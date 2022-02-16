U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

Icelandair: Notice regarding exercise of warrants ICEAIRW180222 and issuance of new shares

Icelandair Group hf.
·1 min read
Icelandair Group hf.
Icelandair Group hf.

Reference is made to an earlier stock exchange release from 28 January 2022 regarding exercise of warrants.

Registered holders of the class of warrants with ticker symbol ICEAIRW180222 and ISIN IS0000032258 should by now have received payment instructions from their custody financial institution.

Payment of the optional invoice on or before 24 February 2022 represents both a subscription for and payment of new shares in the Company. By not paying the optional invoice a holder is declaring that he does not intend to exercise his right according to the warrant class, which will then lapse and become void.

For further information regarding the warrants reference is made to the prospectus dated 8 October 2020.

Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


