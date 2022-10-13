U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
·1 min read

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

13 October 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 12 October 2022, Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 5,040 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 986.75 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 59,282 ordinary shares, being 0.09% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn,
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395


