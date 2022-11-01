U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,900.25
    +17.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,879.00
    +104.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,509.00
    +61.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.50
    +8.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    +1.11 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.90
    +6.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.52 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9917
    +0.0029 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    +0.24 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1508
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8520
    -0.8620 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,583.37
    +66.21 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.70
    +3.49 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Voting Rights and Capital

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
·1 min read

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

1 November 2022

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

At the close of business on the 31 October 2022, the Company had 72,913,000 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 4,425,945 were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 68,487,055.

The above figure 68,487,055 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395


Recommended Stories