experience Officer and Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer since she joined Icelandair Group in 2018. Birna will continue in her role over the next months and assist with handover of projects as needed.



Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair Group:

“I would like to thank Birna for her great contribution to the Company over the past years. She has strengthened Icelandair’s commercial capabilities where the customer is at the center and successfully led our sales and services teams through challenging times. I congratulate her on her new endeavors and wish her all the best for the future.“

Birna Osk Einarsdottir, Chief Commercial Officer of Icelandair Group:

“The last four years have been a thrilling experience. Big challenges with an amazing team of people across the organization with the aim to bring the spirit of Iceland to the world. I am grateful for having been entrusted with this important role, for my colleagues and for the experience this has given me. Although it is hard to leave, I will proudly watch Icelandair spread its wings again towards a successful future.”





Contact information:

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is











