ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Q3 Update for the three months ended 31 October 2021
ICG Enterprise Trust plc
1 February 2022
Q3 Update for the three months ended 31 October 2021
NAV per Share Total Return of 33.2% in the last 12 months,
strong momentum continuing
Highlights
Oliver Gardey
This has been another very strong quarter for ICG Enterprise Trust, delivering NAV per share Total Return of 33.2% over the last twelve months. All parts of the business have produced good results, building on the continued positive momentum we reported for the first half of our financial year.
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
Three months to:
Nine months to:
12 months to:
31 Oct. 2021
31 Oct. 2020
31 Oct. 2021
31 Oct. 2020
31 Oct. 2021
31 Oct. 2020
Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis
8.3%
12.1%
23.8%
7.9%
44.7%
11.9%
NAV per Share Total Return
7.3%
10.7%
19.1%
9.6%
33.2%
11.1%
Realisation Proceeds
£90m
£72m
£265m
£94m
£308m
£127m
Total New Investment
£75m
£30m
£209m
£82m
£266m
£131m
Annualised
3 months
9 months
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
Performance to 31 October 2021
NAV per Share Total Return
7.3%
19.1%
33.2%
18.1%
17.1%
13.2%
Share Price Total Return
15.7%
31.6%
56.3%
17.7%
16.8%
15.4%
FTSE All-Share Index Total Return
3.5%
16.6%
35.4%
5.6%
5.6%
7.5%
Company timetable
Ex-dividend date: 10 February 2022
Record date: 11 February 2022
Payment of dividend: 4 March 2022
ABOUT ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST
ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.
As a listed private equity investor, our purpose is to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.
We invest in companies directly via co-investments and through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.
We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.
NOTES
Included in this document are Alternative Performance Measures (“APMs”). APMs have been used if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company, and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers and its previously reported results. The Glossary in the Company’s H1 results includes further details of APMs and reconciliations to International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) measures, where appropriate.
In the Manager’s Review and Supplementary Information, all performance figures are stated on a Total Return basis (i.e. including the effect of re-invested dividends). ICG Alternative Investment Limited, a regulated subsidiary of Intermediate Capital Group plc, acts as the Manager of the Company.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Portfolio performance
Portfolio valued at £1,090m on 31 October 2021
Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 8.3% during the quarter and 23.8% during the nine months to 31 October 2021
High Conviction Investments (48.9% of the Portfolio) generated local currency returns of 9.3% during the quarter
Third Party Funds (51.1% of the Portfolio) generated local currency returns of 7.3% during the quarter
Gains were broad-based, including a number of successful Full Exits and Partial Realisations within the Portfolio
Our portfolio of secondary investments performed particularly strongly during the quarter, and at 31 October 2021 secondary investments represented 17.0% of our Portfolio (31 July 2021: 12.0%)
Movement in the Portfolio to 31 October 2021
Three months
Nine months
Opening Portfolio
1,019.0
949.2
Total New Investments
75.2
208.5
Total Proceeds
(90.0)
(274.7)
Net cash (inflow)/outflow
(14.8)
(66.2)
Valuation movement*
84.2
225.8
Currency movement
1.9
(18.5)
Closing Portfolio
1,090.3
1,090.3
% Portfolio growth (local currency)
8.3%
23.8%
% currency movement
0.2%
(2.0)%
% Portfolio growth (Sterling)
8.5%
21.8%
Expenses and other
(1.2)%
(2.7)%
NAV per share Total Return
7.3%
19.1%
* 91% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 September 2021 (or later) valuations.
New investment and commitment activity
£75.2m of Total New Investment in the quarter; 40.0% (£30.1m) invested into High Conviction Investments with the remaining 60.0% (£45.1m) being drawdowns on commitments to Third Party Funds
This brings the Total New Investment in the nine months to 31 October to £208.5m, of which 63.1% (£131.6m) was into High Conviction Investments and 36.9% (£76.9m) was in the form of drawdowns from commitments to Third Party Funds
Within the £30.1m of High Conviction Investments made during the quarter, we invested a total of £16.9m in two new Direct Investments:
Company
Manager
Company sector
Description
Investment
Davies Group
BC Partners
TMT
Provider of business outsourcing services to the insurance sector
£8.7m
Planet
Eurazeo / Advent
Financials
Provider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retail
£8.2m
The remaining £13.2m of High Conviction Investments made in the quarter were through ICG funds (£10.3m) and add-on investments for existing portfolio companies (£2.9m)
We made no new commitments to Third Party Funds during the quarter
Realisation activity
Realisation proceeds of £90.0m received during the quarter, of which £61.5m was generated from 27 Full Exits executed at an average of 40% Uplift to Carrying Value and 4.2x Multiple to Cost. This includes proceeds from the sale of U-POL that was announced in our H1 results
For the nine months to 31 October 2021, Full Exits have been executed at an average of 30% Uplift to Carrying Value and 3.1x Multiple to Cost
Quoted Companies
We do not invest directly in publicly quoted companies, but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used to exit an investment
At 31 October 2021, we had 54 investments in quoted companies, representing 13.5% of the Portfolio (31 July 2021; 14.2%)
There were five quoted investments that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:
Company
Ticker
% value of Portfolio
1
Chewy (part of PetSmart holding)1
CHWY-US
6.2%
2
Olaplex
OLPX
0.9%
3
Allegro
ALE-WA
0.6%
4
Synlab
SYAB-F
0.6%
5
Autostore
AUTO.OL
0.5%
Other
4.7%
Total
13.5%
1 % value of Portfolio includes entire holding of PetSmart and Chewy. Majority of value is within Chewy
Balance sheet and financing
Total liquidity of £246.9m, comprising £76.2m cash and £170.7m undrawn bank facility
£m
Cash at 31 July 2021
69.5
Realisation Proceeds
90.0
Third Party Fund drawdowns
(45.1)
High Conviction Investments
(30.1)
Shareholder returns
(4.1)
FX and other
(4.0)
Cash at 31 October 2021
76.2
Available undrawn debt facilities
170.7
Cash and undrawn debt facilities (total available liquidity)
246.9
Portfolio represented 97.7% of net assets
£m
% of net assets
Total Portfolio
1,090.3
97.7%
Cash
76.2
6.8%
Current liabilities
(50.7)
(4.5)%
Net assets
1,115.8
100%
Undrawn commitments of £442.5m, of which 22.7% (£100.3m) were to funds outside of their investment period
DIVIDEND
Continued commitment to provide a progressive dividend in line with current policy
Third quarter dividend of 6p per share, taking total for the nine months to 31 October 2021 to 18p. Intention reaffirmed to declare total dividends of at least 27p per share in respect of the financial year ending 31 January 2022, which would represent an increase of 12.5% per share compared to the previous financial year
ACTIVITY SINCE THE QUARTER END (TO 31 DECEMBER 2021)
Total Proceeds of £61.7m
New Investments of £47.2m, 36.3% into High Conviction Investments
New Fund Commitments
ICG Ludgate Hill II: $20.0m (£15m) – secondary portfolio
ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team
1 February 2022
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
Top 30 companies
The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise Trust had the largest investments by value at 31 October 2021.
Company
Manager
Year of investment
Country
Value as a %
1
PetSmart/Chewy+^
Retailer of pet products and services
BC Partners
2015
United States
6.2%
2
Minimax+
Supplier of fire protection systems and services
ICG
2018
Germany
3.0%
3
IRI+
Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers
New Mountain
2018
United States
2.9%
4
Leaf Home Solutions
Provider of home maintenance services
Gridiron
2016
United States
2.0%
5
Yudo+
Manufacturer of components for injection moulding
ICG
2017
Hong Kong
1.9%
6
DOC Generici+
Distributor of pharmaceutical products
ICG
2019
Italy
1.8%
7
Berlin Packaging+
Provider of global packaging services and supplies
Oak Hill
2018
United States
1.8%
8
Froneri+
Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products
PAI
2019
United Kingdom
1.7%
9
Visma+
Provider of business management software and outsourcing services
ICG / HgCapital
2017 / 2020
Norway
1.6%
10
Endeavor Schools+
Operator of private-pay schools
Leeds Equity
2018
United States
1.6%
11
David Lloyd Leisure+
Operator of premium health clubs
TDR
2013 / 2020
United Kingdom
1.4%
12
DomusVi+
Operator of retirement homes
ICG
2021
France
1.4%
13
AML RightSource+
Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutions
Gridiron
2020
United States
1.3%
14
Ivanti+
Provider of IT management software solutions
Charlesbank
2021
United States
1.2%
15
PSB Academy+
Provider of tertiary education
ICG
2018
Singapore
1.0%
Company
Manager
Year of investment
Country
Value as a %
16
Davies Group +
Provider of business outsourcing services to the insurance sector
BC Partners
2021
United Kingdom
0.9%
17
Olaplex
Provider of hair care products
Advent
2020
United Kingdom
0.9%
18
DigiCert+
Provider of enterprise security solutions
ICG
2021
United States
0.8%
19
Curium Pharma+
Supplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticals
ICG
2020
United Kingdom
0.8%
20
Class Valuation+
Provider of residential mortgage appraisal management services
Gridiron
2021
United States
0.8%
21
RegEd+
Provider of Saas-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise software solutions
Gryphon Investors
2018
United States
0.8%
22
Planet+
Provider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retail
Eurazeo / Advent
2021
Ireland
0.8%
23
Crucial Learning+ (fka VitalSmarts)
Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development
Leeds Equity
2019
United States
0.7%
24
AMEOS Group+
Provider of health care services
ICG
2021
Switzerland
0.7%
25
Allegro
Operator of an online marketplace and price comparison website
Cinven / Permira
2017
Poland
0.6%
26
Synlab
Operator of medical diagnostic laboratories
Cinven
2015
Germany
0.6%
27
HSE24
Home shopping network in Germany
ICG
2020
Germany
0.6%
28
AutoStore
Designer and manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval systems
TH Lee
2019
Norway
0.5%
29
proALPHA
Developer and vendor of resource planning software
ICG
2017
Germany
0.5%
30
IRIS
Provider of business-critical software
ICG
2018
United Kingdom
0.5%
Total of the 30 largest underlying investments
41.3%
+ All or part of this investment is held directly as a Co-investment or other Direct Investment
^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase
30 largest fund investments
The table below presents the 30 largest funds by value at 31 October 2021. The valuations are net of underlying managers’ fees and Carried Interest.
Fund
Year of commitment
Country/ region
Value £m
Outstanding commitment £m
1
ICG Ludgate Hill I
Secondary portfolio
2021
Europe/North America
44.2
10.2
2
BC European Capital IX
3
ICG Europe VII
Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts
2018
Europe
34.8
10.5
4
ICG Strategic Equities Fund III
Secondary fund restructurings
2018
Global
33.2
10.1
5
Gridiron Capital Fund III
Mid-market buyouts
2016
North America
26.9
4.0
6
Sixth Cinven Fund
Large buyouts
2016
Europe
24.1
2.0
7
Graphite Capital Partners VIII
Mid-market buyouts
2013
UK
23.7
3.1
8
Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VIII
Mid-market and large buyouts
2017
North America
21.1
4.3
9
CVC European Equity Partners VI
Large buyouts
2013
Europe/North America
20.0
2.6
10
CVC European Equity Partners VII
Large buyouts
2017
Europe/North America
19.8
7.2
11
Advent Global Private Equity IX
Large buyouts
2019
Europe/North America
19.0
5.5
12
Advent Global Private Equity VIII
Large buyouts
2016
Europe/North America
18.0
0.6
13
PAI Strategic Partnerships
Mid-market and large buyouts
2019
Europe
17.7
0.6
14
PAI Europe VI
Mid-market and large buyouts
2013
Europe
17.3
1.4
15
BC European Capital X
Mid-market and large buyouts
2016
Europe
17.3
0.6
16
TDR Capital III
Mid-market and large buyouts
2013
Europe
15.8
1.6
17
PAI Europe VII
Mid-market and large buyouts
2017
Europe
14.3
10.3
18
Gryphon V
Mid-market buyouts
2019
North America
14.0
1.4
Fund
Year of commitment
Country/ region
Value £m
Outstanding commitment £m
18
Gryphon V
Mid-market buyouts
2019
North America
14.0
1.4
19
New Mountain Partners V
Mid-market buyouts
2017
North America
13.7
1.5
20
Permira V
Large buyouts
2013
Europe/North America
13.2
0.4
21
ICG Strategic Equity Fund IV
Secondary fund restructurings
2021
Global
12.9
19.4
22
Gridiron Capital Fund IV
Mid-market buyouts
2019
North America
12.9
4.2
23
Permira VI
Large buyouts
2016
Europe
12.8
1.9
24
Resolute IV
Mid-market buyouts
2018
North America
12.6
2.2
25
Charterhouse Capital Partners X
Large buyouts
2015
Europe
11.9
3.8
26
Leeds Equity Partners VI
Mid-market buyouts
2017
North America
10.8
0.8
27
Permira VII
Large buyouts
2019
Global
10.4
3.6
28
ICG Strategic Secondaries II
Secondary fund restructurings
2016
Europe/North America
9.9
15.2
29
One Equity Partners VI
2016
Europe/North America
9.6
0.6
30
Resolute II Continuation
2021
North America
9.5
-
Total of the largest 30 fund investments
573.4
132.7
Percentage of total investment Portfolio
52.6%
Portfolio at 31 October 2021
All data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports
Investment category
ICG managed investments
289.8
26.6%
Third party Direct Investments
185.2
17.0%
Third party Secondary Investments
58.1
5.3%
High Conviction Investments
533.1
48.9%
Third Party Funds
557.2
51.1%
Total
1,090.3
100%
Portfolio by calendar year of investment
% of value of underlying investments
2021
19.4%
2020
12.1%
2019
18.9%
2018
19.1%
2017
10.2%
2016
6.9%
2015
8.2%
2014 and older
5.2%
Total
100.0%
Portfolio by sector
% of value of underlying investments
Consumer goods and services
22.9%
TMT
20.2%
Healthcare
17.4%
Business services
13.8%
Industrials
8.9%
Education
5.4%
Financials
3.6%
Leisure
3.4%
Other
4.4%
Total
100.0%
Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of company headquarters
% of value of underlying investments
North America
40.4%
Europe
31.4%
UK
19.4%
Rest of world
8.8%
Total
100.0%
1 Alternative Performance Measure
