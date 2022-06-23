ICG: Director Declaration

U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

Intermediate Capital Group plc
Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

23 June 2022

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, Intermediate Capital Group PLC announces that Virginia Holmes, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Murray International Trust PLC, effective from 22 June 2022.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


