ICG: Notification of major holdings

Intermediate Capital Group plc

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BYT1DJ19

Issuer Name

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Wellington Management Group LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Boston

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Vidacos Nominees Limited State Street Nominees Limited ROY Nominees Limited Nortrust Nominees Limited Mellon Nominees (UK) Ltd. JP Morgan Chase Nominees Limited HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited Goldman Sachs International BNY Mellon Nominees Limited BBH ISL Nominees Ltd

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Jun-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

17-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.910000 0.000000 4.910000 14288355 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.030000 0.050000 5.080000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BYT1DJ19 14288355 4.910000 Sub Total 8.A 14288355 4.910000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP Wellington Management Company LLP Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. Wellington Management International Ltd Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. Wellington Management Japan Pte Ltd Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. Wellington Management Europe GmbH

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Wellington Management Company LLP is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts and the assets under its management include:

13,803,558 of interests described in Box 8A of this notification.

Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.



Wellington Management International Ltd is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts and the assets under its management include:

252,401 of interests described in Box 8A of this notification.

Wellington Management International Ltd is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd., which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.



Wellington Management Japan Pte Ltd is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts and the assets under its management include:

231,773 of interests described in Box 8A of this notification.

Wellington Management Japan Pte Ltd is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd., which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.



Wellington Management Europe GmbH is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts and the assets under its management include:

623 of interests described in Box 8A of this notification.

Wellington Management Europe GmbH is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd., which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

12. Date of Completion

17-Jun-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK



