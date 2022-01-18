U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,587.00
    -75.85 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,414.44
    -497.37 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,574.79
    -318.96 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,108.41
    -54.05 (-2.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.18
    +1.36 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.70
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.63 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    -0.0072 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8570
    +0.0850 (+4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0058 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5400
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,650.81
    -535.00 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.62
    -17.77 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Icelandair: Lease Agreements of two additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Icelandair Group hf.
·1 min read

Icelandair has entered into agreements with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE), regarding long-term operating leases of two new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered from Boeing in spring 2022. This transaction will bring the total number of 737 MAX in the Icelandair fleet up to 14 aircraft for next summer.

Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair Group: “We are very pleased to announce the new agreements with DAE, a long-lasting business partner. With favorable conditions in commercial aircraft markets, and the continued ramp up of our route network we saw an opportunity and need to expand our fleet of Boeing 737 MAX. The aircraft have proved to perform even better than expected, both in terms of flight range and fuel-efficiency which will also contribute to our efforts of reducing the carbon emissions from our operations.”

Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


Recommended Stories

  • This 1 Chart Illustrates Why Boeing Is Going to Be Fine

    The past three years have been miserable ones for shareholders of Boeing (NYSE: BA). Before Boeing was able to address the design flaw -- a computer problem rather than a structural one -- the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, crimping demand for air travel, and subsequently crimping demand for passenger jets. In several months during 2020, Boeing sold no new planes and delivered only a relative handful.

  • Nikola Secures More EV Batteries in Deal With Proterra

    Nikola and battery-technology supplier Proterra entered into a long-term supply agreement. The first Proterra-powered Nikola EV truck is slated to be produced this year.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy After Shares Dip Below IPO Price?

    Should you buy Rivian stock after shares fall 58% from its 52-week high and below its IPO Price? RIVN stock is slumping.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As China Reportedly Takes Another Step In Returning The 737 Max To Service?

    Boeing aircraft orders are rising and the 737 Max is returning to service across the globe. Is Boeing stock a good buy now?

  • When Will EVs Go Mainstream? It Depends on Uncle Sam

    Electric vehicles accounted for just 4.4% of U.S. passenger-vehicle sales last year. If China and Europe are a guide, accelerating consumer adoption will require subsidies.

  • Tesla travels 1,200km on a single charge with breakthrough battery

    Model S prototype ‘set a new benchmark for the entire automotive industry’

  • Microsoft and Virgin Invest in Tesla-Like Self-Driving Company Wayve

    Self-driving start up Wayve is getting $200 million to develop its business from Microsoft, Baillie Gifford and Virgin Group.

  • In a year when dealerships were mostly empty, these were the bestselling cars of 2021

    Flush with cash in an economic recovery and newly vaccinated, Americans headed out to car dealerships to find…a lot of empty space. How solid is the Corolla’s place in American culture? Toyota sold its 50 millionth Corolla last year.

  • Airlines again warn of potential disruption from 5G rollout near U.S. airports

    The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown led by AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports.

  • Ford signs 5-year agreement with Stripe to scale e-commerce

    Ford Motor Company has signed a five-year agreement with Stripe, an online payment processor, to scale the automaker's e-commerce capabilities. Stripe will facilitate transactions for vehicle orders and reservations, handle financing options for Ford's commercial customers and route customer's payments from the automaker's website to the correct local Ford or Lincoln dealer. Ford plans to begin rolling out Stripe's technology in the second half of 2022, starting with North America, but with aims to roll out in Europe, as well, according to the company.

  • AT&T will delay some 5G deployent amid aviation standoff

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -AT&T said it would agree to temporarily defer turning on some wireless towers near key airport runways to avert a looming aviation crisis but the White House is still pushing Verizon Communications to follow suit. Discussions are centered around that proposal that would also allow about 90% of the wireless tower deployment to go forward, sources told Reuters, though it would impact 5G deployment near many large population centers. The vast majority are Verizon towers.

  • 5G rollout will ground planes and cause travel chaos, US airlines warn

    US airlines have warned of looming travel chaos as 5G mobile networks due to go live on Wednesday threaten to cause significant disruption across America.

  • Tesla looks to Africa for key battery component to reduce dependence on China

    Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite.

  • Major U.S. airlines warn 5G could ground some planes, wreak havoc

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chief executives of major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers on Monday warned of an impending "catastrophic" aviation crisis in less than 36 hours, when AT&T and Verizon are set to deploy new 5G service. The airlines warned the new C-Band 5G service set to begin on Wednesday could render a significant number of widebody aircraft unusable, "could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas" and cause "chaos" for U.S. flights. "Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded," wrote the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others in a letter first reported by Reuters.

  • This little pickup truck is back on the scene and winning awards

    The North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards are one of that more exclusive group. This year, they’ve honored a Honda and a pair of Fords. It’s the second year in a row that Ford has taken home most of the hardware—it also won the truck and SUV awards (with different vehicles) in 2021.

  • Toyota Expects to Miss Fiscal-Year Production Target Due to Chip Shortage

    Toyota lowers its production forecast 'due to the impact of the continuing demand for semiconductors across all industries.'

  • 2023 Toyota Sequoia Will Arrive Soon

    After more than 10 years, it's Toyota's full-size SUV's turn for a redesign, and it'll likely borrow from the new Tundra including a hybrid V-6 engine.

  • Mustang Dream Car Becomes Nightmare After Wreck

    Sometimes a car is never the same after an accident, or is there more to this?

  • 3 Teens Killed In Pasadena Crash

    Three teenage boys were killed Sunday evening in a vehicle crash in Pasadena.

  • Toyota needs to build 1 million cars in March to reach annual target - Nikkei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp will build 700,000 vehicles globally in February, up 10% on the year, but will still need to make a million more in March in order to reach an annual production target of 9 million, the Nikkei business daily said. A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the Nikkei report or whether the Japanese automaker planned to stick to that production target for the year ending March 31. The world's biggest car maker has been trying to increase production in the final months of the business year to make up for output lost earlier because of a shortage of components from plants in Southeast Asia hit by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.