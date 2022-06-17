U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

ICG: Notification of major holdings

Intermediate Capital Group plc
·5 min read
  ICGUF
Intermediate Capital Group plc
Intermediate Capital Group plc

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Wellington Management Group LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
Boston
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Vidacos Nominees Limited

 

 

State Street Nominees Limited

 

 

ROY Nominees Limited

 

 

Nortrust Nominees Limited

 

 

Mellon Nominees (UK) Ltd.

 

 

JP Morgan Chase Nominees Limited

 

 

HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited

 

 

Goldman Sachs International

 

 

BNY Mellon Nominees Limited

 

 

BBH ISL Nominees Ltd

 

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
16-Jun-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
17-Jun-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.910000

0.000000

4.910000

14288355

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.030000

0.050000

5.080000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BYT1DJ19

 

14288355

 

4.910000

Sub Total 8.A

14288355

4.910000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

 

 

 

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP

 

 

 

Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP

Wellington Management Company LLP

 

 

 

Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP

Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.

 

 

 

Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.

Wellington Management International Ltd

 

 

 

Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.

Wellington Management Japan Pte Ltd

 

 

 

Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.

Wellington Management Europe GmbH

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Wellington Management Company LLP is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts and the assets under its management include:
13,803,558 of interests described in Box 8A of this notification.
Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

Wellington Management International Ltd is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts and the assets under its management include:
252,401 of interests described in Box 8A of this notification.
Wellington Management International Ltd is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd., which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

Wellington Management Japan Pte Ltd is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts and the assets under its management include:
231,773 of interests described in Box 8A of this notification.
Wellington Management Japan Pte Ltd is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd., which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

Wellington Management Europe GmbH is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts and the assets under its management include:
623 of interests described in Box 8A of this notification.
Wellington Management Europe GmbH is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd., which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.
12. Date of Completion
17-Jun-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK


