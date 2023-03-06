Icelandair: Traffic Data February 2023
In February 2023, Icelandair’s passengers were 200 thousand, compared to 125 thousand in February last year. Capacity in February was 42% higher than last year and 82% of February 2019.
Passengers on international flights were 181 thousand, compared to 109 thousand in February 2022, an increase of 66%. Passengers to Iceland were 95 thousand and from Iceland 45 thousand. Via passengers were around 40 thousand. The number of via passengers increased threefold year-on-year. On-time performance on international flights was 74%. The load factor on international flights was 76.4%, an improvement of 10.1 ppt year-on-year and the highest load factor in February since 2016. On time performance and passenger numbers were affected by weather related disruptions in February, which led to around 5% reduction in production through cancellations.
Passengers on domestic flights were 19 thousand, compared to 16 thousand in February 2022. On time performance was 70%. Load factor on domestic flights was 78.9%. Weather in Iceland also had a negative effect on domestic on time performance and passenger numbers in February.
Sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 8%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 36% compared to February last year. The increase in cargo is due to increased capacity with the introduction of a Boeing 767 widebody into the cargo fleet.
Route Network
Feb 23
Feb 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
199,886
124,607
60%
409,759
238,010
72%
Load Factor
76.5%
66.4%
10.1 ppt
75.4%
62.8%
12.6 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
689.7
485.8
42%
1,487.2
1,019.9
46%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
527.3
322.3
64%
1,121.9
640.6
75%
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
Feb 23
Feb 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
To market (passengers)
95,389
66,166
44%
169,960
111,488
52%
From market (passengers)
44,759
26,864
67%
92,210
51,615
79%
Via market (passengers)
40,475
15,693
158%
109,806
47,301
132%
Number of Passengers
180,623
108,723
66%
371,976
210,404
77%
Load Factor
76.4%
66.2%
10.2 ppt
75.4%
62.7%
12.8 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
682.6
480.2
42%
1,472.7
1,009.6
46%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
521.7
317.8
64%
1,111.0
632.7
76%
Stage length (KM)
2,877
2,978
-3%
2,939
3,035
-3%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
74.0%
67.0%
7.0 ppt
74.0%
70.0%
4.0 ppt
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
Feb 23
Feb 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
19,263
15,884
21%
37,783
27,606
37%
Load Factor
78.9%
80.0%
-1.1 ppt
75.6%
76.8%
-1.2 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
7.0
5.6
25%
14.5
10.3
41%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
70%
51%
19.0 ppt
77%
58%
19.0 ppt
Cargo & Leasing
Feb 23
Feb 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Leasing
1,289
1,399
-8%
2,340
2,482
-6%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
13,849
10,189
36%
27,683
20,789
33%
CO2 EMISSIONS
Feb 23
Feb 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Total CO2 emissions tonnes
53,431
39,377
36%
111,281
80,847
38%
CO2 emissions per OTK*
0.79
0.91
-13%
0.81
0.97
-17%
