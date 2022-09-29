U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,712.50
    -19.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,603.00
    -147.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,471.25
    -84.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,710.20
    -10.60 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.47
    -0.68 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.80
    -15.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9676
    -0.0063 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0814
    -0.0072 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6440
    +0.5220 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,395.07
    +670.05 (+3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.95
    +14.17 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

ICG: Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group plc
·1 min read
Intermediate Capital Group plc
Intermediate Capital Group plc

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

29 September 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 28 September 2022 Benoit Durteste, a Director of the Company, bought 30,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 988.022 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons hold a total of 1,365,842 ordinary shares, being 0.47% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


Recommended Stories