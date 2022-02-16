U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,914.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,609.00
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.30
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.91
    +0.84 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.60
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.19 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1378
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.19
    -3.14 (-11.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6530
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,118.96
    +79.48 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.81
    +23.23 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,605.62
    -3.30 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ICGT.L

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company)

16 February 2022

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This announcement is made pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 15 February 2022 that Jane Tufnell, the Chair of the Company, purchased 2,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £11.98.

As a result of this transaction Jane Tufnell and her connected persons hold a total of 30,025 ordinary shares, being 0.04% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Andy Lewis, Company Secretary, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Media:

Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993


Recommended Stories

  • Didi to Cut Up to 20% of Jobs Before Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese ridehailing giant Didi Global Inc. plans to reduce its overall headcount by as much as 20% as the troubled tech firm pushes ahead with plans to transfer its stock-market listing to Hong Kong, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeacePutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeti

  • Analysis-Yuan wobbles revive worries about Asia's vulnerabilities

    The Chinese yuan's recoil from a near four-year high has raised market nerves that a recent period of stability is ending, which could leave regional peers exposed especially as U.S. interest rates start to rise. A steady yuan, along with robust exports and currency reserves, has helped shield Asia's emerging markets from the sort of exodus typically seen when developed market interest rates rise. Yet slowing economic momentum and policy easing in China, amid expectations for as many as seven U.S. rate hikes this year, has cast a pall over the yuan outlook, historically an ill wind for neighbours.

  • DiDi To Slash 20% Workforce Ahead Of Hong Kong Listing: Report

    China's Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) counterpart DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) looks to reduce its overall headcount by 20% as it pushes ahead with its Hong Kong listing, Bloomberg reports. Most of DiDi's core businesses will be affected by the cuts. DiDi aims to reduce expenses ahead of the Hong Kong listing. The report adds that ride-hailing may see staff reductions of up to 15%. Interestingly, drivers - gig workers will remain unscathed. DiDi has already pared investments in once red-hot

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As It Reopens Ticket Sales?

    Virgin Galactic is opening up ticket sales as it wraps up its enhancement program. Richard Branson's commercial space company announced Feb. 15 that ticket sales will open to the general public starting on Feb. 16. "We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet," CEO Michael Colglazier said in the announcement.

  • The Cast Of "Tall Girl 2" Played Who's Who And Proved That They're Besties On And Offscreen

    "Why did the scarecrow win an award? He was out standing in his field."View Entire Post ›

  • Buy China Stocks, Debt in ‘Dawn of Alpha,’ JPMorgan’s Santos Says

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Asset Management’s Gabriela Santos says portfolio managers will be pushed harder to outperform in increasingly volatile markets, and investing in China will give them an edge.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPrince Andrew Agrees to Settle Virginia Giuffre

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • 10 tech value stocks that at least 75% of analysts rate as a ‘buy’ right now

    DEEP DIVE So far, 2022 is a year of value stocks. But some tech stocks fit that definition. Below is a high-conviction list of technology stocks among the S&P 500 (SPX) that have low valuations to earnings estimates and high free cash flow yields.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3