Icelandair: Traffic Data March 2022
In March 2022, the total number of Icelandair passengers on international and domestic flights was around 184,000, compared to 24,000 in March 2021 and 125,000 in February 2022. The total capacity in March was 64% of March 2019 capacity levels up from 58% in February.
The total number of passengers on international flights was around 161,000 compared to around 8,000 in March 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 92,000 and from Iceland around 34,000. Via passengers were around 35,000. On-time performance was 75%. The load factor on international flights was 74% compared to 28% in March 2021.
The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 23,000, compared to 16,000 last year. The load factor on domestic flights was around 83% compared to 63% in March 2021. The domestic operation has recovered well and year to date, the number of domestic passengers has increased by 24% compared to 2021.
Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 5% compared to March 2021. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers was similar to what it was in March 2021.
Icelandair suspended its oil hedging activities during the Covid-19 pandemic given the extreme uncertainty surrounding its flight schedule. The lifting of previously wide-reaching restrictions on travel and gatherings has increased visibility and the Company has thus recently begun taking careful steps in rebuilding a modest hedging position. Current hedge levels equal 25% of the estimated consumption in Q2 at an average price of USD 663 per metric ton and 18% of the estimated consumption in Q3 at an average price of USD 934 per metric ton.
In January, Icelandair introduced an ambitious summer schedule. In March, flights were re-introduced to Glasgow, Denver and London Gatwick. In April, flights have started to Helsinki and Brussels, with Billund, Bergen and Minneapolis starting later this month. Hamburg, Milan, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Baltimore, Vancouver, Geneva and Madrid will be added in May, and Montreal, Nice and Rome in July. The summer schedule is currently at around 85% of the 2019 production.
Route Network
Mar 22
Mar 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
183,968
23,993
667%
421,978
66,231
537%
Load Factor
73.7%
31.3%
42.3 ppt
67.2%
34.7%
32.5 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
683.7
71.5
856%
1,703.6
195.4
772%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
503.7
22.4
2147%
1,144.3
67.8
1588%
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
Mar 22
Mar 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
To market (passengers)
91,563
4,312
2023%
198,103
12,923
1433%
From market (passengers)
34,474
3,305
943%
84,672
10,812
683%
Via market (passengers)
34,944
200
17372%
87,496
797
10878%
Number of Passengers
160,981
7,817
1959%
370,271
24,532
1409%
Load Factor
73.6%
27.7%
45.9 ppt
67.0%
31.6%
35.4 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
676.0
64.2
953%
1,685.7
176.5
855%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
497.3
17.8
2696%
1,130.0
55.8
1924%
Stage length (KM)
3,065
2,310
33%
3,047
2,374
28%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
75.0%
85.0%
-10.8 ppt
71.8%
86.0%
-14.2 ppt
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
Mar 22
Mar 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
22,987
16,176
42%
51,707
41,699
24%
Load Factor
82.9%
63.2%
19.7 ppt
79.4%
63.0%
16.4 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
7.7
7.3
5%
18.0
19.0
-5%
Cargo & Leasing
Mar 22
Mar 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Leasing
1,162
1,104
5%
3,433
3,224
6%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
12,950
12,924
0%
33,739
33,694
0%
CO2 EMISSIONS
Mar 22
Mar 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
Total CO2 emissions tonnes
52,338
13,745
281%
133,279
36,027
270%
CO2 emissions per OTK
0.83
2.04
-59%
0.91
1.59
-43%
