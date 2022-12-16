ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Voting Rights and Capital

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

16 December 2022

Voting Rights and Capital

The Company would like to notify the market of the following:

At the close of business on the 15 December 2022, the Company had 72,913,000 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 4,467,425 were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 68,445,575.



The above figure 68,445,575 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

