ICG : Notification of Share Transaction
Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“ICG”) (the “Company”)
4 October 2022
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 3 October 2022 Kathryn Purves, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 974 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Kathryn Purves and her connected persons hold a total of 20,737 ordinary shares, being 0.007% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
