ICG : NOTIFICATION OF SHARE TRANSACTION

Intermediate Capital Group plc

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company” or “ICG”)

22 December 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 21 December 2022 Michael (Rusty) Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 8,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £11.31 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Michael (Rusty) Nelligan and his connected persons hold a total of 168,000 ordinary shares, being 0.05% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344



