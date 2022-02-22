U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,319.33
    -29.54 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,759.03
    -320.15 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,439.93
    -108.13 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.07
    +3.00 (+3.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.10
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.26 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9360
    +0.0040 (+0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    -0.0052 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1220
    +0.4230 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,550.50
    -1,005.66 (-2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.37
    +23.08 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.12
    +23.79 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

ICF Named ServiceNow Americas US Federal Partner of the Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ICFI

Award Recognizes Company's Federal IT Modernization Expertise and Leadership

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently named the 2022 ServiceNow Americas U.S. Federal Partner of the Year for continued success in partnering with ServiceNow's federal team to rapidly deliver impactful digital solutions to the U.S. government.

(PRNewsfoto/ICF International)
(PRNewsfoto/ICF International)

"ICF is one of the most capable partners to deliver ServiceNow to federal agencies," said Steve Walters, vice president of Federal at ServiceNow. "The team always puts the customer first and consistently co-delivers mission-driven engagements to agencies. ICF's collaborative approach to sales and marketing, dedicated ServiceNow practice, platform accelerator library and expertise across all platform modules has contributed to high customer satisfaction scores for an impressive four years in a row."

In 2021, ICF completed over 250 deployments on the Now Platform®, with its scaled-delivery Digital Service Centers alone yielding over 150 apps to date designed to quickly improve clients' business outcomes. A ServiceNow Elite Partner, ICF has over 500 ServiceNow-certified technical consultants supporting the U.S. federal civilian and defense markets. ICF's over 50 ongoing ServiceNow-related projects include work for clients such as the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"We are combining the best of ICF's deep domain and technology consulting expertise with the ServiceNow Now Platform to deliver quick, secure and affordable low-code solutions to federal customers," said Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead. "We are proud to be recognized once again for our successful partnership and look forward to exploring innovative ways to collaborate to address our clients' evolving mission and digital business needs."

This year's ServiceNow Partner awards were based on 2021 performance and evaluated attributes such as revenue contribution/growth, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth, and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact. A leading low-code/no-code platform implementer in the federal space, ICF was named ServiceNow's #1 U.S. Federal Partner of the Year in 2019 and is a platinum-level sponsor for ServiceNow's Federal Forum 2022 in March.

ICF combines public sector domain expertise with an ecosystem of platform partners and digital practices to deliver responsive, scalable solutions that achieve clients' mission outcomes and a step change in productivity. The company's digital solutions help mission leaders solve critical problems, modernize systems, harness the power of data and analytics and optimize the customer experience to drive positive change from within.

Read more about ICF's digital transformation services and technology partnerships.

About ICF
ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icf-named-servicenow-americas-us-federal-partner-of-the-year-301486746.html

SOURCE ICF

Recommended Stories

  • Marathon’s Huge Louisiana Refinery Rocked by Explosion, Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s oil refinery near New Orleans exploded into flames on Monday, threatening to crimp fuel supplies and raise pump prices at a time of already rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of C

  • To combat chip shortage, Bosch to invest $296M to produce semiconductors

    Bosch is increasing its previously stated investment in semiconductor production in order to stay on top of the ongoing chip shortage. The company is adding an additional $296 million, on top of the $473 million Bosch already pledged to spend in 2022 last year, to new manufacturing facilities. Most of last year's capital was earmarked for Bosch's new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility in Dresden, with about $57 million set aside for Reutlingen, near Stuttgart, where Bosch began production in December.

  • Restaurant employees given $61,000 after managers caught dipping into tip pool, federal agency says

    A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found New Hampshire restaurant managers were dipping into their employees' tip pool.

  • Why have so many people soured on work? COVID-19 unleashed a hidden well of employee dissatisfaction

    ‘Our evidence does not support the notion that the contraction in labor supply is driven mostly by women responding to child-care demands,’ new research finds.

  • Ireland nears Facebook decision key to EU-U.S. data transfers

    Ireland's data watchdog expects to consult fellow EU regulators in April on its investigation into Facebook's data transfers, moving closer to a decision that could hammer transatlantic business if it bans data flows from the EU to the United States. Europe's highest court ruled in 2020 that an EU-U.S. data transfer agreement was invalid, citing surveillance concerns. That promoted Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) to issue a provisional order that the mechanism Facebook uses to transfer data from European Union users to the United States "cannot in practice be used."

  • Energy Prices Surge on Ukraine With Oil Closing In on $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he officially recognized on Monday.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapStocks, Futures Drop on Ukraine Shock; Oil Rallies: Markets WrapKremlin Cauti

  • Russian Tanks In Ukraine, Oil, Retail Earnings, Trump and Elon Musk - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures pressured as Russian tanks rolls into Ukraine; Week Ahead: Retail earnings, consumer confidence in focus; oil prices surge as U.S. threatens sanctions; Trump's 'Truth Social' app has bumpy Apple store debut and Elon Musk steps-up attack on SEC-Tesla probe.

  • Macy’s stock jumps after earnings beat, dividend hike, $2 billion share repurchase program announced

    Macy’s Inc. shares rose 8% in Tuesday premarket trading after the department store retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations and announced a dividend hike. Adjusted EPS of $2.45 exceeded the FactSet consensus for $2.01. Sales of $8.665 billion were up from $6.780 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $8.465 billion.

  • Equitrans postpones in-service date of Mountain Valley Pipeline

    Move follows court setbacks, and the Canonsburg-based company acknowledges "greater uncertainty" about completion.

  • Exclusive-VW could issue common, preference shares in possible Porsche AG IPO - sources

    Volkswagen is weighing issuing an equal number of common and preference shares in a potential listing of luxury carmaker Porsche AG and may pay a special dividend to its owners to get support for such a move, two people familiar with the matter said. Volkswagen may seek to list 25% in Porsche AG if it decides in favour of an initial public offering (IPO), the people said, adding no agreement has been reached and details of a final deal could still vary. Volkswagen and Porsche SE earlier confirmed they were in talks about a potential listing of the iconic carmaker, which could result in one of the biggest-ever IPOs, adding no firm decision had been made yet.

  • Exxon Beaumont Union Accepts Deal After Nearly Ten-Month Lockout

    (Bloomberg) -- Union members, who’ve been locked out of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Beaumont refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast since May, accepted the company’s latest contract offer Monday, people familiar with the vote said.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Hold

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • How Ukraine Crisis Threatens Even Higher Oil, Gas and Food Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tensions over Ukraine are ratcheting up, with the prospect of sanctions on Russia threatening to further raise prices of commodities key to the global economyMost Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapStocks, Futures Drop on Ukraine Shock; Oil Rallies: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Ami

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • Macy’s Inc. Soars In Q4, No Spinoff of Dot.com

    The omnichannel retailer said its better off sticking to its Polaris strategy involving growing digital, private label and off-mall specialty stores rather than separating its dot.com and brick and mortar stores into separate businesses

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • ZACAPA RESOURCES MORE THAN DOUBLES LAND POSITION FOLLOWING DISCOVERY OF PORPHYRY MINERALIZATION AT RED TOP IN ARIZONA

    Zacapa Resources (TSXV: ZACA) (DE: BH0) announces that it has staked an additional 239 mining claims (approximately 19.4 km2) at the 100% owned Red Top project following the discovery of porphyry-style mineralization with the inaugural drill hole on the property. The new staking more than doubles the land position of the Red Top project north of Superior, Arizona (Figure 1). Drill hole RT-21-001 was completed in January to a depth of 1,042 meters encountering extensive porphyry-style alteration

  • Stocks Futures Fall After Russian Troops Enter Ukraine

    U.S. stock futures crept down after the Russian president sent troops into two breakaway areas of Ukraine, but rising oil prices lifted energy companies premarket.

  • Oil Tests $100 Mark As U.S. Threatens Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Incursion

    Global oil prices look set to test the $100 mark this week as the U.S. leads western leaders in mulling sanctions on the sale of Russian crude.

  • HSBC Under Investigation in U.S. Over WhatsApp Use

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc is being investigated by U.S. regulators over bankers’ misuse of services such as WhatsApp.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapStocks, Futures Drop on Ukraine Shock; Oil Rallies: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsThe London-based bank is co-operating w