ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

7 October 2021

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This announcement is made pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 6 October 2021 that Gerhard Fusenig, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 2,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1155 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Gerhard Fusenig and his connected persons hold a total of 15,000 ordinary shares, being 0.02% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).





Analyst / Investor enquiries:

James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Andy Lewis/Claire Barnett, Company Secretary, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Media:

Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco: +44 (0) 20 3757 4993



