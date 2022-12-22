U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,914.25
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,609.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,364.75
    +30.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.90
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.55
    +0.26 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0644
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    -1.41 (-6.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9570
    -0.3670 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,812.96
    -22.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.80
    +0.56 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

ICG : NOTIFICATION OF SHARE TRANSACTION

Intermediate Capital Group plc
·1 min read
Intermediate Capital Group plc
Intermediate Capital Group plc

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company” or “ICG”)

22 December 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 21 December 2022 Michael (Rusty) Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 8,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £11.31 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Michael (Rusty) Nelligan and his connected persons hold a total of 168,000 ordinary shares, being 0.05% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


Recommended Stories