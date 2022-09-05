U.S. markets closed

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
·1 min read

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

5 September 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 2 September 2022, Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 2,382 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,043.5 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 54,242 ordinary shares, being 0.08% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn,
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395


