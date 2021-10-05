ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 July 2021
ICG Enterprise Trust plc
5 October 2021
Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 July 2021
Portfolio grows to milestone valuation of £1bn,
NAV per Share of 1,523p
Highlights
Oliver Gardey
We are delighted to report another strong period for ICG Enterprise Trust. NAV per Share stood at 1,523p at the period end, delivering NAV per Share Total Return of 11.1% in the first half of the year.
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
3 months
6 months
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
Performance to 31 July 2021
NAV per Share Total Return
9.3%
11.1%
37.5%
57.2%
111.3%
213.3%
Share Price Total Return
0.9%
13.7%
40.7%
37.6%
109.0%
246.7%
FTSE All-Share Index Total Return
1.8%
12.6%
26.6%
5.5%
32.3%
90.7%
Six months to
Six months to
12 months to
12 months to
Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis
14.9%
(3.6)%
48.5%
1.5%
NAV per Share Total Return
11.1%
(1.0)%
37.5%
(2.2)%
Realisation Proceeds
£175m
£39m
£273m
£112m
Total New Investment
£133m
£52m
£220m
£147m
ENQUIRIES
Investor / Analyst enquiries:
Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investment, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000
Colm Walsh, Managing Director, Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG
James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG
Media enquiries:
Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 1395
Ed Gascoigne Pees, Georgina Whittle, Camarco: +44 (0) 20 3757 4987
Website:
www.icg-enterprise.co.uk
Company timetable
Ex-dividend date: 12 November 2021
Record date: 12 November 2021
Payment of dividend: 3 December 2021
ABOUT ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST
ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.
As a listed private equity investor, our purpose is to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.
We invest in companies directly via co-investments and through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.
We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.
NOTES
Included in this document are Alternative Performance Measures (“APMs”). APMs have been used if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company, and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers and its previously reported results. The Glossary includes further details of APMs and reconciliations to International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) measures, where appropriate.
In the Chair’s Foreword, Manager’s Review and Supplementary Information, all performance figures are stated on a Total Return basis (i.e. including the effect of re-invested dividends). ICG Alternative Investment Limited, a regulated subsidiary of Intermediate Capital Group plc, acts as the Manager of the Company.
DISCLAIMER
This report may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward-looking information. These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.
CHAIR’S FOREWORD
The backdrop for private equity investments has been strong during the first half of the year despite continued fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic and other macro uncertainties. We experienced a record period of deal activity globally, both in terms of deal value and volume. Performance dispersion between sectors continued, with the leisure and travel sectors still heavily impacted by government restrictions. Technology, healthcare, and other more defensive sectors on the whole continued to perform well.
In this context, I am pleased to report that your Company’s NAV per Share Total Return during the period was 11.1% and at 31 July 2021 NAV stood at 1,523p per share. The Portfolio2 has performed strongly, recording a Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 14.9% for the six months to 31 July 2021. It continues to be well constructed and in line with our strategic objectives, with High Conviction Investments representing 48% of the Portfolio and 41% of the Portfolio being invested in the US.
An ICG Enterprise Trust share generated a total return of 13.7% during the period and the Board has declared a dividend of 6p per share in respect of the second quarter. In July the Board approved a buyback of 250,000 of the Company’s shares. This decision demonstrates the Board’s focus on shareholder returns and on capital allocation to optimise long-term growth in NAV per share.
As we look to the second half of the financial year and beyond, significant macro uncertainties persist and, in some cases, are increasing. However, our investment strategy is clear, our track record continues to grow and our Portfolio is robust.
Your Board remains confident that ICG Enterprise Trust is well positioned to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.
Jane Tufnell
4 October 2021
MANAGER’S REVIEW
Performance overview
Consistently strong Portfolio performance
Despite continued volatility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic within the period, the strength of our business model and highly focused investment strategy remains. Over the six month period to 31 July 2021 the Portfolio generated a 14.9% Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis and 48.5% over the last twelve months. Over the last five years, the Portfolio has generated Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 21% p.a.
We aim to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by executing our focused and differentiated investment strategy. We focus on buyouts in developed markets, targeting mid-market and larger deals. We look for businesses that are profitable, cash generative and with strong defensive growth characteristics. We find these characteristics in a range of sectors and invest in these businesses directly, through ICG managed funds and through third party private equity managers. When combined, we believe this results in a uniquely balanced portfolio with attractive growth characteristics.
The strength of performance during the period was broad-based, with only one single portfolio company contributing over 5% of gains. Realisation activity has also continued to support Portfolio performance during the period, with an average Uplift to Carrying Value on realisation of 26%.
Movement in the Portfolio
Six months to 31 July 2021
Six months to 31 July 2020
Opening Portfolio*
949.2
806.4
Total New Investments
133.3
52.4
Total Proceeds
(184.7)
(94.4)
Net cash (inflow)/outflow
(51.4)
(42.0)
Valuation Movement**
141.6
(28.7)
Currency movement
(20.4)
29.3
Closing Portfolio*
1,019.0
765.0
% Portfolio growth (local currency)
14.9%
(3.6)%
% currency movement
(2.1)%
3.7%
% Portfolio growth (Sterling)
12.8%
0.1%
Expenses and other
(1.7)%
(1.1)%
NAV per share Total Return
11.1%
(1.0)%
* Refer to the Glossary for reconciliation to the Portfolio balance presented in the unaudited results.
** 99% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 June 2021 (or later) valuations (31 January 21: 95%).
High Conviction Investments underpinned by investments in leading Third Party Funds
High Conviction Investments are those where ICG has actively selected the underlying companies. We seek to enhance returns and increase visibility on underlying performance drivers. Over the last five years, this part of the Portfolio has generated a Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 25% p.a.
High Conviction Investments represented 48% of the Portfolio value at 31 July 2021 (31 January 2021: 51%), and we anticipate these investments will represent 50% - 60% of the Portfolio in the medium term. High Conviction Investments generated 10% Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis for the period. Key contributors to the strength of performance were from businesses in the technology sector, in particular IRI and Visma. IRI, a provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers, performed extremely well during the period and its valuation was marked up following a partial realisation. Visma, a provider of business management software and outsourcing services, also displayed strong operational performance in the period. Our direct investment in Visma is held alongside Hg Capital and ICG. A number of ICG funds also generated broad-based valuation increases.
Third Party Funds provide a base of strong diversified returns. They also play an important strategic role by providing direct and secondary investment opportunities. Over the last five years, this element of the Portfolio has generated a Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 18% p.a.
Third Party Funds represented 52% of total Portfolio value at 31 July 2021 (31 January 2021: 49%). Our Third Party Funds generated 20% Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis for the period. The most significant contributor to these returns was U-POL Ltd (“U-POL”). U-POL’s valuation was increased by 132% compared to its carrying value at 30 April 2021, reflecting an agreed sale price.
Investment category
31 July 2021
31 July 2021
31 July 2020
ICG managed investments
274
27%
23%
Third party Direct Investments
155
15%
16%
Third party Secondary Investments
63
6%
5%
High Conviction Investments
492
48%
44%
Third Party Funds
527
52%
56%
Total
1,019
100%
100%
Top 30 companies report another period of double-digit revenue and earnings growth
Our largest 30 underlying companies (“Top 30 companies”) represented 43% of the Portfolio by value at 31 July 2021 (31 January 2021: 52%). They performed well in the period, underpinned by strong operational performance, and reported LTM revenue growth of 23%.
Of the Top 30 companies, EBITDA is a relevant metric for 273, which in aggregate represent 34% of the Portfolio by value. These companies reported LTM revenue and EBITDA growth of 18% and 26% respectively. Their Enterprise Value / EBITDA multiples were 14.4x (31 January 2021: 14.0x) and the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 3.9x (31 January 2021: 4.3x). Our Top 30 companies are heavily weighted towards developed private equity markets. 47% of the Top 30 by Portfolio value is invested in the US, 28% in Europe and 18% in the UK.
There were seven new entrants to our Top 30 companies within the period, of which five were High Conviction Investments. Two, DigiCert and ProAlpha, are ICG managed investments whilst Ivanti and Class Valuation are third party Direct Investments. The fifth, Pharmathen, is a third party Secondary Investment. The two new entrants from Third Party Funds were Rough Country and Synlab.
Realisation activity
Realisations at significant Uplifts to Carrying Value and cost
Realisation momentum experienced in the first quarter continued apace into the second quarter, with Realisation Proceeds for the six month period higher than the average annual Realisation Proceeds for the last five years.
Total Proceeds for the period amounted to £184m. This was comprised of £175m generated from the realisation of individual companies (either held directly or through funds) and £9m of proceeds from Fund Disposals.
There were 34 Full Exits completed in the period which realised £143m of proceeds. These realisations were completed at an average of 26% Uplift to Carrying Value and an average Multiple to Cost of 2.8x. A further £32m of proceeds were received from partial exits.
Five of our Top 30 companies at the beginning of the financial year were fully realised during the period. The largest exit was Telos, the 2nd largest investment at the start of the financial year, which we fully realised early in the period at a slight uplift to the 31 January 2021 carrying value. Our investment in DomusVi (the third largest underlying company at the start of the year) alongside ICG Europe Fund VI was fully realised in the period. Given the strength of the business and continued opportunity for growth, we subsequently decided to make a partial reinvestment in DomusVi alongside ICG Europe Fund VII. Other notable realisations included the exit of another ICG investment, Supporting Education Group (which was the 10th largest underlying portfolio company at the start of the year), System One and Cognito. Also in the period, third party manager Graphite Capital entered into an agreement to sell U-POL to US-listed Axalta Coating Systems. We anticipate the transaction will close in the second half of the year, generating cash proceeds of c.£24m.
A small number of Fund Disposals were also completed during the period, generating £9m of proceeds and releasing £10m of Undrawn Commitments.
New investment activity
Executing against a substantial investment pipeline
We deployed substantial capital in the period, particularly into High Conviction Investments. In total we invested £133m, of which £101m (76%) was in High Conviction Investments and £32m was in the form of drawdowns from Third Party Funds.
Over 25 potential direct investment opportunities were generated in the period from our Third Party Funds and the ICG platform. Of these, we selectively completed five new Direct Investments for a total of £37m. These new investments were made in:
Company
Manager
Company sector / description
ICG Enterprise Trust investment during the period
AMEOS Group
ICG
Private hospital operator in the DACH region
£4m
Class Valuation
Gridiron Capital
Provider of residential mortgage appraisal management services
£7m
DigiCert
ICG
Internet security software platform and leading provider of secure sockets layer (“SSL”) certificates
£7m
DomusVi
ICG
Operator of retirement homes
£10m
Ivanti
Charlesbank
Provider of enterprise IT software
£9m
In addition, the investment team utilised their secondary investment network and unique access to the ICG platform to execute a £32m secondary investment alongside our Manager into an LP secondary portfolio of mature private equity funds. Secondary investments form an important part of our investment strategy and over the long term we expect these investments to represent 10-20% of the Portfolio value (31 July 2021: 12%).
The remaining £32m of High Conviction Investments made in the period were through ICG funds (£30m) and add-on investments for existing Direct Investments (£2m).
Nine new fund Commitments to both existing and new manager relationships
We continued to benefit from the broader ICG platform, committing £64m to two ICG funds in the period. These were in attractive strategies we have invested in previously. We also selectively committed to a number of leading third party private equity managers who complement our long-term strategic objectives, share values which are aligned to our ESG framework and have an investment approach that suits our defensive growth focus. We completed seven new Third Party Fund Commitments in the period totalling £69m. Four of these Commitments were to managers with whom we have not invested before, demonstrating our ability to source and execute new opportunities to work with leading managers.
In total we made £133m of Commitments as follows:
Fund
Focus
ICG Enterprise Trust Commitment during the period
BC Partners XI
European and North American mid-market buyouts
€15m (£13m)
Bregal Unternehmerkapital III*
European mid-market buyouts
€10m (£9m)
GHO Capital III*
European and North American mid-market buyouts
€10m (£9m)
GI Partners VI-A*
North American mid-market buyouts
$10m (£7m)
Hellman and Friedman X*
North American mid-market and large buyouts
$10m (£7m)
ICG Europe Fund VIII
European structured and equity financing in mid-market buy-outs
€40m (£35m)
ICG Strategic Equity IV
Secondary fund restructurings
$40m (£29m)
Resolute V
North American mid-market buyouts
$15m (£11m)
TH Lee IX
North American mid-market and large buyouts
$20m (£14m)
* New manager relationship during the period
Portfolio analysis at 31 July 2021
The Top 30 contribute 43% of the Portfolio value. The Portfolio is appropriately diversified by sector and geography. This strikes a good balance between concentration, so that Direct Investments can meaningfully impact performance, and diversification, so that we are not overly exposed to the risks of individual portfolio companies or sectors.
Focus on developed markets
The Portfolio is focused on developed private equity markets, invested across the US (41%), continental Europe (33%) and the UK (18%).
Focus on sectors with defensive growth characteristics
The Portfolio is well diversified and weighted towards sectors with defensive growth characteristics. Technology (18%), Healthcare (16%), Business Services (13%) and Education (5%) make up 52% of the Portfolio. We feel these are particularly attractive sectors, benefitting from structural growth trends. Within our exposure to the Consumer and Industrial sectors (26% and 8% respectively), we have a bias to companies with more defensive business models, non-cyclical growth drivers and high recurring revenue streams. We have relatively low exposure to the Financials (6%) and Leisure (3%) sectors.
Quoted Companies
We do not invest in publicly quoted companies but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used as a route to exit an investment. We therefore have exposure to listed businesses within our Portfolio. In these cases, exit timing typically lies with the third party manager we have invested alongside.
Our managers took advantage of the currently attractive market conditions for initial public offerings during the period. A total of seven underlying portfolio companies were listed, generating a combined gross valuation uplift of £8m compared to their valuation at 31 January 2021.
At 31 July 2021, we had 40 underlying investments in quoted companies, representing 14.2% of the Portfolio value compared to 20.4% at 31 January 2021. The reduction was largely driven by the realisation of our entire stake in Telos during February as well as by the fall in Chewy’s share price, partially offset by new IPOs.
At 31 July 2021 there were three investments that each accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:
Company
Ticker
% value of Portfolio
1
Chewy (part of PetSmart)1
CHWY-US
7.5%
2
Allegro
ALE-WA
1.0%
3
Synlab*
SYAB-F
0.6%
Other
5.1%
Total
14.2%
1 % value of Portfolio includes entire holding of PetSmart and Chewy. Majority of value is within Chewy
Balance sheet and financing
Our liquidity position is robust, with a period-end cash balance of £70m4 (31 January 2021: £45m). At 31 July 2021 we had total available liquidity of £241m, comprising £70m cash and £171m undrawn revolving credit facility.
£m
Cash at 31 January 2021
45
Realisation Proceeds
175
Fund Disposals
9
Third Party Fund drawdowns
(32)
High Conviction Investments
(101)
Shareholder returns
(12)
FX and other
(15)
Cash at 31 July 2021
70
Available undrawn debt facilities
171
Cash and undrawn debt facilities (total available liquidity)
241
At 31 July 2021 the Portfolio represented 98% of net assets (31 January 2021: 100%).
31 July 2021
31 January 2021
Portfolio*
1,019
949
Cash
70
45
Other net liabilities*
(45)
(42)
Net assets
1,044
952
*Refer to the Glossary for reconciliation from the Investments at fair value presented on the balance sheet to the Portfolio balance and calculation of other net liabilities
At 31 July 2021, we had Undrawn Commitments of £485m (31 January 2021: £418m) of which 17% (£81m) were to funds outside of their Investment Period.
31 July 2021
31 January 2021
Undrawn Commitments – funds in Investment Period
404
341
Undrawn Commitments – funds outside Investment Period
81
77
Total Undrawn Commitments
485
418
Total available liquidity (including facility)
(241)
(201)
Overcommitment (including facility)
244
217
Overcommitment % of net asset value
24%
23%
Our objective is to be fully invested through the cycle, while ensuring that we have sufficient liquidity to be able to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities as they arise. We do not intend to be geared other than for short-term working capital purposes.
Activity since the period end (for the one month to 31 August 2021)
The momentum experienced across the business in the first half of the year has continued with the following activity taking place:
Realisation Proceeds of £22m
Including proceeds from the sale by Gridiron Capital of Rough Country to TSG Consumer Partners
Deployment
Invested £13m (£10m Drawdowns of existing third party fund Commitments, £3m High Conviction Investments)
ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team
4 October 2021
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
This section presents supplementary information regarding the Portfolio (see Manager’s Review and the Glossary for further details and definitions).
Top 30 companies
The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise had the largest investments by value at 31 July 2021. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases through both routes. The valuations are gross of underlying managers fees and Carried Interest and are shown as a percentage of the total investment Portfolio.
Company
Manager
Year of investment
Country
Value as a % of Portfolio
1
PetSmart/Chewy+^
Retailer of pet products and services
BC Partners
2015
United States
7.5%
2
Minimax+
Supplier of fire protection systems and services
ICG
2018
Germany
3.1%
3
U-POL^
Manufacturer and distributor of automotive refinishing products
Graphite Capital
2010
United Kingdom
2.7%
4
Visma+
Provider of business management software and outsourcing services
ICG / HgCapital
2017 / 2020
Norway
2.6%
5
IRI+
Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers
New Mountain Capital
2018
United States
2.4%
6
Leaf Home Solutions
Provider of gutter protection solutions
Gridiron Capital
2016
United States
2.0%
7
DOC Generici+
Retailer of pharmaceutical products
ICG
2019
Italy
1.9%
8
Froneri+
Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products
PAI Partners
2019
United Kingdom
1.9%
9
Yudo+
Manufacturer of components for injection moulding
ICG
2017
Hong Kong
1.8%
10
Berlin Packaging+
Provider of global packaging services and supplies
Oak Hill Capital
2018
United States
1.7%
11
Endeavor Schools+
Provider of paid private schooling
Leeds Equity Partners
2018
United States
1.4%
12
DomusVi+
Operator of retirement homes
ICG
2021
France
1.4%
13
AML RightSource+
Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutions
Gridiron Capital
2020
United States
1.1%
14
PSB Academy+
Provider of private tertiary education
ICG
2018
Singapore
1.1%
Company
Manager
Year of investment
Country
Value as a % of Portfolio
15
Allegro
Operator of an online marketplace and price comparison website
Cinven / Permira Advisers
2017
Poland
1.0%
16
Ivanti+
Provider of IT management software solutions
Charlesbank Capital Partners
2021
United States
1.0%
17
Curium Pharma+
Supplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticals
ICG
2020
United Kingdom
0.8%
18
Class Valuation+
Provider of residential mortgage appraisal management services
Gridiron Capital
2021
United States
0.8%
19
David Lloyd Leisure+
Operator of premium health clubs
TDR Capital
2013 / 2020
United Kingdom
0.8%
20
VitalSmarts+
Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development
Leeds Equity Partners
2019
United States
0.8%
21
DigiCert+
Provider of enterprise security solutions
ICG
2021
United States
0.7%
22
Springer^
Publisher of professional and academic media
BC Partners
2013 / 2021
Germany
0.6%
23
RegEd+
Provider of Saas-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise software solutions
Gryphon Investors
2018
United States
0.6%
24
Synlab
Operator of medical diagnostic laboratories
Cinven
2015
Germany
0.6%
25
proALPHA
Developer and vendor of resource planning software
ICG
2017
Germany
0.5%
26
IRIS Accountancy Solutions
Provider of business critical software and services for the accountancy and payroll sectors
ICG
2018
United Kingdom
0.5%
27
Rough Country
Provider of branded off-road suspension products and accessories
Gridiron Capital
2017
United States
0.5%
28
EG Group
Operator of petrol station forecourts
TDR Capital
2014
United Kingdom
0.5%
29
Compass Community
Provider of fostering services and children residential care
Graphite Capital
2017
United Kingdom
0.5%
30
Pharmathen^
Manufacturer of pharmaceutical products
BC Partners
2015
Greece
0.5%
Total of the 30 largest underlying investments
43.3%
* All or part of this investment is held directly as a Co-investment or other Direct Investment
^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase
The 30 largest fund investments
The table below presents the 30 largest funds by value at 31 July 2021. The valuations are net of underlying managers fees and Carried Interest.
Fund
Year of commitment
Country/ region
Value £m
Outstanding commitment £m
1
BC European Capital IX **
Large buyouts
2011
Europe/North America
41.8
2.0
2
ICG Europe VII
Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts
2018
Europe
33.5
10.3
3
ICG Waterfall **
LP secondary portfolio
2021
Europe/North America
31.8
6.6
4
ICG Strategic Equities Fund III
Secondary fund restructurings
2018
Global
30.7
9.6
5
Graphite Capital Partners VII * / **
Mid-market buyouts
2007
UK
28.8
2.8
6
Gridiron Capital Fund III
Mid-market buyouts
2016
North America
28.7
3.9
7
Graphite Capital Partners VIII *
Mid-market buyouts
2013
UK
27.9
4.4
8
Sixth Cinven Fund
Large buyouts
2016
Europe
25.3
2.0
9
CVC European Equity Partners VI
Large buyouts
2013
Europe/North America
21.3
2.6
10
Advent Global Private Equity VIII
Large buyouts
2016
Europe/North America
20.3
0.6
11
CVC European Equity Partners VII
Large buyouts
2017
Europe/North America
19.9
7.3
12
PAI Strategic Partnerships **
Mid-market and large buyouts
2019
Europe
18.3
0.6
13
ICG Europe VI **
Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts
2015
Europe
17.6
4.3
14
PAI Europe VI
Mid-market and large buyouts
2013
Europe
16.9
1.4
15
BC European Capital X
Large buyouts
2016
Europe/North America
16.5
1.8
16
New Mountain Partners V
Mid-market buyouts
2017
North America
15.2
1.0
17
Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VIII
Mid-market and large buyouts
2017
North America
15.1
6.8
18
One Equity Partners VI
Mid-market buyouts
2016
Europe/North America
14.2
0.6
19
Permira V
Large buyouts
2013
Europe/North America
13.4
0.4
20
Permira VI
Large buyouts
2016
Europe
12.9
1.9
21
Gryphon V
Mid-market buyouts
2019
North America
12.8
1.4
22
ICG Asia Pacific Fund III
Mezzanine and equity in midmarket buyouts
2016
Asia Pacific
12.3
2.8
23
PAI Europe VII
Mid-market and large buyouts
2017
Europe
12.2
11.7
24
Resolute IV
Mid-market buyouts
2018
North America
11.8
2.1
25
Charterhouse Capital Partners X
Large buyouts
2015
Europe
11.6
3.8
26
TDR Capital III
Mid-market and large buyouts
2013
Europe
10.7
1.6
27
Leeds Equity Partners VI
Mid-market buyouts
2017
North America
10.6
0.7
28
Gridiron Capital Fund IV
Mid-market buyouts
2019
North America
10.5
4.1
29
Egeria Private Equity Fund IV
Mid-market buyouts
2012
Netherlands
10.1
1.0
30
ICG Strategic Equities Fund IV
Secondary fund restructurings
2021
Global
9.6
19.1
Total of the largest 30 fund investments
562.4
119.4
Percentage of total investment Portfolio
55.2%
* Includes the associated Top Up funds.
** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase.
Portfolio analysis
Closing Portfolio by value
Portfolio by investment type
% of value of
% of value of
Large buyouts
56.5%
56.3%
Mid-market buyouts
34.9%
33.5%
Small buyouts
8.6%
10.2%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
Portfolio by calendar year of investment
% of value of underlying investments
% of value of underlying investments
2021
11.1%
0.4%
2020
11.0%
10.1%
2019
19.0%
18.3%
2018
19.7%
18.4%
2017
13.0%
17.1%
2016
7.7%
9.6%
2015
9.8%
11.2%
2014
3.2%
6.0%
2013
1.5%
1.6%
2012
0.9%
0.9%
2011
0.0%
0.0%
2010
2.6%
1.4%
2009
0.1%
0.2%
2008
0.0%
0.0%
2007
0.4%
0.5%
2006 and before
0.0%
4.3%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
Portfolio by sector
% of value of underlying investments
% of value of underlying investments
Consumer goods and services
26.2%
25.4%
TMT
18.4%
19.2%
Healthcare
16.2%
17.8%
Business services
12.6%
12.5%
Industrials
8.3%
6.9%
Education
5.0%
6.4%
Financials
6.0%
4.7%
Leisure
2.8%
4.5%
Other
4.5%
2.6%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of company headquarters
% of value of
% of value of
Europe
33.0%
31.8%
UK
18.0%
18.9%
North America
40.9%
42.0%
Rest of world
8.1%
7.3%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
Commitments analysis
The following tables analyses Commitments at 31 July 2021. Original Commitments are translated at 31 July 2021 exchange rates.
Total Undrawn Commitments
Original
Outstanding
Average
% of
Investment period not commenced
12,806
12,806
0.0%
2.6%
Funds in investment period
536,076
342,599
36.1%
70.6%
Funds post investment period
697,948
130,181
81.3%
26.8%
Total
1,246,830
485,586
61.1%
100.0%
Movement in outstanding Commitments in period ended 31 July 2021
£m
As at 1 February 2021
418.5
New primary Commitments
132.9
New Commitments relating to Co-investments and secondary purchases
26.2
Drawdowns
(77.4)
Commitments released from Fund Disposals
(9.8)
Currency and other movements
(4.8)
As at 31 July 2021
485.6
New Commitments during the 6 months ended 31 July 2021
Fund
Strategy
Geography
£m
Primary Commitments
ICG Europe VIII
Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buy-outs
Europe
34.8
ICG Strategic Equity Fund IV
Secondary fund restructurings
Global
28.8
TH Lee IX
Mid-market and large buyouts
North America
14.1
BC Partners XI
Large Buyouts
Europe/North America
12.8
Resolute V
Mid-market buy-outs
North America
10.9
GHO Capital III
Mid-market buyouts
Europe/North America
8.6
Bregal Unternehmerkapital III
Mid-market buyouts
Europe
8.6
GI Partners VI
Mid-market buyouts
North America
7.2
Hellman Friedman X
Mid-market and large buyouts
North America
7.1
Total primary Commitments
132.9
Commitments relating to Co-investments and Secondary Investments
26.2
Total new Commitments
159.1
Currency exposure
Portfolio1
31 July
31 July
31 January
31 January
Sterling
195.7
19.2%
197.4
20.8%
Euro
225.8
22.2%
208.3
21.9%
US Dollar
408.4
40.1%
380.5
40.1%
Other European
89.0
8.7%
73.9
7.8%
Other
100.1
9.8%
89.1
9.4%
Total
1,019.0
100.0%
949.2
100.0%
1 Currency exposure is calculated by reference to the location of the underlying Portfolio companies’ headquarters.
Outstanding Commitments
31 July
31 July
31 January
31 January
– Sterling
32.9
6.8
43.7
10.4
– Euro
241.7
49.8
195.9
46.8
– US Dollar
211.0
43.4
178.2
42.6
– Other European
0.0
0.0
0.7
0.2
Total
485.6
100.0
418.5
100.0
Realisation activity
Investment
Manager
Year of investment
Realisation type
Exit
Proceeds £m
Telos
Directly held investment
1998
Public sell down post IPO
Full
44.5
Domus
ICG
2017
Financial buyer
Full
36.3
Education Personnel
ICG
2014
Trade
Full
14.7
System One
Thomas H. Lee Partners
2016
Financial buyer
Full
11.8
Cognito
Graphite Capital
2002
Trade
Full
10.9
Leaf Home Solutions
Gridiron Capital
2016
Recapitalisation
Partial
4.4
Sabre Industries
The Jordan Company
2019
Financial buyer
Full
2.6
Node4
Bowmark
2016
Financial buyer
Full
2.5
Oxford International
Bowmark
2014
Trade
Full
2.1
AutoStore
Thomas H. Lee Partners
2019
Financial buyer
Partial
1.9
Total of 10 largest underlying realisations
131.6
Realisation Proceeds
175.3
Fund Disposals
9.4
Total Proceeds
184.7
Investment activity
Investment
Description
Manager
Country
Cost1
Domus
Operator of retirement homes
ICG
France
13.8
Ivanti
Provider of IT management software solutions
Charlesbank Capital Partners
USA
9.6
Class Valuation
Provider of residential mortgage appraisal management services
Gridiron Capital
USA
8.1
DigiCert
Provider of enterprise security solutions
ICG
USA
6.7
AMEOS Group
Provider of health care services
ICG
Switzerland
4.2
Kee Safety
Provider of fall protection solutions
ICG
USA
3.1
Datamars
Provider of data solutions for farming and textiles
ICG
Switzerland
2.5
Trinity Consultants Holdings
Provider of air quality consulting and compliance services
Oak Hill Capital
USA
1.7
Broadstone
Provider of pensions and employee benefits
ICG
UK
1.4
AIT Worldwide Logistics
Provider of end-to-end supply chain services
The Jordan Company
USA
1.2
Total of 10 largest underlying new investments
52.2
Total New Investment
133.3
1 Represents ICG Enterprise Trust's indirect exposure (share of fund cost) plus any amounts paid for Co-investments in the period.
PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company are substantially the same as those disclosed in the Strategic Report and in the notes to the Financial Statements in the Company’s latest Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2021 which was approved by the Board on 27 April 2021.
The principal risks and uncertainties can be divided into the following areas:
Investment performance;
Valuation;
Political and macroeconomic uncertainty;
Private equity sector;
Regulatory, legislative and taxation compliance;
People;
The Manager and other third party advisers;
Information security;
The manager and other third party advisers;
Foreign exchange; and
Financing.
In addition to these, emerging risks are regularly considered to assess any potential impact on the Company and to
determine whether any actions are required. The Board also regularly considers the evolution of requirements and standards relating to ESG and responsible investing.
The Board’s ongoing view of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is that although significant and may prove to have long-term effects on the markets in which the Company operates, it does not change the long term view of the Company’s principal risks.
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Income statement
Notes
Revenue
Capital return
Revenue
Capital return
Total
Total
Investment returns
Income, gains and losses on investments
7,619
105,351
112,970
2,127
(3,964)
(1,837)
Deposit interest
1
–
1
24
–
24
Other income
–
–
–
46
–
46
Foreign exchange gains and losses
–
(601)
(601)
–
(89)
(89)
7,620
104,750
112,370
2,197
(4,053)
(1,856)
Investment management charges
(620)
(5,586)
(6,206)
(1,247)
(3,741)
(4,988)
Other expenses
(1,266)
(1,094)
(2,360)
(1,392)
(648)
(2,040)
(1,886)
(6,680)
(8,566)
(2,639)
(4,389)
(7,028)
Profit/(loss) before tax
5,734
98,070
103,804
(442)
(8,442)
(8,884)
Taxation
(45)
45
–
–
–
–
Profit/(loss) for the period
5,689
98,115
103,804
(442)
(8,442)
(8,884)
Equity shareholders
5,689
98,115
103,804
(442)
(8,442)
(8,884)
The columns headed ‘Total’ represent the income statement for the relevant financial years and the columns headed ‘Revenue return’ and ‘Capital return’ are supplementary information, in line with the Statement of Recommended Practice for Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts issued by the Association of Investment Companies. There is no Other Comprehensive Income.
The notes on pages 25 to 28 are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
Balance sheet
Non-current assets
Investments held at fair value
7
1,017,427
907,562
Cash and cash equivalents
29,349
45,143
Receivables
1,945
163
31,294
45,305
Payables
5,207
851
Total assets less current liabilities
1,043,514
952,016
Share capital
7,291
7,291
Capital redemption reserve
2,113
2,113
Share premium
12,936
12,936
Capital reserve
1,021,174
929,676
Revenue reserve
-
–
Total equity
1,043,514
952,016
The notes on pages 25 to 28 are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
Cash flow statement
Operating activities
Sale of portfolio investments
121,998
74,934
Purchase of portfolio investments
(82,203)
(31,590)
Net cash flows to subsidiary investments
(43,512)
(4,383)
Interest income received from portfolio investments
3,260
867
Dividend income received from portfolio investments
4,359
1,281
Other income received
1
39
Investment management charges paid
(2,915)
(5,082)
Other expenses paid
(2,990)
(861)
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities
(2,002)
35,205
Bank facility fee
(871)
(613)
Interest paid
(11)
(421)
Purchase of own shares into treasury
(2,679)
(775)
Credit Facility utilised
-
40,000
Credit Facility repaid
-
(40,000)
Equity dividends paid to shareholders
(9,628)
(8,945)
Net cash outflow from financing activities
(13,189)
(10,754)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(15,191)
24,451
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(15,191)
24,451
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates
(603)
(89)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
29,349
38,831
The notes on pages 25 to 28 are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
Statement of changes in equity
Capital redemption
Total shareholders’
Half year to 31 July 2021 (unaudited)
Opening balance at 1 February
7,291
2,113
12,936
929,676
–
952,016
Profit for the period and total
Dividends paid
–
–
–
(3,938)
(5,689)
(9,627)
Purchase of own shares into
–
–
–
(2,679)
–
(2,679)
Closing balance
7,291
2,113
12,936
1,021,174
–
1,043,514
Capital redemption
Total shareholders’
Half year to 31 July 2020 (unaudited)
Opening balance at 1 February
7,291
2,113
12,936
771,205
–
793,545
Profit for the period and total
Dividends paid
–
–
–
(8,945)
_
(8,945)
Purchase of own shares into
–
–
–
(775)
–
(775)
Closing balance
7,291
2,113
12,936
753,043
(442)
774,941
The notes on pages 25 to 28 are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS(UNAUDITED)
For the period ended 31 July 2021
1. General information
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (“the Company”) is registered in England and Wales and domiciled in England. The registered office is Procession House, 55 Ludgate Hill, London, EC4M 7JW. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital growth through investment in unquoted companies, mostly through private equity funds but also directly.
2. Unaudited Interim report
This interim financial report does not comprise statutory accounts within the definition of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the period ended 31 January 2021 has been extracted from the statutory accounts for that year which were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 April 2021 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts was unqualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph and did not contain any statements under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.
3. Basis of preparation
The annual financial statements of the Company will be prepared in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Accounting Standards. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Accounting Standard 34, “Interim Financial Reporting”.
This interim financial report does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2021, which have been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom adopted international accounting Standards.
The accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year to 31 January 2021, as described in those annual financial statements. In order to reflect the activities of an investment trust company, supplementary information which analyses the income statement between items of a revenue and capital nature has been presented alongside the income statement. In analysing total income between capital and revenue returns, the Directors of the Company have followed the guidance contained in the Statement of Recommended Practice ('SORP') for investment trusts issued by the Association of Investment Companies in April 2021.
Change in allocation of expenses between revenue and capital
Effective 1 February 2021 the Company made changes to its expenses accounting estimate. In prior periods investment management and bank facility charges were being allocated 75% to the capital column of the income statement and 25% to the revenue column. On reassessment of the Company’s long-term total returns the Board agreed that an allocation of 90% to the capital column and 10% to the revenue column would better reflect the Company’s current and future return profile.
4. Dividends
Half year to
Half year to
Third quarterly dividend in respect of year ended 31 January 2021 of 5.0p per share (2020: 5.0p)
Final dividend in respect of year ended 31 January 2021 of 9.0p per share (2020: 8.0p)
6,189
5,501
Total
9,627
8,945
The Board has approved an interim dividend for the quarter to 30 April 2021 of 6.0p per share (totalling £4.1m) which has been paid on 3 September 2021 to shareholders on the register on 13 August 2021. The Board has proposed a second interim dividend of 6.0p per share in respect of the year ending 31 January 2022 which, if approved by shareholders, will be paid on 3 December 2021 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 12 November 2021.
5. Earnings per share
Earnings per share
Half year to 31 July 2021
Half year to 31 July 2020
Revenue return per ordinary share
8.27p
(0.64p)
Capital return per ordinary share
142.69p
(12.27p)
Earnings per ordinary share (basic and diluted)
150.96p
(12.91p)
Weighted average number of shares
68,761,530
68,796,506
The earnings per share figures are based on the weighted average numbers of shares set out above.
During the half year, 250,000 shares were bought back in the market and held in treasury (31 January 2021: 110,000 shares). At 31 July 2021, the Company held 4,395,945 shares in treasury (31 January 2021: 4,145,945) leaving 68,517,055 (31 January 2021: 68,767,055) shares outstanding, all of which have equal voting rights.
6. Net asset value per share
The net asset value per share is calculated as the net assets attributable to shareholders of £1,043.5m (31 January 2021: £952.0m) and 68,517,055 (31 January 2021: 68,767,055) ordinary shares in issue at the period end. There were no potentially dilutive ordinary shares, such as options or warrants, at either period end. Calculated on both the basic and diluted basis the net asset value per share was 1,523.0p (31 January 2021: 1,384.4p).
7. Fair Value estimation
IFRS 13 requires disclosure of fair value measurements of financial instruments categorised according to the following fair value measurement hierarchy:
Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1).
Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (level 2).
Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (level 3).
The valuation techniques applied to level 1 and level 3 assets are described in note 1 of the annual financial statements. No investments were categorised as level 2.
The following tables present the assets that are measured at fair value at 31 July 2021 and 31 January 2021. The Company had no financial liabilities measured at fair value at those dates.
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
31 July 2021
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
Investments held at fair value
Unquoted investments
–
–
202,235
202,325
Quoted investments
1,190
–
–
1,190
Subsidiary undertakings1
–
–
813,912
813,912
Total investments held at fair value
1,190
–
1,016,237
1,017,427
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
31 January 2021
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
Investments held at fair value
Unquoted investments
–
–
604,306
604,306
Quoted investments
35,702
–
–
35,702
Subsidiary undertakings
–
–
267,554
267,554
Total investments held at fair value
35,702
–
871,860
907,562
All quoted and unquoted investments are measured in accordance with IFRS 9.
During the six months to 31 July 2021, approximately £469m of assets were transferred at fair value to the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary ET Holdings LP. ET Holdings LP was incorporated on 15 December 2020 in order to hold investments in a single entity to provide security for the Company’s credit facility with Credit Suisse. All investments continue to be held at fair value. The fair value of investments held in ET Holdings LP as at 31 July 2021 is £514m.
Investments in level 3 securities are in respect of Third Party Funds and Direct investments. These are held at fair value, and are calculated using valuations provided by the underlying manager of the investment and reviewed by ICG, with adjustments made to the statements to take account of cashflow events occurring after the date of the manager’s valuation, such as realisations or liquidity adjustments. The valuations of unquoted investments provided by underlying managers are calculated in accordance with the 2018 IPEV Guidelines, which primarily use earnings multiple methodology. A 30% increase/(decrease) in the value of these assets (including those assets held within subsidiary undertakings) would result in a rise and fall in NAV of £304.8m or 29.2% respectively (31 January 2021: rise and fall in NAV of £252.0m and £254.8m respectively or 26.5% and 26.8%).
The following tables present the changes in level 3 instruments for the periods to 31 July 2021 and 31 July 2020.
Half year to
Half year to
Opening Balance 1 February
871,860
777,185
Additions
82,203
37,949
Disposals
(85,911)
(74,934)
Gains and losses recognised in profit or loss
148,085
(4,339)
STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES
The directors confirm that the interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Accounting Standard IAS 34 ‘Interim Financial Reporting’ and that the business review includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 and DTR 4.2.8, namely:
• an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the interim financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and
• that there were no changes in the transactions or arrangements with related parties as described in the last annual report that would have a material impact on the interim financial statements
The Directors of ICG Enterprise Trust plc are listed in the ICG Enterprise Trust plc Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2021, with the exception of Lucinda Riches who stepped down from the Board at the AGM on 21 June 2021.
A list of current directors is maintained on the ICG Enterprise Trust plc website:
http://www.icg-enterprise.co.uk/about-us/the-board.
GOING CONCERN
In assessing the appropriateness of continuing to adopt the going concern basis of accounting, the Board has assessed the financial position and prospects of the Company over the next 12 months. As part of this review, the Board assessed the ongoing and potential impact of principal risks and the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business activities.
As part of the Board’s assessment of going concern a range of stressed scenarios and sensitivity analyses were examined to identify conditions that might result in the facility’s covenants being breached. This included the consideration of possible remedial action that the Company could undertake to avoid such breaches. The diversification and defensive characteristics of the Portfolio were also considered. The output from the scenario analysis is sensitive to the reduction in Portfolio value which is dependent on external factors. The Company continues not to be in breach of any of its facility covenants, has sufficient headroom and is well placed to manage the Portfolio cash flows and its level of undrawn commitments, even in an extreme downside scenario. Based on this assessment, the Board expects that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due for a period of at least 12 months. Therefore, it is appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis of preparation of the Company’s interim financial statements
INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
Conclusion
We have been engaged by ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the ‘Company’) to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 31 July 2021 which comprises the Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Cash Flow Statement, Statement of Changes in Equity and the related Notes 1 to 7. We have read the other information contained in the half yearly financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 31 July 2021 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34 and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority.
Basis for conclusion
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK and Ireland) "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Auditing Practices Board. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
As disclosed in note 3, the annual financial statements of the Company will be prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34, “Interim Financial Reporting”.
Responsibilities of the directors
The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority
Auditor’s responsibilities for the review of the financial information
In reviewing the half-yearly report, we are responsible for expressing to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report. Our conclusion is based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the Basis for Conclusion paragraph of this report.
Use of our report
This report is made solely to the company in accordance with guidance contained in International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK and Ireland) "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Auditing Practices Board. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company, for our work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.
Ernst & Young LLP
London
4 October 2021
GLOSSARY (UNAUDITED)
Term
Short form
Definition
Alternative Performance Measures
APMs
APMs are a term defined by the European Securities and Markets Authority as “financial measures of historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows, other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework”.
APMs are used in this report if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers, taking into account industry practice.
Definitions and reconciliations to IFRS measures are provided in the main body of the report or denoted 1 in this Glossary, where appropriate.
Carried interest
Carried interest is equivalent to a performance fee. This represents a share of the profits that will accrue to the underlying private equity managers, after achievement of an agreed preferred return.
Co-investment
Co-investment is a direct investment in a company alongside a private equity fund.
Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual
Represents the estimated value of interests in the co-investment incentive scheme operated by the Company.
Commitment
Represents the amount of capital that each limited partner agrees to contribute to the fund which can be drawn at the discretion of the general partner
Deployment
Please see ‘Total new investment’
Direct Investments
Please see ‘Co-investment’.
Discount1
Arises when the Company’s shares trade at a discount to NAV. In this circumstance, the price that an investor pays or receives for a share would be less than the value attributable to it by reference to the underlying assets. The discount is the difference between the share price and the NAV, expressed as a percentage of the NAV. For example, if the NAV was 100p and the share price was 90p, the discount would be 10%.
Drawdowns
The amounts invested by the Company into funds when called by underlying managers in respect of an existing commitment.
EBITDA
Stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, which is a widely used performance measure in the private equity industry.
Enterprise Value
EV
The aggregate value of a company’s entire issued share capital and net debt.
FTSE All-Share Index Total Return
The change in the level of the FTSE All-Share Index, assuming that dividends are re- invested on the day that they are paid.
Full Exits
The exit events (e.g. trade sale, sale by public offering, or sale to a financial buyer) following which the residual exposure to an underlying company is zero or immaterial, this does not include fund disposals. See ‘Fund disposals’.
Fund Disposals
Where the Company receives sales proceeds from the full or partial sale of a fund position within the secondary market.
General Partner
GP
The entity managing a private equity fund that has been established as a limited partnership. This is commonly referred to as the Manager.
Hedging
An investment technique designed to offset a potential loss on one investment by purchasing a second investment that is expected to perform in the opposite way.
High conviction Investments1
Comprises Direct investments, ICG managed funds and Secondary investments.
Initial Public Offering
IPO
An offering by a company of its share capital to the public with a view to seeking an
admission of its shares to a recognised stock exchange.
Internal Rate of
Return
IRR
Measure of the rate of return received by an investor in a fund. It is calculated from cash drawn from and returned to the investor together with the residual value of the investment.
Investment Period
The period in which funds are able to make new investments under the terms of their fund agreements, typically up to five years after the initial commitment.
Last Twelve Months
LTM
The time frame of the immediately preceding 12 months in reference to a financial metric used to evaluate the company’s performance.
Limited Partner
LP
An institution or individual who commits capital to a private equity fund established as a limited partnership. These funds are generally protected from legal actions and any losses beyond the original investment.
Limited Partnership
One or more general partners, who have responsibility for managing the business of the partnership and have unlimited liability, and one or more limited partners, who do not participate in the operation of the partnership and whose liability is ordinarily capped at their capital and loan contribution to the partnership. In typical fund structures, the general partner receives a priority profit share ahead of distributions to limited partners.
Net asset value
per share1
NAV per share
The value of the Company’s assets attributable to one Ordinary share. It is calculated by
dividing ‘shareholders’ funds’ by the total number of Ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders’ funds are calculated by deducting current and long-term liabilities, and any provision for liabilities and charges, from the Company’s total assets.
Net asset value
per share Total
Return1
The change in the Company’s net asset value per share, assuming that dividends are re- invested at the end of the quarter in which the dividend was paid.
Net debt
Calculated as the total short-term and long-term debt in a business, less cash and cash equivalents.
Ongoing Charges
Are calculated in line with guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies (‘AIC’) and capture management fees and expenses, excluding finance costs, incurred at the Company level only. The calculation does not include the expenses and management fees incurred by any underlying funds.
Other Net Liabilities1
At the aggregated Company level represent net other liabilities per the Company’s balance sheet. Net other liabilities per the balance sheet of the subsidiaries are amounts payable under the co-incentive scheme accrual.
Overcommitment1
Where private equity fund investors make commitments exceeding the amount of cash immediately available for investment. When determining the appropriate level of overcommitment, careful consideration needs to be given to the rate at which commitments might be drawn down, and the rate at which realisations will generate cash
from the existing portfolio to fund new investment.
Portfolio1
The aggregate of the investment Portfolios of the Company and of its subsidiary limited partnerships. This is consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports. The Board and the Manager consider that this is the most relevant basis for shareholders to assess the overall performance of the Company and comparison with its peers.
The closest equivalent amount reported on the balance sheet is ‘investments at fair value’. A reconciliation of these two measures along with other figures aggregated for the Company and its subsidiary limited partnerships is presented below:
31 July 2021 £m
Fair Value per balance sheet
Cash held by subsidiary limited partnerships
Balances receivable from subsidiary limited partnerships
Co-investment Incentive scheme accrual
Aggregated Company and subsidiary limited partnerships
Investments
1,017.4
(40.2)
(0.9)
42.7
1,019.0
Cash
29.3
40.2
-
-
69.5
Other net liabilities
(3.2)
-
0.9
(42.7)
(45.0)
Net assets
1,043.5
-
-
-
1,043.5
31 January 2021 £m
Fair Value per balance sheet
Cash held by subsidiary limited partnerships
Balances receivable from subsidiary limited partnerships
Co-investment Incentive scheme accrual
Aggregated Company and subsidiary limited partnerships
Investments
907.6
-
(0.2)
41.8
949.2
Cash
45.2
-
-
-
45.2
Other net liabilities
(0.7)
-
0.2
(41.8)
(42.3)
Net assets
952.1
-
-
-
952.1
Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis1
Represents the change in the valuation of the Company’s Portfolio, before the impact of currency movements and co-investment scheme accrual. The Portfolio return of 14% is calculated as follows:
£m
31 Jul 2021
FY 2021
Income, gains and losses on Investments
113.0
190.6
Foreign exchange gains and losses included in gains and losses on investments
20.4
(12.2)
Incentive accrual valuation movement
8.2
22.2
Total gains on Portfolio investments excluding impact of foreign exchange
141.6
200.6
Opening Portfolio valuation
949.2
806.4
Portfolio return on a Local Currency Basis
14.9%
24.9%
A reconciliation between the Portfolio return on local currency basis and NAV per share Total Return is disclosed overleaf, see ‘Total Return’.
Portfolio Company
An individual company in an investment portfolio.
Preferred Return
Is the preferential rate of return on an individual investment or a portfolio of investments, which is typically 8% per annum
Premium
Occurs when the share price is higher than the NAV and investors would therefore be paying more than the value attributable to the share by reference to the underlying assets.
Quoted company
Any company whose shares are listed or traded on a recognised stock exchange.
Realisation proceeds1
Amounts received in respect of underlying realisation activity from the Portfolio and excludes any inflows from the sale of fund positions via the secondary market.
Realisations – Multiple to Cost1
The average return from full exits from the Portfolio in the period on a primary investment basis, weighted by cost.
£m
31 Jul 2021
FY 2021
Cumulative realisation proceeds from full exits in the year
143.6
85.7
Cost
52.0
35.6
Average return Multiple to Cost
2.8x
2.4x
Realisations – uplift to carrying
value1
The aggregate uplift on full exits from the Portfolio in the period excluding publicly listed companies that were exited via sell downs of their shares.
£m
31 Jul 2021
FY 2021
Realisation proceeds from full exits in the year
97.2
78.0
Prior carrying value
77.2
59.7
Average return Multiple to Cost
26%
31%
Secondary investments
These occur when existing private equity fund interests and commitments are purchased from an investor seeking liquidity.
Share Price Total Return1
The change in the Company’s share price, assuming that dividends are re-invested on
the day that they are paid.
Total new investment1
The total of direct co-investment and fund investment drawdowns in respect of the Portfolio. In accordance with IFRS 10, the Company’s subsidiaries are deemed to be investment entities and are included in subsidiary investments within the condensed interim financial statements.
£m
31 Jul 2021
31 Jan 2021
Purchase of portfolio investments (per cashflow
82.2
86.1
Purchase of portfolio investments within subsidiary investments
51.1
53.1
Total New Investment
133.3
139.2
Total Proceeds1
The amounts received by the Company in respect of the Portfolio, which may be in the form of capital proceeds or income such as interest or dividends. In accordance with IFRS 10, the Company’s subsidiaries are deemed to be investment entities and are included in subsidiary investments within the financial statements.
£m
31 Jul 2021
31 Jan 2021
Sale of Portfolio investments (per cashflow statement)
122.0
147.5
Sale of Portfolio investments, interest received and dividends received within subsidiary investments
55.0
55.1
Interest income
3.3
1.2
Dividend income
4.4
5.4
Total Proceeds
184.7
209.2
Fund Disposals
9.4
71.9
Realisation Proceeds
175.3
137.3
Total Return1
Performance measure that assumes the notional re-investment of dividends. This is a measure commonly used by the listed private equity sector and listed companies in general.
The table below sets out the share price and the net asset value per share growth figures for periods of one, three, five and ten years to the balance sheet date on a Total Return basis:
Total Return performance in years to 31 July 2021
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
Net asset value per share
37.5%
57.2%
111.3%
213.3%
Share price
40.7%
37.6%
109.0%
246.7%
FTSE All-Share Index
26.6%
5.5%
32.3%
90.7%
The table below shows the breakdown of the Net Asset Value per Share Total Return for the period:
Change in NAV (% of opening NAV)
31 Jul 2021
Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis
14.9%
Currency movements on the Portfolio
(2.1%)
Portfolio return in sterling
12.8%
Effect of cash drag
(0.1%)
Impact of net portfolio movement on net asset value
12.7%
Expenses and other income
(1.0%)
Incentive accrual valuation movement
(0.8%)
Increase in net asset value per share before buy backs
10.9%
Impact of share buy backs & dividend reinvestment
0.2%
Net Asset Value per Share Total Return
11.1%
Undrawn commitments
Commitments that have not yet been drawn down (see definition of drawdowns).
Unquoted company
Any company whose shares are not listed or traded on a recognised stock exchange.
Valuation Multiples
Are earnings (EBITDA) or revenue multiples applied in valuing a business enterprise.
Venture Capital
Refers to investing in companies at a point in that company’s life cycle that is either at the concept, start-up or early stage of development.
1 Alternative Performance Measure
2 In the Chair’s Foreword, Manager’s Review and Supplementary Information, reference is made to the “Portfolio”. This is an APM.
3 PetSmart/Chewy, Allegro and Ivanti were excluded from this analysis as EBITDA growth is not a relevant metric for these companies in the period
4 Cash for liquidity purposes includes £40.2m held within the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are held at fair value under IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statements.
Attachment