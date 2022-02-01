ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Q3 Update for the three months ended 31 October 2021

ICG Enterprise Trust plc

1 February 2022

Q3 Update for the three months ended 31 October 2021

NAV per Share Total Return of 33.2% in the last 12 months,

strong momentum continuing

Highlights









Oliver Gardey

Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG This has been another very strong quarter for ICG Enterprise Trust, delivering NAV per share Total Return of 33.2% over the last twelve months. All parts of the business have produced good results, building on the continued positive momentum we reported for the first half of our financial year.



The Portfolio return was broad-based, with our High Conviction investments generating an enhanced return on top of our diversified Third Party fund investments. This composition of growth underlines the benefits our shareholders receive from our active portfolio construction.



Our LP secondaries programme is progressing well. The investment we made during the first half of this financial year is performing above expectations and we signed a second transaction after the end of the quarter covered in this report.



Realisation and investment levels remain high. As we continue to benefit from realisations within the Portfolio, we are finding attractive opportunities to deploy our shareholders’ capital, particularly into new High Conviction investments.



Looking ahead, we have an attractive and actively managed portfolio focussed on defensive growth and invested in high quality companies. The portfolio is well positioned to navigate dynamic market conditions, with balanced exposures across different vintages, sectors and countries. Activity remains robust and we have a healthy pipeline of both investments and realisations as we look to the fourth quarter of our financial year and beyond.

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Story continues

Three months to: Nine months to: 12 months to: 31 Oct. 2021 31 Oct. 2020 31 Oct. 2021 31 Oct. 2020 31 Oct. 2021 31 Oct. 2020 Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 8.3% 12.1% 23.8% 7.9% 44.7% 11.9% NAV per Share Total Return 7.3% 10.7% 19.1% 9.6% 33.2% 11.1% Realisation Proceeds £90m £72m £265m £94m £308m £127m Total New Investment £75m £30m £209m £82m £266m £131m





Annualised 3 months 9 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years Performance to 31 October 2021 NAV per Share Total Return 7.3% 19.1% 33.2% 18.1% 17.1% 13.2% Share Price Total Return 15.7% 31.6% 56.3% 17.7% 16.8% 15.4% FTSE All-Share Index Total Return 3.5% 16.6% 35.4% 5.6% 5.6% 7.5%

ENQUIRIES

Investor / Analyst enquiries:

Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investment, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Colm Walsh, Managing Director, Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG

Chris Hunt, Head of Shareholder Relations, ICG

Media enquiries:

Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 1395

Ed Gascoigne Pees, Georgina Whittle, Camarco: +44 (0) 20 3757 4987

Website:

www.icg-enterprise.co.uk

Company timetable

Ex-dividend date: 10 February 2022

Record date: 11 February 2022

Payment of dividend: 4 March 2022

ABOUT ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

As a listed private equity investor, our purpose is to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly via co-investments and through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

NOTES

Included in this document are Alternative Performance Measures (“APMs”). APMs have been used if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company, and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers and its previously reported results. The Glossary in the Company’s H1 results includes further details of APMs and reconciliations to International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) measures, where appropriate.

In the Manager’s Review and Supplementary Information, all performance figures are stated on a Total Return basis (i.e. including the effect of re-invested dividends). ICG Alternative Investment Limited, a regulated subsidiary of Intermediate Capital Group plc, acts as the Manager of the Company.

DISCLAIMER

This report may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward-looking information. These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Portfolio performance

Portfolio valued at £1,090m on 31 October 2021

Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 8.3% during the quarter and 23.8% during the nine months to 31 October 2021

High Conviction Investments (48.9% of the Portfolio) generated local currency returns of 9.3% during the quarter

Third Party Funds (51.1% of the Portfolio) generated local currency returns of 7.3% during the quarter

Gains were broad-based, including a number of successful Full Exits and Partial Realisations within the Portfolio

Our portfolio of secondary investments performed particularly strongly during the quarter, and at 31 October 2021 secondary investments represented 17.0% of our Portfolio (31 July 2021: 12.0%)

Movement in the Portfolio to 31 October 2021 Three months

£m Nine months

£m Opening Portfolio 1,019.0 949.2 Total New Investments 75.2 208.5 Total Proceeds (90.0) (274.7) Net cash (inflow)/outflow (14.8) (66.2) Valuation movement* 84.2 225.8 Currency movement 1.9 (18.5) Closing Portfolio 1,090.3 1,090.3 % Portfolio growth (local currency) 8.3% 23.8% % currency movement 0.2% (2.0)% % Portfolio growth (Sterling) 8.5% 21.8% Expenses and other (1.2)% (2.7)% NAV per share Total Return 7.3% 19.1% * 91% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 September 2021 (or later) valuations.

New investment and commitment activity

£75.2m of Total New Investment in the quarter; 40.0% (£30.1m) invested into High Conviction Investments with the remaining 60.0% (£45.1m) being drawdowns on commitments to Third Party Funds

This brings the Total New Investment in the nine months to 31 October to £208.5m, of which 63.1% (£131.6m) was into High Conviction Investments and 36.9% (£76.9m) was in the form of drawdowns from commitments to Third Party Funds

Within the £30.1m of High Conviction Investments made during the quarter, we invested a total of £16.9m in two new Direct Investments:

Company Manager Company sector Description Investment Davies Group BC Partners TMT Provider of business outsourcing services to the insurance sector £8.7m Planet Eurazeo / Advent Financials Provider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retail £8.2m

The remaining £13.2m of High Conviction Investments made in the quarter were through ICG funds (£10.3m) and add-on investments for existing portfolio companies (£2.9m)

We made no new commitments to Third Party Funds during the quarter

Realisation activity

Realisation proceeds of £90.0m received during the quarter, of which £61.5m was generated from 27 Full Exits executed at an average of 40% Uplift to Carrying Value and 4.2x Multiple to Cost. This includes proceeds from the sale of U-POL that was announced in our H1 results

For the nine months to 31 October 2021, Full Exits have been executed at an average of 30% Uplift to Carrying Value and 3.1x Multiple to Cost

Quoted Companies

We do not invest directly in publicly quoted companies, but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used to exit an investment

At 31 October 2021, we had 54 investments in quoted companies, representing 13.5% of the Portfolio (31 July 2021; 14.2%)

There were five quoted investments that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:





Company Ticker % value of Portfolio 1 Chewy (part of PetSmart holding)1 CHWY-US 6.2% 2 Olaplex OLPX 0.9% 3 Allegro ALE-WA 0.6% 4 Synlab SYAB-F 0.6% 5 Autostore AUTO.OL 0.5% Other 4.7% Total 13.5% 1 % value of Portfolio includes entire holding of PetSmart and Chewy. Majority of value is within Chewy





Balance sheet and financing

Total liquidity of £246.9m, comprising £76.2m cash and £170.7m undrawn bank facility





£m Cash at 31 July 2021 69.5 Realisation Proceeds 90.0 Third Party Fund drawdowns (45.1) High Conviction Investments (30.1) Shareholder returns (4.1) FX and other (4.0) Cash at 31 October 2021 76.2 Available undrawn debt facilities 170.7 Cash and undrawn debt facilities (total available liquidity) 246.9

Portfolio represented 97.7% of net assets





£m % of net assets Total Portfolio 1,090.3 97.7% Cash 76.2 6.8% Current liabilities (50.7) (4.5)% Net assets 1,115.8 100%

Undrawn commitments of £442.5m, of which 22.7% (£100.3m) were to funds outside of their investment period





DIVIDEND

Continued commitment to provide a progressive dividend in line with current policy

Third quarter dividend of 6p per share, taking total for the nine months to 31 October 2021 to 18p. Intention reaffirmed to declare total dividends of at least 27p per share in respect of the financial year ending 31 January 2022, which would represent an increase of 12.5% per share compared to the previous financial year

ACTIVITY SINCE THE QUARTER END (TO 31 DECEMBER 2021)

Total Proceeds of £61.7m

New Investments of £47.2m, 36.3% into High Conviction Investments

New Fund Commitments ICG Ludgate Hill II: $20.0m (£15m) – secondary portfolio



ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team

1 February 2022



SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

Top 30 companies

The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise Trust had the largest investments by value at 31 October 2021.

Company Manager Year of investment Country Value as a %

of Portfolio 1 PetSmart/Chewy+^ Retailer of pet products and services







BC Partners 2015 United States 6.2% 2 Minimax+ Supplier of fire protection systems and services ICG 2018 Germany 3.0%







3 IRI+ Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers New Mountain 2018 United States 2.9%











4 Leaf Home Solutions Provider of home maintenance services







Gridiron 2016 United States 2.0% 5 Yudo+ Manufacturer of components for injection moulding ICG 2017 Hong Kong 1.9%







6 DOC Generici+ Distributor of pharmaceutical products ICG 2019 Italy 1.8%







7 Berlin Packaging+ Provider of global packaging services and supplies







Oak Hill 2018 United States 1.8% 8 Froneri+ Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products







PAI 2019 United Kingdom 1.7% 9 Visma+ Provider of business management software and outsourcing services







ICG / HgCapital 2017 / 2020 Norway 1.6%







10 Endeavor Schools+ Operator of private-pay schools



Leeds Equity 2018 United States 1.6% 11 David Lloyd Leisure+ Operator of premium health clubs







TDR 2013 / 2020 United Kingdom 1.4% 12 DomusVi+ Operator of retirement homes







ICG 2021 France 1.4%



13 AML RightSource+ Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutions Gridiron 2020 United States 1.3%











14 Ivanti+ Provider of IT management software solutions Charlesbank 2021 United States 1.2%







15 PSB Academy+ Provider of tertiary education ICG 2018 Singapore 1.0%













Company Manager Year of investment Country Value as a %

of Portfolio 16 Davies Group + Provider of business outsourcing services to the insurance sector



BC Partners 2021 United Kingdom 0.9% 17 Olaplex Provider of hair care products Advent 2020 United Kingdom 0.9% 18 DigiCert+ Provider of enterprise security solutions







ICG 2021 United States 0.8% 19 Curium Pharma+ Supplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticals ICG 2020 United Kingdom 0.8%







20 Class Valuation+ Provider of residential mortgage appraisal management services Gridiron 2021 United States 0.8%











21 RegEd+ Provider of Saas-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise software solutions Gryphon Investors 2018 United States 0.8%











22 Planet+ Provider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retail Eurazeo / Advent 2021 Ireland 0.8%











23 Crucial Learning+ (fka VitalSmarts) Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development Leeds Equity 2019 United States 0.7%











24 AMEOS Group+ Provider of health care services ICG 2021 Switzerland 0.7%







25 Allegro Operator of an online marketplace and price comparison website Cinven / Permira 2017 Poland 0.6%











26 Synlab Operator of medical diagnostic laboratories Cinven 2015 Germany 0.6%







27 HSE24 Home shopping network in Germany ICG 2020 Germany 0.6%







28 AutoStore Designer and manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval systems TH Lee 2019 Norway 0.5%











29 proALPHA Developer and vendor of resource planning software ICG 2017 Germany 0.5%







30 IRIS Provider of business-critical software ICG 2018 United Kingdom 0.5%







Total of the 30 largest underlying investments 41.3%

+ All or part of this investment is held directly as a Co-investment or other Direct Investment

^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase

30 largest fund investments

The table below presents the 30 largest funds by value at 31 October 2021. The valuations are net of underlying managers’ fees and Carried Interest.

Fund Year of commitment Country/ region Value £m Outstanding commitment £m 1 ICG Ludgate Hill I Secondary portfolio 2021 Europe/North America 44.2 10.2



2 BC European Capital IX

Mid-market and large buyouts



2011



Europe/North America



38.0



1.7



3 ICG Europe VII Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts







2018 Europe 34.8 10.5

4 ICG Strategic Equities Fund III Secondary fund restructurings 2018 Global 33.2 10.1



5 Gridiron Capital Fund III Mid-market buyouts 2016 North America 26.9 4.0



6 Sixth Cinven Fund Large buyouts 2016 Europe 24.1 2.0



7 Graphite Capital Partners VIII Mid-market buyouts 2013 UK 23.7 3.1



8 Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VIII Mid-market and large buyouts 2017 North America 21.1 4.3



9 CVC European Equity Partners VI Large buyouts 2013 Europe/North America 20.0 2.6 10 CVC European Equity Partners VII Large buyouts 2017 Europe/North America 19.8 7.2 11 Advent Global Private Equity IX Large buyouts 2019 Europe/North America 19.0 5.5 12 Advent Global Private Equity VIII Large buyouts 2016 Europe/North America 18.0 0.6



13 PAI Strategic Partnerships Mid-market and large buyouts 2019 Europe 17.7 0.6



14 PAI Europe VI Mid-market and large buyouts 2013 Europe 17.3 1.4



15 BC European Capital X Mid-market and large buyouts 2016 Europe 17.3 0.6



16 TDR Capital III Mid-market and large buyouts







2013 Europe 15.8 1.6 17 PAI Europe VII Mid-market and large buyouts 2017 Europe 14.3 10.3



18 Gryphon V Mid-market buyouts 2019 North America 14.0 1.4









Fund Year of commitment Country/ region Value £m Outstanding commitment £m 18 Gryphon V Mid-market buyouts 2019 North America 14.0 1.4



19 New Mountain Partners V Mid-market buyouts 2017 North America 13.7 1.5



20 Permira V Large buyouts 2013 Europe/North America 13.2 0.4



21 ICG Strategic Equity Fund IV Secondary fund restructurings 2021 Global 12.9 19.4



22 Gridiron Capital Fund IV Mid-market buyouts 2019 North America 12.9 4.2



23 Permira VI Large buyouts 2016 Europe 12.8 1.9



24 Resolute IV Mid-market buyouts 2018 North America 12.6 2.2



25 Charterhouse Capital Partners X Large buyouts 2015 Europe 11.9 3.8



26 Leeds Equity Partners VI Mid-market buyouts 2017 North America 10.8 0.8



27 Permira VII Large buyouts



2019 Global 10.4 3.6

28 ICG Strategic Secondaries II Secondary fund restructurings 2016 Europe/North America 9.9 15.2







29 One Equity Partners VI

Mid-market buyouts 2016 Europe/North America 9.6 0.6 30 Resolute II Continuation

Mid-market buyouts 2021 North America 9.5 - Total of the largest 30 fund investments 573.4 132.7 Percentage of total investment Portfolio 52.6%

Portfolio at 31 October 2021

All data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports

Investment category

£m

% of Portfolio ICG managed investments 289.8 26.6% Third party Direct Investments 185.2 17.0% Third party Secondary Investments 58.1 5.3% High Conviction Investments 533.1 48.9% Third Party Funds 557.2 51.1% Total 1,090.3 100%





Portfolio by calendar year of investment % of value of underlying investments 2021 19.4% 2020 12.1% 2019 18.9% 2018 19.1% 2017 10.2% 2016 6.9% 2015 8.2% 2014 and older 5.2% Total 100.0%





Portfolio by sector % of value of underlying investments Consumer goods and services 22.9% TMT 20.2% Healthcare 17.4% Business services 13.8% Industrials 8.9% Education 5.4% Financials 3.6% Leisure 3.4% Other 4.4% Total 100.0%





Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of company headquarters % of value of underlying investments North America 40.4% Europe 31.4% UK 19.4% Rest of world 8.8% Total 100.0%





1 Alternative Performance Measure

Attachment



