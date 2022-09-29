ICG: Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group plc

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

29 September 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 28 September 2022 Benoit Durteste, a Director of the Company, bought 30,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 988.022 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons hold a total of 1,365,842 ordinary shares, being 0.47% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

