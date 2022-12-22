ICG : NOTIFICATION OF SHARE TRANSACTION
Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company” or “ICG”)
22 December 2022
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 21 December 2022 Michael (Rusty) Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 8,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £11.31 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Michael (Rusty) Nelligan and his connected persons hold a total of 168,000 ordinary shares, being 0.05% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344