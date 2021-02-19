ICG : Notification of Major Holdings
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Intermediate Capital Group plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Wellington Management Group LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Boston, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
BBH ISL NOMINEES LTD
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
17/02/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
18/02/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in %
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.03%
0.05%
5.08%
290,527,475
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
GB00BYT1DJ19 Common Stock
14,614,186
5.03%
SUBTOTAL 8.A
14,614,186
5.03%
B 1: Financial Instruments DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Equity Swap
22/05/2023
10/06/2020 to 22/05/2023
Cash settlement
79,468 Equity Swap shares or 79,468 votes on a converted basis
0.03%
Equity Swap
22/05/2023
09/02/2021 to 22/05/2023
Cash settlement
21,454 Equity Swap shares or 21,454 votes on a converted basis
0.01%
Equity Swap
22/05/2023
19/02/2021 to 22/05/2023
Cash settlement
19,965 Equity Swap shares or 19,965 votes on a converted basis
0.01%
Index Future
17/02/2021
01/01/1900 to 17/02/2021
Cash settlement
1,077 Index Future shares or 11,398 votes on a converted basis
0.00%
Equity Swap
22/05/2023
18/02/2021 to 22/05/2023
Cash settlement
9,834 Equity Swap shares or 9,834 votes on a converted basis
0.00%
Equity Swap
22/05/2023
15/06/2020 to 22/05/2023
Cash settlement
6,208 Equity Swap shares or 6,208 votes on a converted basis
0.00%
Equity Swap
15/05/2023
15/02/2021 to 15/05/2023
Cash settlement
4,546 Equity Swap shares or 4,546 votes on a converted basis
0.00%
Equity Swap
22/05/2023
06/01/2021 to 22/05/2023
Cash settlement
2,915 Equity Swap shares or 2,915 votes on a converted basis
0.00%
Index Call Option
17/02/2021
18/06/2021 to 17/02/2021
Cash settlement
3,209 Index Call Option shares or 1,234 votes on a converted basis
0.00%
Index Call Option
17/02/2021
17/09/2021 to 17/02/2021
Cash settlement
4,441 Index Call Option shares or 1,131 votes on a converted basis
0.00%
Equity Swap
22/05/2023
24/08/2020 to 22/05/2023
Cash settlement
773 Equity Swap shares or 773 votes on a converted basis
0.00%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
158,926
0.05%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)
X
Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Wellington Management Group LLP
5.03%
5.08%
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
5.03%
5.08%
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
5.03%
5.08%
Wellington Management Company LLP
5.01%
Wellington Management Group LLP
5.03%
5.08%
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
5.03%
5.08%
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
5.03%
5.08%
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.
Wellington Management International Ltd
Wellington Management Group LLP
5.03%
5.08%
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
5.03%
5.08%
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
5.03%
5.08%
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.
Wellington Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information:
Place of completion
London
Date of completion
18/02/2021