ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
·3 min read
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

28 June 2022

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTION

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES AGAINST

% AGAINST

VOTES TOTAL

% OF ISC VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD

1. To receive and adopt the reports of the directors and auditors and the Company’s financial statements.

22,069,842

97.73

512,610

2.27

22,582,452

32.96%

47,772

2. To declare a final dividend.

22,571,096

99.97

6,312

0.03

22,577,408

32.95%

52,816

3. To re-elect J. Tufnell as a director.

20,675,427

91.69

1,874,064

8.31

22,549,491

32.91%

80,733

4. To re-elect A. Bruce as a director.

22,282,669

98.85

259,957

1.15

22,542,626

32.90%

87,598

5. To re-elect D. Warnock as a director

22,234,018

98.61

314,288

1.39

22,548,306

32.91%

81,917

6. To re-elect G. Fusenig as a director

22,225,881

98.60

314,528

1.40

22,540,409

32.90%

89,815

7. To re-appoint the auditors.

21,910,763

97.67

521,930

2.33

22,432,693

32.74%

197,531

8. To fix the remuneration of the auditors.

22,488,595

99.73

60,813

0.27

22,549,408

32.91%

80,816

9. To approve the Remuneration Report.

22,129,474

98.90

246,504

1.10

22,375,978

32.66%

254,246

10. To give the directors authority to allot shares.

22,421,644

99.50

113,485

0.50

22,535,129

32.89%

70,795

11. To disapply pre-emption rights.

21,708,647

96.48

791,251

3.52

22,499,898

32.84%

130,326

12. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.

22,485,819

99.64

80,135

0.36

22,565,954

32.93%

64,269

13. To call a General Meeting with not less than 14 days’ notice.

22,381,873

99.12

198,695

0.88

22,580,568

32.96%

49,657

14. To approve the change in article 96.1 of the Articles of Association to increase the current limit on aggregate Director fees to reflect each years inflation.

21,900,423

97.79

495,387

2.21

22,395,810

32.69%

234,414

15. To approve a change in the Company’s directors’ remuneration policy to permit payments to directors up to the maximum in article 96.1 of the Articles of Association.

21,877,075

97.66

524,464

2.34

22,401,539

32.69%

228,685

Notes:

The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 68,517,055 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 4,395,945 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


