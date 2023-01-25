U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

ICG : Board Update

Intermediate Capital Group plc
·1 min read
Intermediate Capital Group plc
Intermediate Capital Group plc

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company” or “ICG”) – Board Update

The Board of ICG announces that Kathryn Purves, Non-Executive Director of the Company, will retire from the Board with effect from 1 April 2023.

Kathryn Purves has served on the Board since 2014. The Board wishes to express its gratitude to Kathryn for her highly effective and wide-ranging contribution to the Board and its Committees as Non-Executive Director, Chair of the Board Risk Committee and more recently as Senior Independent Director.

Rosemary Leith will succeed Kathryn Purves as Chair of the Company’s Risk Committee with effect from 1 April 2023.

This announcement is made pursuant to LR 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Ends

Contacts

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510


