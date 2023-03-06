U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

Icelandair: Traffic Data February 2023

Icelandair Group hf.
·3 min read
Icelandair Group hf.
Icelandair Group hf.

In February 2023, Icelandair’s passengers were 200 thousand, compared to 125 thousand in February last year. Capacity in February was 42% higher than last year and 82% of February 2019.

Passengers on international flights were 181 thousand, compared to 109 thousand in February 2022, an increase of 66%. Passengers to Iceland were 95 thousand and from Iceland 45 thousand. Via passengers were around 40 thousand. The number of via passengers increased threefold year-on-year. On-time performance on international flights was 74%. The load factor on international flights was 76.4%, an improvement of 10.1 ppt year-on-year and the highest load factor in February since 2016. On time performance and passenger numbers were affected by weather related disruptions in February, which led to around 5% reduction in production through cancellations.

Passengers on domestic flights were 19 thousand, compared to 16 thousand in February 2022. On time performance was 70%. Load factor on domestic flights was 78.9%. Weather in Iceland also had a negative effect on domestic on time performance and passenger numbers in February.

Sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 8%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 36% compared to February last year. The increase in cargo is due to increased capacity with the introduction of a Boeing 767 widebody into the cargo fleet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Route Network

Feb 23

Feb 22

CHG (%)

YTD 23

YTD 22

CHG (%)

Number of Passengers

199,886

124,607

60%

409,759

238,010

72%

Load Factor

76.5%

66.4%

10.1 ppt

75.4%

62.8%

12.6 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

689.7

485.8

42%

1,487.2

1,019.9

46%

Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)

527.3

322.3

64%

1,121.9

640.6

75%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

Feb 23

Feb 22

CHG (%)

YTD 23

YTD 22

CHG (%)

To market (passengers)

95,389

66,166

44%

169,960

111,488

52%

From market (passengers)

44,759

26,864

67%

92,210

51,615

79%

Via market (passengers)

40,475

15,693

158%

109,806

47,301

132%

Number of Passengers

180,623

108,723

66%

371,976

210,404

77%

Load Factor

76.4%

66.2%

10.2 ppt

75.4%

62.7%

12.8 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

682.6

480.2

42%

1,472.7

1,009.6

46%

Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)

521.7

317.8

64%

1,111.0

632.7

76%

Stage length (KM)

2,877

2,978

-3%

2,939

3,035

-3%

On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)

74.0%

67.0%

7.0 ppt

74.0%

70.0%

4.0 ppt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

Feb 23

Feb 22

CHG (%)

YTD 23

YTD 22

CHG (%)

Number of Passengers

19,263

15,884

21%

37,783

27,606

37%

Load Factor

78.9%

80.0%

-1.1 ppt

75.6%

76.8%

-1.2 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

7.0

5.6

25%

14.5

10.3

41%

On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)

70%

51%

19.0 ppt

77%

58%

19.0 ppt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cargo & Leasing

Feb 23

Feb 22

CHG (%)

YTD 23

YTD 22

CHG (%)

Sold Block Hours - Leasing

1,289

1,399

-8%

2,340

2,482

-6%

Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)

13,849

10,189

36%

27,683

20,789

33%

CO2 EMISSIONS

Feb 23

Feb 22

CHG (%)

YTD 23

YTD 22

CHG (%)

Total CO2 emissions tonnes

53,431

39,377

36%

111,281

80,847

38%

CO2 emissions per OTK*

0.79

0.91

-13%

0.81

0.97

-17%

Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


