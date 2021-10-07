U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.75
    +23.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,424.00
    +133.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,895.50
    +136.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,218.10
    +5.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.28
    -2.15 (-2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.74
    -0.56 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3660
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,581.72
    +3,855.92 (+7.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,322.67
    +59.58 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.23
    +47.36 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company)

7 October 2021

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This announcement is made pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 6 October 2021 that Gerhard Fusenig, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 2,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1155 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Gerhard Fusenig and his connected persons hold a total of 15,000 ordinary shares, being 0.02% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Andy Lewis/Claire Barnett, Company Secretary, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Media:

Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco: +44 (0) 20 3757 4993


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher Amid Optimism Surrounding Potential Biden-Xi Meet

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are all trading notably higher in Hong Kong on Thursday. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 3.9% higher at HKD 142.70 in Hong Kong, while e-commerce company JD.Com’s shares are up almost 3.6% to HKD 283.00 and technology company Baidu’s shares are up 3.2% to HKD 147.90. See

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • Too Much Cash can be a Problem. Why Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) may want to Reinvest More Into Future Growth

    Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 136%. Even though the company is currently unprofitable, investors are putting a lot of faith in the growth and future value of Palantir. The company just won a US$823m contract from the U.S. Army , and we wanted to examine the cash capacity of the company to withstand expenses until reaching profitability.

  • Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

    Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 32% on Thursday after it announced an offer to be taken private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million). The Hong Kong developer said on Wednesday the family of Chinese Estates' biggest shareholder, Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it private by offering minority shareholders a 38% premium to its last traded price. The offer represents the latest move by Lau and China Estates to emerge from the shadow of Evergrande, which is floundering due to a huge debt load and threatening the Hong Kong company's future.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10

    Out on Wall Street, one group of stocks divides investors into either fans or critics. Penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, are known for stirring up mixed reactions among market watchers, as these names are unrivaled in terms of both their risk and reward potential. Some argue the bargain prices are just too good to be true, noting that there could be a very legitimate reason they are trading at such low levels. Problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwind

  • Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson Warns of Fresh Stock-Market Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- A little more than two weeks ago, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned a 20% plunge in U.S. stocks was a real possibility. Since then, the S&P 500 has weathered bouts of volatility to remain near all-time highs.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’

  • Bitcoin Price Rally Fueled by Whales’ $1.6B Buy, Blockchain Data Shows

    At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $54,938.47, up 7.89% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. According to South Korea-based blockchain data firm CryptoQuant, someone or a group of people purchased the massive amount of bitcoin on the spot market on centralized exchanges between 13:11 and 13:16 UTC Wednesday. The purchase could have started on Coinbase, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant told CoinDesk.

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Departs NYC With Shift to Florida Office

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoARK is closing its New York office permane

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • These 2 Stocks Helped Markets Get Their Groove Back Wednesday

    With volatility rising in the stock market, investors are starting to get used to seeing stocks rise one day and fall the next. The company said it would target returning 50% or more of its free cash flow to its shareholders, both by maintaining its modest current dividend and by boosting share repurchases over time.

  • Avoid This Blue-Chip Stock in October

    Plus, another 24 stocks to avoid this month

  • GameStop and AMC post identical small losses as Smiles win the day for meme stocks

    The mother and father meme stocks often move in tandem with one another, but this is ridiculous. Shares in GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) both closed down 0.62% for the day, a rare case of identical losses for the most popular names in meme stocks. Both stocks fought off morning dives to flirt with ending the day in the green.

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • Even If Stagnant, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Free Cash Flows may be Undervalued by Investors

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a US$218b market cap company which had a volatile last three years. The stock had many ups and downs, and ultimately has made 15.9% return over that period. The volatility has selected out a certain type of investor, and we will be examining if the stock is appropriate for long-term holders.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.