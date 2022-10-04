ICG : Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group plc

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“ICG”) (the “Company”)

4 October 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 3 October 2022 Kathryn Purves, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 974 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Kathryn Purves and her connected persons hold a total of 20,737 ordinary shares, being 0.007% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

