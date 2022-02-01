U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,001.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,906.00
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.10
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.18
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.20 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1264
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3480
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9850
    -0.1390 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,507.79
    +1,353.19 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.56
    +49.38 (+5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Q3 Update for the three months ended 31 October 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ICGT.L

ICG Enterprise Trust plc

1 February 2022

Q3 Update for the three months ended 31 October 2021

NAV per Share Total Return of 33.2% in the last 12 months,
strong momentum continuing

Highlights


Oliver Gardey
Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG

This has been another very strong quarter for ICG Enterprise Trust, delivering NAV per share Total Return of 33.2% over the last twelve months. All parts of the business have produced good results, building on the continued positive momentum we reported for the first half of our financial year.

The Portfolio return was broad-based, with our High Conviction investments generating an enhanced return on top of our diversified Third Party fund investments. This composition of growth underlines the benefits our shareholders receive from our active portfolio construction.

Our LP secondaries programme is progressing well. The investment we made during the first half of this financial year is performing above expectations and we signed a second transaction after the end of the quarter covered in this report.

Realisation and investment levels remain high. As we continue to benefit from realisations within the Portfolio, we are finding attractive opportunities to deploy our shareholders’ capital, particularly into new High Conviction investments.

Looking ahead, we have an attractive and actively managed portfolio focussed on defensive growth and invested in high quality companies. The portfolio is well positioned to navigate dynamic market conditions, with balanced exposures across different vintages, sectors and countries. Activity remains robust and we have a healthy pipeline of both investments and realisations as we look to the fourth quarter of our financial year and beyond.

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Three months to:

Nine months to:

12 months to:

31 Oct. 2021

31 Oct. 2020

31 Oct. 2021

31 Oct. 2020

31 Oct. 2021

31 Oct. 2020

Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis

8.3%

12.1%

23.8%

7.9%

44.7%

11.9%

NAV per Share Total Return

7.3%

10.7%

19.1%

9.6%

33.2%

11.1%

Realisation Proceeds

£90m

£72m

£265m

£94m

£308m

£127m

Total New Investment

£75m

£30m

£209m

£82m

£266m

£131m


Annualised

3 months

9 months

1 year

3 years

5 years

10 years

Performance to 31 October 2021

NAV per Share Total Return

7.3%

19.1%

33.2%

18.1%

17.1%

13.2%

Share Price Total Return

15.7%

31.6%

56.3%

17.7%

16.8%

15.4%

FTSE All-Share Index Total Return

3.5%

16.6%

35.4%

5.6%

5.6%

7.5%

ENQUIRIES

Investor / Analyst enquiries:

Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investment, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Colm Walsh, Managing Director, Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG

Chris Hunt, Head of Shareholder Relations, ICG

Media enquiries:

Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 1395

Ed Gascoigne Pees, Georgina Whittle, Camarco: +44 (0) 20 3757 4987

Website:

www.icg-enterprise.co.uk

Company timetable

Ex-dividend date: 10 February 2022

Record date: 11 February 2022

Payment of dividend: 4 March 2022

ABOUT ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

As a listed private equity investor, our purpose is to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly via co-investments and through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

NOTES

Included in this document are Alternative Performance Measures (“APMs”). APMs have been used if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company, and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers and its previously reported results. The Glossary in the Company’s H1 results includes further details of APMs and reconciliations to International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) measures, where appropriate.

In the Manager’s Review and Supplementary Information, all performance figures are stated on a Total Return basis (i.e. including the effect of re-invested dividends). ICG Alternative Investment Limited, a regulated subsidiary of Intermediate Capital Group plc, acts as the Manager of the Company.

DISCLAIMER

This report may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward-looking information. These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Portfolio performance

  • Portfolio valued at £1,090m on 31 October 2021

  • Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 8.3% during the quarter and 23.8% during the nine months to 31 October 2021

  • High Conviction Investments (48.9% of the Portfolio) generated local currency returns of 9.3% during the quarter

  • Third Party Funds (51.1% of the Portfolio) generated local currency returns of 7.3% during the quarter

  • Gains were broad-based, including a number of successful Full Exits and Partial Realisations within the Portfolio

  • Our portfolio of secondary investments performed particularly strongly during the quarter, and at 31 October 2021 secondary investments represented 17.0% of our Portfolio (31 July 2021: 12.0%)

Movement in the Portfolio to 31 October 2021

Three months
£m

Nine months
£m

Opening Portfolio

1,019.0

949.2

Total New Investments

75.2

208.5

Total Proceeds

(90.0)

(274.7)

Net cash (inflow)/outflow

(14.8)

(66.2)

Valuation movement*

84.2

225.8

Currency movement

1.9

(18.5)

Closing Portfolio

1,090.3

1,090.3

% Portfolio growth (local currency)

8.3%

23.8%

% currency movement

0.2%

(2.0)%

% Portfolio growth (Sterling)

8.5%

21.8%

Expenses and other

(1.2)%

(2.7)%

NAV per share Total Return

7.3%

19.1%

* 91% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 September 2021 (or later) valuations.

New investment and commitment activity

  • £75.2m of Total New Investment in the quarter; 40.0% (£30.1m) invested into High Conviction Investments with the remaining 60.0% (£45.1m) being drawdowns on commitments to Third Party Funds

  • This brings the Total New Investment in the nine months to 31 October to £208.5m, of which 63.1% (£131.6m) was into High Conviction Investments and 36.9% (£76.9m) was in the form of drawdowns from commitments to Third Party Funds

  • Within the £30.1m of High Conviction Investments made during the quarter, we invested a total of £16.9m in two new Direct Investments:

Company

Manager

Company sector

Description

Investment

Davies Group

BC Partners

TMT

Provider of business outsourcing services to the insurance sector

£8.7m

Planet

Eurazeo / Advent

Financials

Provider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retail

£8.2m

  • The remaining £13.2m of High Conviction Investments made in the quarter were through ICG funds (£10.3m) and add-on investments for existing portfolio companies (£2.9m)

  • We made no new commitments to Third Party Funds during the quarter

Realisation activity

  • Realisation proceeds of £90.0m received during the quarter, of which £61.5m was generated from 27 Full Exits executed at an average of 40% Uplift to Carrying Value and 4.2x Multiple to Cost. This includes proceeds from the sale of U-POL that was announced in our H1 results

  • For the nine months to 31 October 2021, Full Exits have been executed at an average of 30% Uplift to Carrying Value and 3.1x Multiple to Cost

Quoted Companies

  • We do not invest directly in publicly quoted companies, but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used to exit an investment

  • At 31 October 2021, we had 54 investments in quoted companies, representing 13.5% of the Portfolio (31 July 2021; 14.2%)

  • There were five quoted investments that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:

Company

Ticker

% value of Portfolio

1

Chewy (part of PetSmart holding)1

CHWY-US

6.2%

2

Olaplex

OLPX

0.9%

3

Allegro

ALE-WA

0.6%

4

Synlab

SYAB-F

0.6%

5

Autostore

AUTO.OL

0.5%

Other

4.7%

Total

13.5%

1 % value of Portfolio includes entire holding of PetSmart and Chewy. Majority of value is within Chewy

Balance sheet and financing

  • Total liquidity of £246.9m, comprising £76.2m cash and £170.7m undrawn bank facility

£m

Cash at 31 July 2021

69.5

Realisation Proceeds

90.0

Third Party Fund drawdowns

(45.1)

High Conviction Investments

(30.1)

Shareholder returns

(4.1)

FX and other

(4.0)

Cash at 31 October 2021

76.2

Available undrawn debt facilities

170.7

Cash and undrawn debt facilities (total available liquidity)

246.9

  • Portfolio represented 97.7% of net assets

£m

% of net assets

Total Portfolio

1,090.3

97.7%

Cash

76.2

6.8%

Current liabilities

(50.7)

(4.5)%

Net assets

1,115.8

100%

  • Undrawn commitments of £442.5m, of which 22.7% (£100.3m) were to funds outside of their investment period

DIVIDEND

  • Continued commitment to provide a progressive dividend in line with current policy

  • Third quarter dividend of 6p per share, taking total for the nine months to 31 October 2021 to 18p. Intention reaffirmed to declare total dividends of at least 27p per share in respect of the financial year ending 31 January 2022, which would represent an increase of 12.5% per share compared to the previous financial year

ACTIVITY SINCE THE QUARTER END (TO 31 DECEMBER 2021)

  • Total Proceeds of £61.7m

  • New Investments of £47.2m, 36.3% into High Conviction Investments

  • New Fund Commitments

    • ICG Ludgate Hill II: $20.0m (£15m) – secondary portfolio

ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team
1 February 2022

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

Top 30 companies
The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise Trust had the largest investments by value at 31 October 2021.

Company

Manager

Year of investment

Country

Value as a %
of Portfolio

1

PetSmart/Chewy+^

Retailer of pet products and services



BC Partners

2015

United States

6.2%

2

Minimax+

Supplier of fire protection systems and services

ICG

2018

Germany

3.0%



3

IRI+

Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers

New Mountain

2018

United States

2.9%





4

Leaf Home Solutions

Provider of home maintenance services



Gridiron

2016

United States

2.0%

5

Yudo+

Manufacturer of components for injection moulding

ICG

2017

Hong Kong

1.9%



6

DOC Generici+

Distributor of pharmaceutical products

ICG

2019

Italy

1.8%



7

Berlin Packaging+

Provider of global packaging services and supplies



Oak Hill

2018

United States

1.8%

8

Froneri+

Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products



PAI

2019

United Kingdom

1.7%

9

Visma+

Provider of business management software and outsourcing services



ICG / HgCapital

2017 / 2020

Norway

1.6%



10

Endeavor Schools+

Operator of private-pay schools

Leeds Equity

2018

United States

1.6%

11

David Lloyd Leisure+

Operator of premium health clubs



TDR

2013 / 2020

United Kingdom

1.4%

12

DomusVi+

Operator of retirement homes



ICG

2021

France

1.4%

13

AML RightSource+

Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutions

Gridiron

2020

United States

1.3%





14

Ivanti+

Provider of IT management software solutions

Charlesbank

2021

United States

1.2%



15

PSB Academy+

Provider of tertiary education

ICG

2018

Singapore

1.0%




Company

Manager

Year of investment

Country

Value as a %
of Portfolio

16

Davies Group +

Provider of business outsourcing services to the insurance sector

BC Partners

2021

United Kingdom

0.9%

17

Olaplex

Provider of hair care products

Advent

2020

United Kingdom

0.9%

18

DigiCert+

Provider of enterprise security solutions



ICG

2021

United States

0.8%

19

Curium Pharma+

Supplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticals

ICG

2020

United Kingdom

0.8%



20

Class Valuation+

Provider of residential mortgage appraisal management services

Gridiron

2021

United States

0.8%





21

RegEd+

Provider of Saas-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise software solutions

Gryphon Investors

2018

United States

0.8%





22

Planet+

Provider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retail

Eurazeo / Advent

2021

Ireland

0.8%





23

Crucial Learning+ (fka VitalSmarts)

Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development

Leeds Equity

2019

United States

0.7%





24

AMEOS Group+

Provider of health care services

ICG

2021

Switzerland

0.7%



25

Allegro

Operator of an online marketplace and price comparison website

Cinven / Permira

2017

Poland

0.6%





26

Synlab

Operator of medical diagnostic laboratories

Cinven

2015

Germany

0.6%



27

HSE24

Home shopping network in Germany

ICG

2020

Germany

0.6%



28

AutoStore

Designer and manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval systems

TH Lee

2019

Norway

0.5%





29

proALPHA

Developer and vendor of resource planning software

ICG

2017

Germany

0.5%



30

IRIS

Provider of business-critical software

ICG

2018

United Kingdom

0.5%



Total of the 30 largest underlying investments

41.3%

+ All or part of this investment is held directly as a Co-investment or other Direct Investment
^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase

30 largest fund investments
The table below presents the 30 largest funds by value at 31 October 2021. The valuations are net of underlying managers’ fees and Carried Interest.

Fund

Year of commitment

Country/ region

Value £m

Outstanding commitment £m

1

ICG Ludgate Hill I

Secondary portfolio

2021

Europe/North America

44.2

10.2

2

BC European Capital IX
Mid-market and large buyouts



2011



Europe/North America



38.0



1.7

3

ICG Europe VII

Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts



2018

Europe

34.8

10.5

4

ICG Strategic Equities Fund III

Secondary fund restructurings

2018

Global

33.2

10.1

5

Gridiron Capital Fund III

Mid-market buyouts

2016

North America

26.9

4.0

6

Sixth Cinven Fund

Large buyouts

2016

Europe

24.1

2.0

7

Graphite Capital Partners VIII

Mid-market buyouts

2013

UK

23.7

3.1

8

Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VIII

Mid-market and large buyouts

2017

North America

21.1

4.3

9

CVC European Equity Partners VI

Large buyouts

2013

Europe/North America

20.0

2.6

10

CVC European Equity Partners VII

Large buyouts

2017

Europe/North America

19.8

7.2

11

Advent Global Private Equity IX

Large buyouts

2019

Europe/North America

19.0

5.5

12

Advent Global Private Equity VIII

Large buyouts

2016

Europe/North America

18.0

0.6

13

PAI Strategic Partnerships

Mid-market and large buyouts

2019

Europe

17.7

0.6

14

PAI Europe VI

Mid-market and large buyouts

2013

Europe

17.3

1.4

15

BC European Capital X

Mid-market and large buyouts

2016

Europe

17.3

0.6

16

TDR Capital III

Mid-market and large buyouts



2013

Europe

15.8

1.6

17

PAI Europe VII

Mid-market and large buyouts

2017

Europe

14.3

10.3

18

Gryphon V

Mid-market buyouts

2019

North America

14.0

1.4


Fund

Year of commitment

Country/ region

Value £m

Outstanding commitment £m

18

Gryphon V

Mid-market buyouts

2019

North America

14.0

1.4

19

New Mountain Partners V

Mid-market buyouts

2017

North America

13.7

1.5

20

Permira V

Large buyouts

2013

Europe/North America

13.2

0.4

21

ICG Strategic Equity Fund IV

Secondary fund restructurings

2021

Global

12.9

19.4

22

Gridiron Capital Fund IV

Mid-market buyouts

2019

North America

12.9

4.2

23

Permira VI

Large buyouts

2016

Europe

12.8

1.9

24

Resolute IV

Mid-market buyouts

2018

North America

12.6

2.2

25

Charterhouse Capital Partners X

Large buyouts

2015

Europe

11.9

3.8

26

Leeds Equity Partners VI

Mid-market buyouts

2017

North America

10.8

0.8

27

Permira VII

Large buyouts

2019

Global

10.4

3.6

28

ICG Strategic Secondaries II

Secondary fund restructurings

2016

Europe/North America

9.9

15.2



29

One Equity Partners VI
Mid-market buyouts

2016

Europe/North America

9.6

0.6

30

Resolute II Continuation
Mid-market buyouts

2021

North America

9.5

-

Total of the largest 30 fund investments

573.4

132.7

Percentage of total investment Portfolio

52.6%

Portfolio at 31 October 2021
All data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports

Investment category


£m


% of Portfolio

ICG managed investments

289.8

26.6%

Third party Direct Investments

185.2

17.0%

Third party Secondary Investments

58.1

5.3%

High Conviction Investments

533.1

48.9%

Third Party Funds

557.2

51.1%

Total

1,090.3

100%


Portfolio by calendar year of investment

% of value of underlying investments

2021

19.4%

2020

12.1%

2019

18.9%

2018

19.1%

2017

10.2%

2016

6.9%

2015

8.2%

2014 and older

5.2%

Total

100.0%


Portfolio by sector

% of value of underlying investments

Consumer goods and services

22.9%

TMT

20.2%

Healthcare

17.4%

Business services

13.8%

Industrials

8.9%

Education

5.4%

Financials

3.6%

Leisure

3.4%

Other

4.4%

Total

100.0%


Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of company headquarters

% of value of underlying investments

North America

40.4%

Europe

31.4%

UK

19.4%

Rest of world

8.8%

Total

100.0%


1 Alternative Performance Measure

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio's Stock Surging Today?

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply higher on Monday, amid a surprising rally for companies that have spent time as "meme stocks" over the last couple of years, but that have had rough rides recently. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 15.5% from Friday's closing price. Nio was one of many stocks in the electric vehicle space moving sharply higher on Monday, possibly due to a relief rally after a tumultuous month that saw many once-popular names drop sharply.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

    The electric vehicle market has grown substantially over the past year, and it’s driving major demand for some key battery materials, and most are controlled by China

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • Why Twilio, Sea Limited, and Pinterest Stocks Popped Monday

    With the Nasdaq stock index up 2.4% as of 1:45 p.m. ET, it looks like Wall Street has decided that Monday will be a risk-on day for the stock market. It's no great surprise then that some of the riskiest stocks around -- tech stocks -- are flying higher. Cloud communication company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is up 7.5%.

  • Israel’s $10 Billion Answer to Stripe Wants to Crack U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel’s most valuable private technology company is in talks to buy a U.S.-based business to establish a foothold in the world’s biggest economy ahead of an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince

  • Nio Stock Pops As China EV Stocks To Report January Sales After 2021 Boom

    China EV sales boomed in 2021. They are likely to be lower in January after a subsidy cut, but Nio stock rallied Monday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Surges; Tech Titans Alphabet, AMD, PayPal Set To Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market surge. Three tech titans are set to report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, GOOGL Stock Among 22 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Why AT&T May Be Leaning Toward a Spinoff of Its Discovery Stake

    Comments from CEO John Stankey on a spinoff versus a split appear to have depressed the stock price.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Mobile shopping company Wish’s stock gains as Foot Locker exec is named as new CEO

    Wish parent company Contextlogic Inc. announced Monday that it found its new chief executive at Foot Locker Inc., and shares gained in late trading.

  • AMD Earnings Preview: Did Advanced Micro Devices Stock Bounce Too Early?

    Advanced Micro Devices is ripping higher on Monday, following some of the late-day buying that gave it a big boost on Friday. For what it's worth, Nvidia is also ripping higher in the session, while tech stocks in general are trading pretty well. The report will be closely watched by growth investors, as well as those that focus on Nvidia and other semiconductor stocks.