U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.50
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,403.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,340.75
    +29.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,931.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.46
    -0.22 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.90
    +7.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.49
    -1.10 (-5.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7710
    -0.0600 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,393.92
    +5.37 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
·2 min read

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

6 March 2023

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 3 March 2023 it bought back 25,000 of its own shares, to be held as treasury shares, at an average price of 1158 pence per share.

Further details are set out below:

  • Number of shares held as treasury shares following this purchase: 4,687,425

  • Total shares in issue excluding treasury shares following this purchase: 68,225,575

The Company has bought back these shares under the authority granted by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2022, which permits the Company to repurchase a maximum of 14.99% of its ordinary shares. The actual number of shares repurchased by the Company will depend on market conditions. This authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted (expected to be at the Annual General Meeting in 2023), or until expressly revoked by shareholders.

The above figure 68,225,575 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buyback which would equate to a premium to the net asset value. It is the Company’s current intention to hold any shares bought back in treasury.

The Company has instructed Numis Securities Limited as its broker in respect of its buyback transactions. This arrangement is in accordance with the UKLA Listing Rules and the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:
Clare Glynn,
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395


Recommended Stories

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Stock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading Sessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Four major events over the next 13 trading sessions will be the key catalysts in determining whether this year’s stock-market revival gets derailed or starts rolling again after a February slump.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • BYD’s $18 Billion Rout Shows Fallout of Tesla Price War in China

    (Bloomberg) -- A price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • Tech Is Still Addicted to Stock Options. These 4 Companies Could Be Most at Risk.

    The average stock-based compensation for the software industry rose from 4.2% of revenue in 2012 to 22.5% in 2021.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Wall Street Concedes There Is Finally an Alternative to Stocks

    Wall Street says it is done with TINA. For years after the 2008 financial crisis, investors held on to the belief that “there is no alternative” to stocks. Bond yields had hit rock bottom—they were even in negative territory in Japan and much of Europe.

  • Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions that could decide rally’s fate

    Investors await a marquee report on the state of the U.S. labor market, along with testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell amid rising Treasury yields.

  • Powerful Vanguard Mutual Funds for Your Roth IRA

    Some Vanguard funds are better than others for a Roth IRA. Investors use these funds to diversify with equities, bonds, and real estate investment trusts.

  • I'm Retiring. Can I Live Off the Interest I Made Investing $2 Million?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

    Herro did not give a reason for the stake sale, but earlier told the Financial Times that Harris had sold the stake after losing patience with Credit Suisse's strategy to stem persistent losses and a client exodus. Harris, which had remained loyal despite a string of scandals at Credit Suisse, disclosed a stake of about 10% in the bank last August but reduced it to 5% in January.

  • Oil Investors Get $128 Billion Handout as Doubts Grow About Fossil Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- Worldwide oil demand is racing toward an all-time high and some of the smartest minds in the industry are forecasting $100-a-barrel crude in a matter of months, but US producers are playing the short game and looking to turn over as much cash as possible to investors.Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets

  • Goldman Sachs is among the suitors hoping to buy Subway for an estimated $10 billion: Report

    Goldman Sachs' asset management arm is one of at least a handful of potential Subway buyers, Sky News reported Saturday.

  • ‘Financial illiteracy is an epidemic’: Americans lost an average of over $1,800 to financial errors in 2022 — here are 3 big money mistakes you could be making right now

    You can take these tips to the bank — literally.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Healthcare Stocks Look Compelling at Current Levels

    With two full months of 2023 behind us, it’s hard to say just how this year is going to shape up. January saw a strong rally, while February was volatile and market analysts and economists are still debating where the long-term trends will head. But what can the retail investor do, while the professionals are debating? A turn to the data may yield some answers – and give clues toward compelling stocks. The Smart Score data tool from TipRanks is specially designed to cut through the fog of uncert

  • I Have $100,000. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million Through Investing?

    Are you wondering how to invest $100,000 and turn it into $1 million? With some patience and smart investing moves, it's not out of reach. Learn more here.

  • Twitter Reports 40% Drop in Revenue and Adjusted Earnings to Investors: WSJ

    A flurry of advertisers pulled back on ads on the platform after Elon Musk's takeover amid fears about how the site may be affected by changes to moderation and staffing.