U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,730.75
    +40.50 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,816.00
    +278.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,438.00
    +152.25 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.40
    +23.50 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +0.41 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.30
    +12.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    21.05
    +0.46 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9868
    +0.0041 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0046 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7200
    +0.1000 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,830.80
    +631.86 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.42
    +15.06 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Portfolio Update - ICG Enterprise Trust investing in KronosNet

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
·3 min read

ICG Enterprise Trust plc

4 October 2022

Portfolio Update

ICG Enterprise Trust investing in KronosNet

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT) is pleased to announce that it is investing in KronosNet, a business combination of Konecta and Comdata to create the sixth largest player in the customer experience BPO market.

ICGT is investing €10.0m alongside funds advised by ICGT’s Manager, Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG).

In aggregate on a look-through basis, ICGT is expected to invest approximately €14.0m in KronosNet. This figure relates to ICGT’s look-through position in the overall investment into KronosNet and is stated before any closing adjustments.

KronosNet will help global clients in a variety of end industries such as financial and insurance, technology, telco, retail and e-commerce, utilities, industrial and healthcare. The new Group will serve more than 500 large corporates across Europe and America with the local expertise of over 130,000 employees.

Enquiries

Analyst / Investor enquiries: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000
Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG        
Colm Walsh, Managing Director, ICG                
Chris Hunt, Investor Relations, ICG
Livia Bridgman Baker, Shareholder Relations, ICG

Media:
Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 1395

Website:
www.icg-enterprise.co.uk

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

As a listed private equity investor, our purpose is to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly and through funds managed by Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG) and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

Disclaimer

This report may contain forward looking statements. These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.

Although this investment does not amount to price sensitive material information, ICG Enterprise Trust is making this information public on an illustrative basis to aid with market understanding of our portfolio. Similar announcements may be made in respect of future non-material investments.


Recommended Stories

  • Investing in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) three years ago would have delivered you a 22% gain

    Thanks in no small measure to Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, it's easy buy a low cost index fund, which should provide...

  • Africa Energy Commences Operations on Block 2B Offshore South Africa

    Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), an oil and gas exploration company, is pleased to announce the arrival of the Island Innovator semi-submersible drilling rig on Block 2B and the commencement of operations on the Gazania‐1 exploration well offshore South Africa. View PDF version.

  • Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed the most recent trading day at $14.09, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Devon Energy (DVN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Power rankings: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im top Shriners top 10

    Patrick Cantlay won the Shriners Children's Open in 2017, and five years later he's No. 1 in the power rankings for TPC Summerlin.

  • Helping others with one-handed life hacks

    Chiara Beer makes videos to help people who, like her, have to carry out tasks with one hand.

  • Australia vows new plan to stop extinction crisis

    New strategies aim to end Australia's status as "the mammal extinction capital", its government says.

  • Nestle revamps coffee sustainability plan as climate challenges mount

    Food giant Nestle pledged on Tuesday to spend over 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.01 billion) by 2030 on efforts to source coffee sustainably, more than double its previous pledge, as challenges linked to climate change pose particular risks for the bean. Multinationals are meanwhile facing increased reputational and legal pressure from consumers and governments alike to clean up their global supply chains in the fight against climate change. The European Commission has proposed several laws aimed at preventing and, in the case of forced labour, banning the import and use of products linked to environmental and human rights abuses.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Why Carnival Stock Fell 2.7% on the Market's Up Day

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) fell 2.6% on Monday, which may not seem like very much. According to The Fly, analysts Brandt Montour, Benjamin Chaiken, and Christopher Stathoulopoulos -- of Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Susquehanna, respectively -- all lowered their price targets for Carnival this morning.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Ray Dalio No Longer Thinks ‘Cash Is Trash’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has changed his mind, saying he no longer thinks “cash is trash” and that the short-term interest rate is “now about right.”Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Sin

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • Stocks, US Futures Extend Gains in Broad Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia and US equity futures extended their advance as weak US manufacturing data damped bets on the Federal Reserve’s hawkishness.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapThe MSCI Asia

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Wall Street Capitulation Calls Get Ever Harder as Stocks Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- After a furious spate of retail selling unseen since December 2018 and beaten-down risk appetite, all the ingredients were in place heading into the big stock rebound Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Sin

  • Tesla's cost of delivery a 'growing pain,' analyst says

    Oppenheimer Sr. Research Analyst Colin Rusch joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss third-quarter production for Tesla, vehicle deliveries, inflationary pressures, supply chain woes, recessionary risks, and the outlook for the automotive company.

  • Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

    Incumbent chip maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a banner victim of this year's tech stock sell-off, had an unusually good Monday. The company's shares rose by almost 5% on the day, due in part to a general rebound of tech titles generally and chip makers specifically, and partly due to a looming divestment. After market hours on Friday, Intel's assisted- and autonomous-driving tech unit Mobileye filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO).