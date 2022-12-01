ICF Selected for $26 Million Contract to Support FCC Programs

Implementing Enterprise-Wide Digital Modernization Services

RESTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An organization that administers programs on behalf of the Federal Communications Commission recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) a $26 million recompete contract to accelerate the modernization of its enterprise-wide mission-critical business systems. The contract, which was awarded in the third quarter of 2022, has a term of three years, including a one-year base and two one-year options.

ICF will provide digital modernization advisory and governance support, as well as rapidly deployed operations, maintenance, development and enhancement support, that will advance the use of high-speed connectivity in communities across the nation.

ICF has a proven track record of providing successful enterprise platform and systems support. This contract will leverage ICF's award-winning Appian practice as well as its in-depth domain knowledge of federal case and grants management to help communities and people across the U.S. stay connected to the information, resources and care they need.

"ICF understands the unique challenges faced by federal agencies and the need to provide secure, reliable, and perhaps most importantly, scalable technology solutions that advance mission delivery and improve positive outcomes," said Mark Lee, ICF's executive vice president for public sector. "We will work closely with our client to bring our combined deep domain expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions to advance universal high-speed connectivity across the nation."

ICF is a leading provider of low-code, open-source and cloud native solutions to federal agencies, deploying over 1,300 technologists who have built and maintained over 700 systems for digital modernization projects. ICF combines public-sector domain expertise with an ecosystem of platform partners and digital practices to rapidly deliver complex, scalable solutions that achieve clients' mission outcomes and a step change in productivity.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

