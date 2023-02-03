Icelandair: Q4 and 12M 2022 Webcast

Icelandair Group hf.

Icelandair’s financial results for the fourth quarter and total year of 2022 were published on Thursday 2 February 2023. An English-language investor presentation was streamed earlier this morning to present the results. During the webcast the Company experienced technical difficulties which resulted in disturbances during the live stream. We apologize for the inconveniences.

However, an undisturbed version of the presentation and webcast is currently available on the Company’s website at the following link:



https://www.icelandairgroup.com/investors#quarterly-results

Attachment



