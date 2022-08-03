Icelandair: Increase of Share Capital

Icelandair Group hf.

Reference is made to Icelandair Group’s announcement of 28 July 2022. Icelandair Group will, in accordance with article 15.3 of the Company’s Articles of Association, issue new shares corresponding to the warrant exercised by Blue Issuer Designated Activity Company, amounting to ISK 1,414,773,617 nominal value, thereby bringing the Company’s total share capital to ISK 39,242,823,447 nominal value.

The share capital increase has now been registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to ISK 39,242,823,447 nominal value.

It has been requested that the new shares will be issued by Nasdaq CSD and that the shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.





